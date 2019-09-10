KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in August 2019

Economically active population and labor force participation rate >

The economically active population marked 28,216 thousand in August, which grew 177 thousand persons or 0.6 percent year-on-year.

The labor force participation rate stood at 63.3 percent in August, down 0.1%p year-on-year.

Employed persons and employment-population ratio >

The number of employed persons totaled 27,358 thousand persons in August, which went up 452 thousand persons or 1.7 percent year-on-year.

The employment-population ratio recorded 61.4 percent in August, up 0.5%p year-on-year.

Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >

The number of unemployed persons totaled 858 thousand people in August, which decreased 275 thousand persons or 24.3 percent year-on-year.

The unemployment rate marked 3.0 percent in August, down 1.0%p year-on-year.

Economically inactive population >