|
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in October 2019
10/31/2019 | 09:02pm EDT
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. November 1, 2019
Price Statistics Division
Contact Division Deputy Director General for Short-term Economic Statistics,
STATISTICS KOREA
Contact Person Lee, Doo-Won(042.481.2530)
Consumer Price Index in October 2019
Consumer Price Index : October
-
The Consumer Price Index was 105.46(2015=100) in October 2019. The index increased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and was unchanged from the same month of the previous year.
-
The index excluding food and energy was 105.54 in October 2019. The index increased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.6 percent from the same month of the previous year.
-
-
The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May.
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
|
|
|
104.49
|
104.87
|
105.05
|
104.88
|
104.56
|
104.81
|
105.20
|
105.46
|
|
Percent
|
changes from
|
the
|
preceding
|
-0.2
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
-0.4
|
0.0
|
Excluding food and energy
|
|
|
105.31
|
105.47
|
105.48
|
105.41
|
105.62
|
105.76
|
105.30
|
105.54
|
|
Percent
|
changes from
|
the
|
preceding
|
-0.2
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
-0.4
|
0.2
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.6
-
The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in October 2019 was below.
-
The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Transport, Recreation and culture, Education, Restaurants and hotels, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.2 percent, 1.2 percent, 0.6 percent, 0.4 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.2 percent, and 0.1 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
The index for Communication decreased 0.1 percent from the preceding month.
-
The index for Health remained unchanged from the preceding month.
< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >
|
(Not seasonally adjusted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
October 2018
|
October 2019
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
|
Weights
|
|
changes
|
|
changes
|
|
|
changes
|
|
changes
|
|
of Items
|
Index
|
from the
|
Index
|
from the
|
|
|
|
|
preceding
|
year on
|
|
preceding
|
year on
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
year
|
|
month
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
460
|
1,000.0
|
105.46
|
-0.2
|
2.0
|
105.46
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
Food and non-alcoholic
|
133
|
137.6
|
112.16
|
-2.6
|
5.7
|
110.74
|
0.2
|
-1.3
|
beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic beverages and
|
7
|
15.8
|
102.44
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
103.67
|
0.1
|
1.2
|
tobacco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
30
|
61.1
|
104.05
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
104.20
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
Housing, water, electricity,
|
16
|
165.9
|
102.32
|
0.3
|
0.7
|
103.34
|
0.2
|
1.0
|
gas and other fuels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furnishings, household
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment & routine
|
49
|
44.2
|
105.50
|
0.4
|
1.9
|
107.80
|
1.2
|
2.2
|
maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
32
|
69.8
|
101.22
|
-0.1
|
-0.3
|
102.46
|
0.0
|
1.2
|
Transport
|
32
|
112.6
|
106.11
|
1.4
|
4.2
|
103.60
|
0.6
|
-2.4
|
Communication
|
6
|
53.5
|
99.16
|
-0.1
|
-1.6
|
97.33
|
-0.1
|
-1.8
|
Recreation and culture
|
55
|
61.2
|
103.48
|
-0.4
|
0.6
|
102.90
|
0.4
|
-0.6
|
Education
|
20
|
89.6
|
104.52
|
0.1
|
1.5
|
103.72
|
0.1
|
-0.8
|
Restaurants and hotels
|
44
|
131.8
|
108.74
|
0.1
|
3.0
|
110.27
|
0.2
|
1.4
|
Miscellaneous goods and
|
36
|
56.9
|
107.04
|
-0.2
|
0.5
|
108.85
|
0.1
|
1.7
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 01:01:03 UTC
|
|