|
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in December 2018
01/08/2019 | 07:59pm EST
http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., January 9, 2019
|
Press Release
|
Contact Division
|
Employment Statistics Division Social Statistics Bureau STATISTICS KOREA
|
Contact Person
|
Bin, Hyun Joon(042.481.2264)
Economically Active Population Survey in December 2018
< Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
-
○ The economically active population marked 27,582 thousand in December, which grew 66 thousand persons or 0.2 percent year-on-year.
-
○ The labor force participation rate stood at 62.2 percent in December, down 0.3%p year-on-year.
< Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
-
○ The number of employed persons totaled 26,638 thousand persons in December, which went up 34 thousand persons or 0.1 percent year-on-year.
-
○ The employment-population ratio recorded 60.1 percent in December, down 0.3%p year-on-year.
< Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
-
○ The number of unemployed persons totaled 944 thousand people in December, which increased 31 thousand persons or 3.4 percent year-on-year.
-
○ The unemployment rate marked 3.4 percent in December, up 0.1%p year-on-year.
< Economically inactive population >
Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in December 2018
(Not seasonally adjusted)
|
December 2017
|
November 2018
|
Change
|
Change
|
Change
|
rate
|
rate
|
rate
December 2018
◉ Population 15 years & over
▣ Economically active population
(Participation rate)
Male
(Participation rate) Female
(Participation rate)
27,516
15,886
11,631
-
(15 years & over) Employment-population ratio
-
○ Employed persons Agriculture, forestry &fishing Mining & manufacturing
․ Manufacturing Construction Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation
& food Electricity, transport, communication &
finance Business, personal, public service &
44,06044,28444,3161.1
0.7
(62.5)
1.0
(73.4)
1.3
(51.9)
60.4
66.6
(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)
Change
28,092 (63.4)
others
26,604
1,075
4,641
4,618
2,039
6,053 3,082 9,713
-0.5
-1.1
1.7
6.4
4.2
1.2
1.7
|
256
|
27,582
|
66
|
(62.2)
|
(-0.3p)
|
15,898
|
12
|
(73.0)
|
(-0.4p)
|
161
|
11,684
|
53
|
(0.4p)
|
(51.8)
|
(-0.1p)
|
0.0p
|
60.1
|
-0.3p
|
66.5
|
-0.1p
|
26,638
|
34
|
1,169
|
94
|
4,507
|
-134
|
4,491
|
-127
|
2,074
|
35
|
5,951
|
-103
|
3,196
|
114
|
9,741
|
28
244 203 (0.1p)
16,056
42
(73.8) (-0.2p)
12,037
0.60.7
0.3
1.4
(53.4)
0.1p
27,184
1,438
84
6.2
4,506
-98
-2.1
4,490
-91
-2.0
2,118
73
3.6
5,944 3,191 9,988
-128 113 121
-2.1
3.7
1.2
Regular employees 13,600 3.1 13,897 3432.5 13,934 333
Temporary employees Daily workers Employers Own account workers Unpaid family workers
|
4,928
|
-2.0
|
1,489
|
-3.2
|
1,642
|
2.3
|
3,948
|
-0.5
|
997
|
-1.6
|
913
|
5.6
|
|
4,955
|
-116
|
-2.3
|
4,672
|
-256
|
1,568
|
21
|
1.4
|
1,540
|
51
|
1,659
|
15
|
0.9
|
1,616
|
-26
|
3,972
|
-92
|
-2.3
|
3,879
|
-69
|
1,134
|
-5
|
-0.4
|
997
|
0
|
909
|
38
|
4.4
|
944
|
31
|
3.3
|
3.2
|
3.4
|
0.1p
|
(3.7)
0.1p(3.8)
(3.8)
|
560
|
15.2
|
546
|
18
|
3.4
|
586
|
26
|
3.5
|
3.4
|
0.1p
|
3.7
|
0.2p
|
(3.9)
|
(3.9)
|
(4.1)
|
353
|
-6.7
|
363
|
20
|
5.9
|
358
|
5
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
0.1p
|
3.1
|
0.1p
|
(3.3)
|
(3.6)
|
(3.4)
Middle school graduates & under 95 6.7 88 10 12.6 96 1
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(2.4)
|
(2.1)
|
(0.3p)
|
(2.5)
|
(0.1p)
|
High school graduates
|
364
|
0.7
|
391
|
48
|
14.0
|
426
|
62
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(3.4)
|
(3.7)
|
(0.5p)
|
(4.0)
|
(0.6p)
|
College, univ. graduates & over
|
454
|
9.7
|
429
|
-20
|
-4.5
|
422
|
-32
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(3.6)
|
(3.2)
|
(-0.4p)
|
▣ Economically inactive population
|
16,543
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
16,733
|
190
41
(3.3) (-0.2p)
16,192
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 00:58:06 UTC
|
|