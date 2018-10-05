KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in September 2018

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. October 5, 2018

Consumer Price Index in September 2018

Consumer Price Index : September

□ The Consumer Price Index was 105.60(2015=100) in September 2018. The index increased 0.7 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.9 percent from the same month of the previous year.

○ The index excluding food and energy was 104.71 in September 2018. The index decreased 0.1 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.0 percent from the same month of the previous year.

□ The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in September 2018 was below.

○ The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Transport, Education, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 3.1 percent, 1.6 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.1 percent, and 0.1 percent respectively from the preceding month.

○ The index for Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Communication, Recreation and culture, and Restaurants and hotels decreased 0.1 percent, 0.5 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.3 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.

○ The index for Clothing and footwear, and Health remained unchanged from the preceding month.

