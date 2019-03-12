|
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in February 2019
03/12/2019 | 10:03pm EDT
http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., March 13, 2019
Press Release
Contact Division
Employment Statistics Division Social Statistics Bureau STATISTICS KOREA
Contact Person
Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)
Economically Active Population Survey in February 2019
< Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
○ The economically active population marked 27,649 thousand in February, which grew 300 thousand persons or 1.1 percent year-on-year.
○ The labor force participation rate stood at 62.3 percent in February, up 0.3%p year-on-year.
< Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
○ The number of employed persons totaled 26,346 thousand persons in February, which went up 263 thousand persons or 1.0 percent year-on-year.
-
○ The employment-population ratio recorded 59.4 percent in February, up 0.2%p year-on-year.
< Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
○ The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,303 thousand people in February, which increased 38 thousand persons or 3.0 percent year-on-year.
-
○ The unemployment rate marked 4.7 percent in February, up 0.1%p year-on-year.
< Economically inactive population >
Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in February 2019
(Not seasonally adjusted)
February 2018
|
January 2018
|
Change
|
Change
Change
rate
rate
rate
February 2019
◉ Population 15 years & over
▣ Economically active population
(Participation rate)
Male
(Participation rate)
Female
(Participation rate)
○ Employment-population ratio (15 years & over) Employment-population ratio
○ Employed persons Agriculture, forestry &fishing Mining & manufacturing ․ Manufacturing Construction Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation & food Electricity, transport, communication & finance Business, personal, public service & others
27,348
|
27,455
|
(62.0)
|
(61.9)
|
15,785
|
15,793
|
(72.9)
|
(72.6)
|
11,563
|
11,662
|
(51.5)
|
(51.7)
|
59.2
|
59.2
|
59.4
|
65.8
44,09344,31944,3820.1
|
290
|
0.8 27,649
|
300
|
(62.3)
|
(0.3p)
|
0.2 15,893
|
108
|
(72.8)
|
(-0.1p)
|
1.7 11,756
|
192
|
(52.1)
|
(0.6p)
|
0.2p
0.6
0.0
0.2
65.8
(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)
0.6
65.9
26,083
26,232
0.1 26,346
Change
0.7 1.1
0.7
1.7
0.0p
997
4.3
1,093
10.9
1,114
117
11.8
4,584
0.3
4,455
-3.8
4,425
-158
-3.4
4,562
0.3
4,439
-3.7
4,411
-151
-3.3
1,964
3.4
1,969
-0.9
1,961
-3
-0.1
5,999 3,121 9,418
-1.9
5,949 3,177 9,588
-1.8
5,940 3,153 9,752
-59 31 334
-1.0
2.8
2.5
1.0
0.2
1.4
3.5
Regular employees 13,680 3.3 13,923 2.0 13,979 299 2.2
Temporary employees Daily workers Employers Own account workers Unpaid family workers
Female
Unemployment rate (Seasonally adjusted)
4,563
|
-3.8
|
4,455
|
-4.5
|
4,520
|
-43
|
-0.9
|
1,356
|
-5.9
|
1,429
|
1.8
|
1,397
|
40
|
3.0
1,655
|
4.1
|
1,614
|
-2.9
|
1,605
|
-50
|
-3.0
3,872
|
-2.7
|
3,858
|
-0.3
|
3,876
|
4
|
0.1
957
|
-2.2
|
953
|
-1.3
|
970
|
13
|
1.3
1,265
|
-5.7
|
1,224
|
20.0
|
1,303
|
38
|
3.0
4.7
4.6(3.6)
4.5(4.4)
0.1p(3.7)
684
-7.7
693
19.2
720
36 0.2p
5.2
4.3
4.4
4.5
(3.6)
(4.4)
(3.7)
582
-3.2
530
21.1
584
2 0.0p
0.3
5.0
4.5
5.0
(3.7)
(4.3)
(3.6)
Middle school graduates & under 302 21.5 28159.2 286 -16 -5.3
(Unemployment rate)
|
(7.8)
|
(7.4)
|
(7.4)
|
(-0.4p)
High school graduates
|
481
|
-2.9
|
498
|
20.6
|
502
|
21
|
4.4
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(4.5)
|
(4.7)
|
(4.7)
|
(0.2p)
College, univ. graduates & over
|
483
|
-19.2
|
445
|
3.4
|
515
|
32
|
6.7
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(3.8)
|
(3.4)
|
(3.9)
|
(0.1p)
▣ Economically inactive population
16,744
|
1.5
|
16,864
|
-11
|
-0.1
0.1 16,734
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 02:02:07 UTC
|