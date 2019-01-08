Log in
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in December 2018

01/08/2019 | 07:59pm EST

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., January 9, 2019

Press Release

Contact Division

Employment Statistics Division Social Statistics Bureau STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Bin, Hyun Joon(042.481.2264)

Economically Active Population Survey in December 2018

< Economically active population and labor force participation rate >

  • The economically active population marked 27,582 thousand in December, which grew 66 thousand persons or 0.2 percent year-on-year.

  • The labor force participation rate stood at 62.2 percent in December, down 0.3%p year-on-year.

< Employed persons and employment-population ratio >

  • The number of employed persons totaled 26,638 thousand persons in December, which went up 34 thousand persons or 0.1 percent year-on-year.

  • The employment-population ratio recorded 60.1 percent in December, down 0.3%p year-on-year.

< Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >

  • The number of unemployed persons totaled 944 thousand people in December, which increased 31 thousand persons or 3.4 percent year-on-year.

  • The unemployment rate marked 3.4 percent in December, up 0.1%p year-on-year.

< Economically inactive population >

  • The economically inactive population totaled 16,733 thousand people in December, increasing 190 thousand persons or 1.1 percent year-on-year.

Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in December 2018

(Not seasonally adjusted)

December 2017

November 2018

Change

Change

Change

rate

rate

rate

December 2018

Population 15 years & over

Economically active population

(Participation rate)

 Male

(Participation rate)  Female

(Participation rate)

27,516

15,886

11,631

  • Employment-population ratio

  • (15~64 years)

  • (15 years & over)  Employment-population ratio

    • Employed persons  Agriculture, forestry &fishing  Mining & manufacturing

      Manufacturing  Construction  Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation

      & food  Electricity, transport, communication &

      finance  Business, personal, public service &

      44,06044,28444,3161.1

      0.7

      (62.5)

      1.0

      (73.4)

      1.3

      (51.9)

      60.4

      66.6

      (thousand persons, %, year-on-year)

      Change

      28,092 (63.4)

      others

    26,604

    1,075

    4,641

    4,618

    2,039

    6,053 3,082 9,713

    1.0

    -0.5

    -1.1

    1.7

    6.4

    4.2

    1.2

    1.7

    61.4

    256

    27,582

    66

    (62.2)

    (-0.3p)

    15,898

    12

    (73.0)

    (-0.4p)

    161

    11,684

    53

    (0.4p)

    (51.8)

    (-0.1p)

    0.0p

    60.1

    -0.3p

    66.5

    -0.1p

    26,638

    34

    1,169

    94

    4,507

    -134

    4,491

    -127

    2,074

    35

    5,951

    -103

    3,196

    114

    9,741

    28

    244 203 (0.1p)

    16,056

    42

    (73.8) (-0.2p)

    12,037

    0.60.7

    0.3

    1.4

    (53.4)

    67.1

    0.1p

    27,184

    165

    0.6

    1,438

    84

    6.2

    4,506

    -98

    -2.1

    4,490

    -91

    -2.0

    2,118

    73

    3.6

    5,944 3,191 9,988

    -128 113 121

    -2.1

    3.7

    1.2

     Regular employees 13,600 3.1 13,897 3432.5 13,934 333

     Temporary employees  Daily workers  Employers  Own account workers  Unpaid family workers

    • Unemployed persons

    • Unemployment rate

      (Seasonally adjusted)  Male

      Unemployment rate

      (Seasonally adjusted)  Female

      Unemployment rate

      (Seasonally adjusted)

    4,928

    -2.0

    1,489

    -3.2

    1,642

    2.3

    3,948

    -0.5

    997

    -1.6

    913

    5.6

    4,955

    -116

    -2.3

    4,672

    -256

    1,568

    21

    1.4

    1,540

    51

    1,659

    15

    0.9

    1,616

    -26

    3,972

    -92

    -2.3

    3,879

    -69

    1,134

    -5

    -0.4

    997

    0

    909

    38

    4.4

    944

    31

    3.3

    3.2

    3.4

    0.1p

    (3.7)

    0.1p(3.8)

    (3.8)

    560

    15.2

    546

    18

    3.4

    586

    26

    3.5

    3.4

    0.1p

    3.7

    0.2p

    (3.9)

    (3.9)

    (4.1)

    353

    -6.7

    363

    20

    5.9

    358

    5

    3.0

    3.0

    0.1p

    3.1

    0.1p

    (3.3)

    (3.6)

    (3.4)

     Middle school graduates & under 95 6.7 88 10 12.6 96 1

    (Unemployment rate)

    (2.4)

    (2.1)

    (0.3p)

    (2.5)

    (0.1p)

     High school graduates

    364

    0.7

    391

    48

    14.0

    426

    62

    (Unemployment rate)

    (3.4)

    (3.7)

    (0.5p)

    (4.0)

    (0.6p)

     College, univ. graduates & over

    454

    9.7

    429

    -20

    -4.5

    422

    -32

    (Unemployment rate)

    (3.6)

    (3.2)

    (-0.4p)

    Economically inactive population

    16,543

    0.0

    0.3

    16,733

    190

    41

    (3.3) (-0.2p)

    16,192

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 00:58:06 UTC
