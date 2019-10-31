Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

Press

Release

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. November 1, 2019

Price Statistics Division

Contact Division Deputy Director General for Short-term Economic Statistics,

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person Lee, Doo-Won(042.481.2530)

Consumer Price Index in October 2019

Consumer Price Index : October

  • The Consumer Price Index was 105.46(2015=100) in October 2019. The index increased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and was unchanged from the same month of the previous year.
  • The index excluding food and energy was 105.54 in October 2019. The index increased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.6 percent from the same month of the previous year.
    • The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2019

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

All items

104.49

104.87

105.05

104.88

104.56

104.81

105.20

105.46

Percent

changes from

the

preceding

-0.2

0.4

0.2

-0.2

-0.3

0.2

0.4

0.2

month

Percent changes year on year

0.4

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.0

-0.4

0.0

Excluding food and energy

105.31

105.47

105.48

105.41

105.62

105.76

105.30

105.54

Percent

changes from

the

preceding

-0.2

0.2

0.0

-0.1

0.2

0.1

-0.4

0.2

month

Percent changes year on year

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.7

0.9

0.8

0.5

0.6

  • The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in October 2019 was below.
  • The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Transport, Recreation and culture, Education, Restaurants and hotels, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.2 percent, 1.2 percent, 0.6 percent, 0.4 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.2 percent, and 0.1 percent respectively from the preceding month.
  • The index for Communication decreased 0.1 percent from the preceding month.
  • The index for Health remained unchanged from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(2015=100, %)

October 2018

October 2019

Number

Percent

Percent

Percent

Percent

Weights

changes

changes

changes

changes

of Items

Index

from the

Index

from the

preceding

year on

preceding

year on

month

year

month

year

All items

460

1,000.0

105.46

-0.2

2.0

105.46

0.2

0.0

Food and non-alcoholic

133

137.6

112.16

-2.6

5.7

110.74

0.2

-1.3

beverages

Alcoholic beverages and

7

15.8

102.44

0.0

0.1

103.67

0.1

1.2

tobacco

Clothing and footwear

30

61.1

104.05

0.0

0.7

104.20

0.2

0.1

Housing, water, electricity,

16

165.9

102.32

0.3

0.7

103.34

0.2

1.0

gas and other fuels

Furnishings, household

equipment & routine

49

44.2

105.50

0.4

1.9

107.80

1.2

2.2

maintenance

Health

32

69.8

101.22

-0.1

-0.3

102.46

0.0

1.2

Transport

32

112.6

106.11

1.4

4.2

103.60

0.6

-2.4

Communication

6

53.5

99.16

-0.1

-1.6

97.33

-0.1

-1.8

Recreation and culture

55

61.2

103.48

-0.4

0.6

102.90

0.4

-0.6

Education

20

89.6

104.52

0.1

1.5

103.72

0.1

-0.8

Restaurants and hotels

44

131.8

108.74

0.1

3.0

110.27

0.2

1.4

Miscellaneous goods and

36

56.9

107.04

-0.2

0.5

108.85

0.1

1.7

services

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 01:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:22pJapan's September jobless rate edges up from near three-decade low
RE
10:17pAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Consumer price index (CPI), Q3 2019
PU
10:02pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Purchasing Managers Index for October 2019
PU
09:58pOil prices stabilise, but set for big weekly loss amid trade gloom, rising output
RE
09:50pChina October factory activity expands at fastest pace in over two years - Caixin PMI
RE
09:47pJapan finance minister Aso sees no need now for economic stimulus
RE
09:32pSAN JOAQUIN VALLEY AIR DISTRICT : News Release - Check Before You Burn season begins
PU
09:27pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Chair of the Board of Australia Post
PU
09:24pAsian shares slip on trade deal worry, dollar defensive
RE
09:17pAsian shares slip on trade deal worry, dollar defensive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares slip on trade deal worry, dollar defensive
2Keystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
3THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC. : The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2020 Se..
4U.S. prosecutors file new charges in UAW corruption case
5WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Proposes Binding Arbitration Process

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group