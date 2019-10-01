KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in September 2019

The Consumer Price Index was 105.20(2015=100) in September 2019. The index increased 0.4 percent from the preceding month and fell 0.4 percent from the same month of the previous year.

The index excluding food and energy was 105.30 in September 2019. The index decreased 0.4 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.5 percent from the same month of the previous year.