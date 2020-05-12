|
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in April 2020
05/12/2020 | 08:45pm EDT
http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., May 13, 2020
|
Press
|
|
Employment Statistics Division
|
Social Statistics Bureau
|
|
Contact Division
|
Release
|
STATISTICS KOREA
|
|
|
|
|
Contact Person
|
Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)
|
|
|
Economically Active Population Survey
in April 2020
-
Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
-
The economically active population marked 27,734 thousand in April, which decreased 550 thousand persons or 1.9 percent year-on-year.
-
The labor force participation rate stood at 62.0 percent in April, down 1.6%p year-on-year.
-
Employed persons and employment to population ratio >
-
The number of employed persons totaled 26,562 thousand persons in April, which went down 476 thousand persons or 1.8 percent year-on-year.
-
The employment to population ratio recorded 59.4 percent in April, down 1.4%p year-on-year.
-
Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
-
The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,172 thousand people in April, which decreased 73 thousand persons or 5.9 percent year-on-year.
-
The unemployment rate marked 4.2 percent in April, down 0.2%p year-on-year.
-
Economically inactive population >
-
The economically inactive population totaled 16,991 thousand people in April, increasing 831 thousand persons or 5.1 percent year-on-year.
Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in April, 2020
|
(Not seasonally adjusted)
|
|
|
|
(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)
|
|
|
|
April 2019
|
March 2020
|
|
April 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
rate
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◉ Population 15 years & over
|
44,444
|
0.7
|
44,712
|
0.7
|
44,725
|
281
|
|
0.6
|
▣ Economically active population
|
28,284
|
0.9
|
27,789
|
-0.8
|
27,734
|
-550
|
|
-1.9
|
(Participation
|
rate)
|
|
(63.6)
|
|
(62.2)
|
|
(62.0)
|
(-1.6p)
|
|
|
w Male
|
|
|
16,167
|
0.6
|
15,945
|
-0.8
|
15,912
|
-255
|
|
-1.6
|
(Labor Force
|
Participation
|
rate)
|
(74.0)
|
|
(72.5)
|
|
(72.3)
|
(-1.7p)
|
|
|
w Female
|
|
|
12,117
|
1.3
|
11,845
|
-0.7
|
11,822
|
-295
|
|
-2.4
|
(Labor Force
|
Participation
|
rate)
|
(53.6)
|
|
(52.1)
|
|
(52.0)
|
(-1.6p)
|
|
|
◦ Employment-population ratio
|
60.8
|
|
59.5
|
|
|
59.4
|
-1.4p
|
|
|
(15 years & over)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Employment-population ratio
|
66.5
|
|
65.4
|
|
|
65.1
|
-1.4p
|
|
|
(15~64 years)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◦ Employed persons
|
|
27,038
|
0.6
|
26,609
|
-0.7
|
26,562
|
-476
|
|
-1.8
|
w Agriculture, forestry &fishing
|
1,406
|
0.9
|
1,399
|
10.6
|
1,479
|
73
|
|
5.2
|
w Mining & manufacturing
|
|
4,436
|
-1.3
|
4,439
|
-0.5
|
4,392
|
-44
|
|
-1.0
|
․ Manufacturing
|
|
4,421
|
-1.2
|
4,423
|
-0.5
|
4,377
|
-44
|
|
-1.0
|
w Construction
|
|
|
1,993
|
-1.5
|
1,960
|
-1.0
|
1,934
|
-59
|
|
-2.9
|
w Wholesale & retail trade,
|
|
5,947
|
-0.6
|
5,662
|
-4.7
|
5,613
|
-334
|
|
-5.6
|
accommodation & food
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Electricity, transport, communication
|
3,143
|
0.2
|
3,170
|
1.2
|
3,157
|
14
|
|
0.4
|
& finance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Business, personal, public service &
|
10,113
|
2.8
|
9,979
|
-0.5
|
9,987
|
-126
|
|
-1.2
|
others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Regular employees
|
|
14,001
|
2.4
|
14,561
|
3.3
|
14,401
|
400
|
|
2.9
|
w Temporary employees
|
|
4,876
|
-0.9
|
4,284
|
-8.9
|
4,288
|
-587
|
|
-12.0
|
w Daily workers
|
|
1,425
|
-1.4
|
1,211
|
-12.5
|
1,230
|
-195
|
|
-13.7
|
w Employers
|
|
|
1,567
|
-4.3
|
1,398
|
-12.2
|
1,388
|
-179
|
|
-11.4
|
w Own account workers
|
|
4,088
|
0.7
|
4,139
|
3.1
|
4,195
|
107
|
|
2.6
|
w Unpaid family workers
|
|
1,083
|
-4.1
|
1,016
|
0.8
|
1,061
|
-22
|
|
-2.0
|
◦ Unemployed persons
|
|
1,245
|
7.2
|
1,180
|
-1.4
|
1,172
|
-73
|
|
-5.9
|
Unemployment rate
|
|
4.4
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
4.2
|
-0.2p
|
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
|
|
(4.0)
|
|
(3.8)
|
|
|
(3.8)
|
|
|
|
w Male
|
|
|
747
|
9.5
|
662
|
-6.7
|
|
675
|
-72
|
|
-9.6
|
Unemployment rate
|
|
4.6
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
4.2
|
-0.4p
|
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
(3.8)
|
|
|
(3.8)
|
|
|
|
w Female
|
|
|
498
|
4.1
|
517
|
6.3
|
|
497
|
-1
|
|
-0.3
|
Unemployment rate
|
|
4.1
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
4.2
|
0.1p
|
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
|
|
(3.7)
|
|
(3.8)
|
|
|
(3.8)
|
|
|
|
w Middle school graduates & under
|
141
|
21.6
|
199
|
37.6
|
|
189
|
48
|
|
34.1
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
|
( 3.4)
|
|
( 5.0)
|
|
(
|
4.7)
|
( 1.3p)
|
|
|
w High school graduates
|
|
502
|
6.5
|
471
|
-1.9
|
|
477
|
-25
|
|
-5.0
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
|
( 4.7)
|
|
( 4.5)
|
|
(
|
4.6)
|
(-0.1p)
|
|
|
w College, univ. graduates & over
|
603
|
5.0
|
510
|
-10.9
|
|
506
|
-96
|
|
-16.0
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
|
( 4.5)
|
|
( 3.8)
|
|
(
|
3.8)
|
(-0.7p)
|
|
|
▣ Economically inactive population
|
16,160
|
0.4
|
16,923
|
3.1
|
16,991
|
831
|
|
5.1
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 00:44:00 UTC
|
|