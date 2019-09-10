Log in
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in August 2019

09/10/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., September 11, 2019

Press

Employment Statistics Division

Social Statistics Bureau

Contact Division

Release

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)

Economically Active Population Survey

in August 2019

  • Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
  • The economically active population marked 28,216 thousand in August, which grew 177 thousand persons or 0.6 percent year-on-year.
  • The labor force participation rate stood at 63.3 percent in August, down 0.1%p year-on-year.
  • Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
  • The number of employed persons totaled 27,358 thousand persons in August, which went up 452 thousand persons or 1.7 percent year-on-year.
  • The employment-population ratio recorded 61.4 percent in August, up 0.5%p year-on-year.
  • Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
  • The number of unemployed persons totaled 858 thousand people in August, which decreased 275 thousand persons or 24.3 percent year-on-year.
  • The unemployment rate marked 3.0 percent in August, down 1.0%p year-on-year.
  • Economically inactive population >
  • The economically inactive population totaled 16,330 thousand people in August, increasing 158 thousand persons or 1.0 percent year-on-year.

Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in August 2019

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)

August

2018

July 2019

August 2019

Change

Change

Change

Change

rate

rate

rate

Population 15 years & over

44,211

0.6

44,530

0.8

44,546

335

0.8

Economically active population

28,039

0.5

28,480

1.3

28,216

177

0.6

(Participation

rate)

(63.4)

(64.0)

(63.3)

(-0.1p)

w Male

16,045

0.1

16,207

0.8

16,079

35

0.2

(Participation

rate)

(73.9)

(74.0)

(73.4)

(-0.5p)

w Female

11,995

1.0

12,274

2.0

12,137

142

1.2

(Participation

rate)

(53.3)

(54.2)

(53.6)

(0.3p)

Employment-population ratio

60.9

61.5

61.4

0.5p

(15 years & over)

w Employment-population ratio

66.5

67.1

67.0

0.5p

(15~64 years)

Employed persons

26,907

0.0

27,383

1.1

27,358

452

1.7

w Agriculture, forestry &fishing

1,484

4.9

1,523

3.7

1,539

55

3.7

w Mining & manufacturing

4,456

-2.4

4,404

-2.2

4,428

-28

-0.6

Manufacturing

4,439

-2.3

4,390

-2.1

4,415

-24

-0.5

w Construction

2,006

2.7

2,052

0.6

2,031

25

1.3

w Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation

5,913

-3.3

6,034

0.2

5,964

51

0.9

& food

w Electricity, transport, communication &

3,178

4.1

3,140

-0.4

3,134

-45

-1.4

finance

w Business, personal, public service &

9,870

0.7

10,229

3.3

10,262

392

4.0

others

w Regular employees

13,795

2.1

14,181

3.2

14,288

493

3.6

w Temporary employees

4,859

-3.7

4,918

-1.7

4,857

-2

0.0

w Daily workers

1,391

-3.6

1,463

-0.2

1,415

24

1.7

w Employers

1,651

4.5

1,520

-8.4

1,535

-116

-7.0

w Own account workers

4,030

-3.0

4,155

2.8

4,127

97

2.4

w Unpaid family workers

1,181

1.4

1,146

-2.0

1,138

-43

-3.7

Unemployed persons

1,133

13.4

1,097

5.6

858

-275

-24.3

Unemployment rate

4.0

3.9

3.0

-1.0p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(4.1)

(4.0)

(3.1)

w Male

675

11.0

637

4.3

514

-160

-23.7

Unemployment rate

4.2

3.9

3.2

-1.0p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(4.2)

(4.0)

(3.2)

w Female

458

17.1

460

7.4

343

-115

-25.0

Unemployment rate

3.8

3.7

2.8

-1.0p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(4.1)

(4.0)

(3.0)

w Middle school graduates & under

130

10.9

131

12.3

104

-25

-19.6

(Unemployment rate)

(3.1)

(3.1)

(2.5)

(-0.6p)

w High school graduates

492

25.2

468

10.7

363

-130

-26.3

(Unemployment rate)

(4.6)

(4.3)

(3.4)

(-1.2p)

w College, univ. graduates & over

511

4.5

498

-0.3

391

-120

-23.5

(Unemployment rate)

(3.9)

(3.7)

(2.9)

(-1.0p)

Economically inactive population

16,172

0.7

16,050

-0.1

16,330

158

1.0

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
0
share via e-mail
0
