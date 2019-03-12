Log in
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in February 2019

03/12/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., March 13, 2019

Press Release

Contact Division

Employment Statistics Division Social Statistics Bureau STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)

Economically Active Population Survey in February 2019

< Economically active population and labor force participation rate >

  • The economically active population marked 27,649 thousand in February, which grew 300 thousand persons or 1.1 percent year-on-year.

  • The labor force participation rate stood at 62.3 percent in February, up 0.3%p year-on-year.

< Employed persons and employment-population ratio >

  • The number of employed persons totaled 26,346 thousand persons in February, which went up 263 thousand persons or 1.0 percent year-on-year.

  • The employment-population ratio recorded 59.4 percent in February, up 0.2%p year-on-year.

< Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >

  • The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,303 thousand people in February, which increased 38 thousand persons or 3.0 percent year-on-year.

  • The unemployment rate marked 4.7 percent in February, up 0.1%p year-on-year.

< Economically inactive population >

  • The economically inactive population totaled 16,734 thousand people in February, decreasing 11 thousand persons or 0.1 percent year-on-year.

Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in February 2019

(Not seasonally adjusted)

February 2018

January 2018

Change

Change

Change

rate

rate

rate

February 2019

Population 15 years & over

Economically active population

(Participation rate)

 Male

(Participation rate)

 Female

(Participation rate)

  • (15~64 years)

  • Employment-population ratio (15 years & over)  Employment-population ratio

    • Employed persons  Agriculture, forestry &fishing  Mining & manufacturing Manufacturing  Construction  Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation & food  Electricity, transport, communication & finance  Business, personal, public service & others

    27,348

    27,455

    (62.0)

    (61.9)

    15,785

    15,793

    (72.9)

    (72.6)

    11,563

    11,662

    (51.5)

    (51.7)

    59.2

    59.2

    59.4

    65.8

    44,09344,31944,3820.1

    290

    0.8 27,649

    300

    (62.3)

    (0.3p)

    0.2 15,893

    108

    (72.8)

    (-0.1p)

    1.7 11,756

    192

    (52.1)

    (0.6p)

    0.2p

    0.6

    0.0

    0.2

    65.8

    (thousand persons, %, year-on-year)

    0.6

    65.9

    26,083

    0.4

    26,232

    0.1 26,346

    Change

    0.7 1.1

    0.7

    1.7

    0.0p

    263

    1.0

    997

    4.3

    1,093

    10.9

    1,114

    117

    11.8

    4,584

    0.3

    4,455

    -3.8

    4,425

    -158

    -3.4

    4,562

    0.3

    4,439

    -3.7

    4,411

    -151

    -3.3

    1,964

    3.4

    1,969

    -0.9

    1,961

    -3

    -0.1

    5,999 3,121 9,418

    -1.9

    5,949 3,177 9,588

    -1.8

    5,940 3,153 9,752

    -59 31 334

    -1.0

    2.8

    2.5

    1.0

    0.2

    1.4

    3.5

     Regular employees 13,680 3.3 13,923 2.0 13,979 299 2.2

     Temporary employees  Daily workers  Employers  Own account workers  Unpaid family workers

    • Unemployed persons Unemployment rate (Seasonally adjusted)  Male

      Unemployment rate (Seasonally adjusted)

     Female

    Unemployment rate (Seasonally adjusted)

    4,563

    -3.8

    4,455

    -4.5

    4,520

    -43

    -0.9

    1,356

    -5.9

    1,429

    1.8

    1,397

    40

    3.0

    1,655

    4.1

    1,614

    -2.9

    1,605

    -50

    -3.0

    3,872

    -2.7

    3,858

    -0.3

    3,876

    4

    0.1

    957

    -2.2

    953

    -1.3

    970

    13

    1.3

    1,265

    -5.7

    1,224

    20.0

    1,303

    38

    3.0

    4.7

    4.6(3.6)

    4.5(4.4)

    0.1p(3.7)

    684

    -7.7

    693

    19.2

    720

    36 0.2p

    5.2

    4.3

    4.4

    4.5

    (3.6)

    (4.4)

    (3.7)

    582

    -3.2

    530

    21.1

    584

    2 0.0p

    0.3

    5.0

    4.5

    5.0

    (3.7)

    (4.3)

    (3.6)

     Middle school graduates & under 302 21.5 28159.2 286 -16 -5.3

    (Unemployment rate)

    (7.8)

    (7.4)

    (7.4)

    (-0.4p)

     High school graduates

    481

    -2.9

    498

    20.6

    502

    21

    4.4

    (Unemployment rate)

    (4.5)

    (4.7)

    (4.7)

    (0.2p)

     College, univ. graduates & over

    483

    -19.2

    445

    3.4

    515

    32

    6.7

    (Unemployment rate)

    (3.8)

    (3.4)

    (3.9)

    (0.1p)

    Economically inactive population

    16,744

    1.5

    16,864

    -11

    -0.1

    0.1 16,734

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 02:02:07 UTC
