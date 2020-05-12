KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in April 2020

Log in
05/12/2020 | 08:45pm EDT

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., May 13, 2020

Press

Employment Statistics Division

Social Statistics Bureau

Contact Division

Release

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)

Economically Active Population Survey

in April 2020

  • Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
  • The economically active population marked 27,734 thousand in April, which decreased 550 thousand persons or 1.9 percent year-on-year.
  • The labor force participation rate stood at 62.0 percent in April, down 1.6%p year-on-year.
  • Employed persons and employment to population ratio >
  • The number of employed persons totaled 26,562 thousand persons in April, which went down 476 thousand persons or 1.8 percent year-on-year.
  • The employment to population ratio recorded 59.4 percent in April, down 1.4%p year-on-year.
  • Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
  • The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,172 thousand people in April, which decreased 73 thousand persons or 5.9 percent year-on-year.
  • The unemployment rate marked 4.2 percent in April, down 0.2%p year-on-year.
  • Economically inactive population >
  • The economically inactive population totaled 16,991 thousand people in April, increasing 831 thousand persons or 5.1 percent year-on-year.

Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in April, 2020

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)

April 2019

March 2020

April 2020

Change

Change

Change

Change

rate

rate

rate

Population 15 years & over

44,444

0.7

44,712

0.7

44,725

281

0.6

Economically active population

28,284

0.9

27,789

-0.8

27,734

-550

-1.9

(Participation

rate)

(63.6)

(62.2)

(62.0)

(-1.6p)

w Male

16,167

0.6

15,945

-0.8

15,912

-255

-1.6

(Labor Force

Participation

rate)

(74.0)

(72.5)

(72.3)

(-1.7p)

w Female

12,117

1.3

11,845

-0.7

11,822

-295

-2.4

(Labor Force

Participation

rate)

(53.6)

(52.1)

(52.0)

(-1.6p)

Employment-population ratio

60.8

59.5

59.4

-1.4p

(15 years & over)

w Employment-population ratio

66.5

65.4

65.1

-1.4p

(15~64 years)

Employed persons

27,038

0.6

26,609

-0.7

26,562

-476

-1.8

w Agriculture, forestry &fishing

1,406

0.9

1,399

10.6

1,479

73

5.2

w Mining & manufacturing

4,436

-1.3

4,439

-0.5

4,392

-44

-1.0

Manufacturing

4,421

-1.2

4,423

-0.5

4,377

-44

-1.0

w Construction

1,993

-1.5

1,960

-1.0

1,934

-59

-2.9

w Wholesale & retail trade,

5,947

-0.6

5,662

-4.7

5,613

-334

-5.6

accommodation & food

w Electricity, transport, communication

3,143

0.2

3,170

1.2

3,157

14

0.4

& finance

w Business, personal, public service &

10,113

2.8

9,979

-0.5

9,987

-126

-1.2

others

w Regular employees

14,001

2.4

14,561

3.3

14,401

400

2.9

w Temporary employees

4,876

-0.9

4,284

-8.9

4,288

-587

-12.0

w Daily workers

1,425

-1.4

1,211

-12.5

1,230

-195

-13.7

w Employers

1,567

-4.3

1,398

-12.2

1,388

-179

-11.4

w Own account workers

4,088

0.7

4,139

3.1

4,195

107

2.6

w Unpaid family workers

1,083

-4.1

1,016

0.8

1,061

-22

-2.0

Unemployed persons

1,245

7.2

1,180

-1.4

1,172

-73

-5.9

Unemployment rate

4.4

4.2

4.2

-0.2p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(4.0)

(3.8)

(3.8)

w Male

747

9.5

662

-6.7

675

-72

-9.6

Unemployment rate

4.6

4.2

4.2

-0.4p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(4.2)

(3.8)

(3.8)

w Female

498

4.1

517

6.3

497

-1

-0.3

Unemployment rate

4.1

4.4

4.2

0.1p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(3.7)

(3.8)

(3.8)

w Middle school graduates & under

141

21.6

199

37.6

189

48

34.1

(Unemployment rate)

( 3.4)

( 5.0)

(

4.7)

( 1.3p)

w High school graduates

502

6.5

471

-1.9

477

-25

-5.0

(Unemployment rate)

( 4.7)

( 4.5)

(

4.6)

(-0.1p)

w College, univ. graduates & over

603

5.0

510

-10.9

506

-96

-16.0

(Unemployment rate)

( 4.5)

( 3.8)

(

3.8)

(-0.7p)

Economically inactive population

16,160

0.4

16,923

3.1

16,991

831

5.1

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 00:44:00 UTC
