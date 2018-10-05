KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in September 2018

http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. October 5, 2018
|
Press Release
|
Contact Division
|
Price Statistics Division Economic Statistics Bureau, STATISTICS KOREA
|
Contact Person
|
Kim, Yun-Sung(042.481.2530)
Consumer Price Index in September 2018
Consumer Price Index : September
□ The Consumer Price Index was 105.60(2015=100) in September 2018. The index increased 0.7 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.9 percent from the same month of the previous year.
< The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >
(2015=100, %)
2018
All items
Percent changes from the preceding month
Percent changes year on year Excluding food and energy
Percent changes from the preceding month
Percent changes year on year
□ The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in September 2018 was below.
-
○ The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Transport, Education, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 3.1 percent, 1.6 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.1 percent, and 0.1 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
○ The index for Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Communication, Recreation and culture, and Restaurants and hotels decreased 0.1 percent, 0.5 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.3 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
○ The index for Clothing and footwear, and Health remained unchanged from the preceding month.
< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >
(Not seasonally adjusted)
(2015=100, %)
All items Food and non-alcoholic beverages
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
Clothing and footwear Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance
Health Transport Communication Recreation and culture Education
Restaurants and hotels Miscellaneous goods and services
7 30 16 49
32
32
55
20
44
36
6
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 01:02:03 UTC