KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in August 2019
09/10/2019 | 09:12pm EDT
http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., September 11, 2019
Press
Employment Statistics Division
Social Statistics Bureau
Contact Division
Release
STATISTICS KOREA
Contact Person
Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)
Economically Active Population Survey
in August 2019
Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
The economically active population marked 28,216 thousand in August, which grew 177 thousand persons or 0.6 percent year-on-year.
The labor force participation rate stood at 63.3 percent in August, down 0.1%p year-on-year.
Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
The number of employed persons totaled 27,358 thousand persons in August, which went up 452 thousand persons or 1.7 percent year-on-year.
The employment-population ratio recorded 61.4 percent in August, up 0.5%p year-on-year.
Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
The number of unemployed persons totaled 858 thousand people in August, which decreased 275 thousand persons or 24.3 percent year-on-year.
The unemployment rate marked 3.0 percent in August, down 1.0%p year-on-year.
Economically inactive population >
The economically inactive population totaled 16,330 thousand people in August, increasing 158 thousand persons or 1.0 percent year-on-year.
Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in August 2019
(Not seasonally adjusted)
(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)
August
2018
July 2019
August 2019
Change
Change
Change
Change
rate
rate
rate
◉ Population 15 years & over
44,211
0.6
44,530
0.8
44,546
335
0.8
▣ Economically active population
28,039
0.5
28,480
1.3
28,216
177
0.6
(Participation
rate)
(63.4)
(64.0)
(63.3)
(-0.1p)
w Male
16,045
0.1
16,207
0.8
16,079
35
0.2
(Participation
rate)
(73.9)
(74.0)
(73.4)
(-0.5p)
w Female
11,995
1.0
12,274
2.0
12,137
142
1.2
(Participation
rate)
(53.3)
(54.2)
(53.6)
(0.3p)
◦ Employment-population ratio
60.9
61.5
61.4
0.5p
(15 years & over)
w Employment-population ratio
66.5
67.1
67.0
0.5p
(15~64 years)
◦ Employed persons
26,907
0.0
27,383
1.1
27,358
452
1.7
w Agriculture, forestry &fishing
1,484
4.9
1,523
3.7
1,539
55
3.7
w Mining & manufacturing
4,456
-2.4
4,404
-2.2
4,428
-28
-0.6
․ Manufacturing
4,439
-2.3
4,390
-2.1
4,415
-24
-0.5
w Construction
2,006
2.7
2,052
0.6
2,031
25
1.3
w Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation
5,913
-3.3
6,034
0.2
5,964
51
0.9
& food
w Electricity, transport, communication &
3,178
4.1
3,140
-0.4
3,134
-45
-1.4
finance
w Business, personal, public service &
9,870
0.7
10,229
3.3
10,262
392
4.0
others
w Regular employees
13,795
2.1
14,181
3.2
14,288
493
3.6
w Temporary employees
4,859
-3.7
4,918
-1.7
4,857
-2
0.0
w Daily workers
1,391
-3.6
1,463
-0.2
1,415
24
1.7
w Employers
1,651
4.5
1,520
-8.4
1,535
-116
-7.0
w Own account workers
4,030
-3.0
4,155
2.8
4,127
97
2.4
w Unpaid family workers
1,181
1.4
1,146
-2.0
1,138
-43
-3.7
◦ Unemployed persons
1,133
13.4
1,097
5.6
858
-275
-24.3
Unemployment rate
4.0
3.9
3.0
-1.0p
(Seasonally adjusted)
(4.1)
(4.0)
(3.1)
w Male
675
11.0
637
4.3
514
-160
-23.7
Unemployment rate
4.2
3.9
3.2
-1.0p
(Seasonally adjusted)
(4.2)
(4.0)
(3.2)
w Female
458
17.1
460
7.4
343
-115
-25.0
Unemployment rate
3.8
3.7
2.8
-1.0p
(Seasonally adjusted)
(4.1)
(4.0)
(3.0)
w Middle school graduates & under
130
10.9
131
12.3
104
-25
-19.6
(Unemployment rate)
(3.1)
(3.1)
(2.5)
(-0.6p)
w High school graduates
492
25.2
468
10.7
363
-130
-26.3
(Unemployment rate)
(4.6)
(4.3)
(3.4)
(-1.2p)
w College, univ. graduates & over
511
4.5
498
-0.3
391
-120
-23.5
(Unemployment rate)
(3.9)
(3.7)
(2.9)
(-1.0p)
▣ Economically inactive population
16,172
0.7
16,050
-0.1
16,330
158
1.0
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 01:11:07 UTC
