KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in September 2019

Consumer Price Index in September 2019

10/01/2019 | 03:49am BST

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. October 1, 2019

Press

Price Statistics Division

Deputy Director General for Short-term

Contact Division

Economic Statistics,

Release

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Lee, Doo-Won(042.481.2530)

Consumer Price Index in September 2019

Consumer Price Index : September

  • The Consumer Price Index was 105.20(2015=100) in September 2019. The index increased 0.4 percent from the preceding month and fell 0.4 percent from the same month of the previous year.
  • The index excluding food and energy was 105.30 in September 2019. The index decreased 0.4 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.5 percent from the same month of the previous year.
    • The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2019

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

All items

104.69

104.49

104.87

105.05

104.88

104.56

104.81

105.20

Percent changes from the preceding

0.4

-0.2

0.4

0.2

-0.2

-0.3

0.2

0.4

month

Percent changes year on year

0.5

0.4

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.0

-0.4

Excluding food and energy

105.47

105.31

105.47

105.48

105.41

105.62

105.76

105.30

Percent changes from the preceding

0.5

-0.2

0.2

0.0

-0.1

0.2

0.1

-0.4

month

Percent changes year on year

1.1

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.7

0.9

0.8

0.5

  • The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in September 2019 was below.
  • The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Health, Transport, and Communication increased 2.6 percent, 0.2 percent, 1.6 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.4 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.
  • The index for Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Recreation and culture, Education, and Restaurants and hotels decreased 0.7 percent, 1.1 percent, 1.7 percent, and 0.5 percent respectively from the preceding month.
  • The index for Clothing and footwear, and Miscellaneous goods and services remained unchanged from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjus

(2015=100, %)

September 2018

September 2019

Number

Percent

Percent

Percent

Percent

Weights

changes

changes

of Items

Index

from the

changes

Index

from the

changes

preceding

year on

preceding

year on

month

year

month

year

All items

460

1,000.0

105.65

0.8

2.1

105.20

0.4

-0.4

Food and non-alcoholic

133

137.6

115.20

3.5

5.8

110.52

2.6

-4.1

beverages

Alcoholic beverages and

7

15.8

102.45

-0.1

0.0

103.60

0.2

1.1

tobacco

Clothing and footwear

30

61.1

104.05

0.1

0.7

104.02

0.0

0.0

Housing, water,

electricity, gas and other

16

165.9

102.04

1.7

0.7

103.18

1.6

1.1

fuels

Furnishings, household

equipment & routine

49

44.2

105.07

-0.2

2.0

106.53

-0.7

1.4

maintenance

Health

32

69.8

101.32

0.0

-0.4

102.41

0.1

1.1

Transport

32

112.6

104.68

0.1

3.8

102.99

0.4

-1.6

Communication

6

53.5

99.21

-0.1

-1.7

97.40

0.3

-1.8

Recreation and culture

55

61.2

103.93

0.1

2.1

102.54

-1.1

-1.3

Education

20

89.6

104.46

0.1

1.5

103.58

-1.7

-0.8

Restaurants and hotels

44

131.8

108.58

-0.2

3.1

110.09

-0.5

1.4

Miscellaneous goods

36

56.9

107.24

0.1

1.0

108.77

0.0

1.4

and services

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 02:47:07 UTC

share via e-mail
0
