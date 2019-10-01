|
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in September 2019
10/01/2019 | 03:49am BST
http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. October 1, 2019
|
Press
|
|
Price Statistics Division
|
Deputy Director General for Short-term
|
|
Contact Division
|
Economic Statistics,
|
Release
|
|
|
STATISTICS KOREA
|
|
|
|
|
Contact Person
|
Lee, Doo-Won(042.481.2530)
|
|
|
Consumer Price Index in September 2019
Consumer Price Index : September
-
The Consumer Price Index was 105.20(2015=100) in September 2019. The index increased 0.4 percent from the preceding month and fell 0.4 percent from the same month of the previous year.
-
The index excluding food and energy was 105.30 in September 2019. The index decreased 0.4 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.5 percent from the same month of the previous year.
-
-
The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May.
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
104.69
|
104.49
|
104.87
|
105.05
|
104.88
|
104.56
|
104.81
|
105.20
|
|
Percent changes from the preceding
|
0.4
|
-0.2
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
-0.4
|
Excluding food and energy
|
105.47
|
105.31
|
105.47
|
105.48
|
105.41
|
105.62
|
105.76
|
105.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes from the preceding
|
0.5
|
-0.2
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
-0.4
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
0.5
-
The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in September 2019 was below.
-
The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Health, Transport, and Communication increased 2.6 percent, 0.2 percent, 1.6 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.4 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
The index for Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Recreation and culture, Education, and Restaurants and hotels decreased 0.7 percent, 1.1 percent, 1.7 percent, and 0.5 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
The index for Clothing and footwear, and Miscellaneous goods and services remained unchanged from the preceding month.
< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >
|
(Not seasonally adjus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
September 2018
|
September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
|
Weights
|
|
changes
|
|
changes
|
|
of Items
|
Index
|
from the
|
changes
|
Index
|
from the
|
changes
|
|
|
|
|
preceding
|
year on
|
|
preceding
|
year on
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
year
|
|
month
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
460
|
1,000.0
|
105.65
|
0.8
|
2.1
|
105.20
|
0.4
|
-0.4
|
Food and non-alcoholic
|
133
|
137.6
|
115.20
|
3.5
|
5.8
|
110.52
|
2.6
|
-4.1
|
beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic beverages and
|
7
|
15.8
|
102.45
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
103.60
|
0.2
|
1.1
|
tobacco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
30
|
61.1
|
104.05
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
104.02
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Housing, water,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
electricity, gas and other
|
16
|
165.9
|
102.04
|
1.7
|
0.7
|
103.18
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
fuels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furnishings, household
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment & routine
|
49
|
44.2
|
105.07
|
-0.2
|
2.0
|
106.53
|
-0.7
|
1.4
|
maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
32
|
69.8
|
101.32
|
0.0
|
-0.4
|
102.41
|
0.1
|
1.1
|
Transport
|
32
|
112.6
|
104.68
|
0.1
|
3.8
|
102.99
|
0.4
|
-1.6
|
Communication
|
6
|
53.5
|
99.21
|
-0.1
|
-1.7
|
97.40
|
0.3
|
-1.8
|
Recreation and culture
|
55
|
61.2
|
103.93
|
0.1
|
2.1
|
102.54
|
-1.1
|
-1.3
|
Education
|
20
|
89.6
|
104.46
|
0.1
|
1.5
|
103.58
|
-1.7
|
-0.8
|
Restaurants and hotels
|
44
|
131.8
|
108.58
|
-0.2
|
3.1
|
110.09
|
-0.5
|
1.4
|
Miscellaneous goods
|
36
|
56.9
|
107.24
|
0.1
|
1.0
|
108.77
|
0.0
|
1.4
|
and services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 02:47:07 UTC
|
|