KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in September 2018

10/05/2018 | 03:03am CEST

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. October 5, 2018

Press Release

Contact Division

Price Statistics Division Economic Statistics Bureau, STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Kim, Yun-Sung(042.481.2530)

Consumer Price Index in September 2018

Consumer Price Index : September

The Consumer Price Index was 105.60(2015=100) in September 2018. The index increased 0.7 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.9 percent from the same month of the previous year.

  • The index excluding food and energy was 104.71 in September 2018. The index decreased 0.1 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.0 percent from the same month of the previous year.

< The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2018

All items

Percent changes from the preceding month

Percent changes year on year Excluding food and energy

Percent changes from the preceding month

Percent changes year on year

The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in September 2018 was below.

  • The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Transport, Education, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 3.1 percent, 1.6 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.1 percent, and 0.1 percent respectively from the preceding month.

  • The index for Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Communication, Recreation and culture, and Restaurants and hotels decreased 0.1 percent, 0.5 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.3 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.

  • The index for Clothing and footwear, and Health remained unchanged from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(2015=100, %)

460 133

All items Food and non-alcoholic beverages

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

Clothing and footwear Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance

Health Transport Communication Recreation and culture Education

Restaurants and hotels Miscellaneous goods and services

7 30 16 49

32

32

55

20

44

36

6

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 01:02:03 UTC
