KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in April 2020

Economically active population and labor force participation rate >

The economically active population marked 27,734 thousand in April, which decreased 550 thousand persons or 1.9 percent year-on-year.

The labor force participation rate stood at 62.0 percent in April, down 1.6%p year-on-year.

Employed persons and employment to population ratio >

The number of employed persons totaled 26,562 thousand persons in April, which went down 476 thousand persons or 1.8 percent year-on-year.

The employment to population ratio recorded 59.4 percent in April, down 1.4%p year-on-year.

Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >

The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,172 thousand people in April, which decreased 73 thousand persons or 5.9 percent year-on-year.

The unemployment rate marked 4.2 percent in April, down 0.2%p year-on-year.

Economically inactive population >