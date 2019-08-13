KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in July 2019

Economically active population and labor force participation rate >

The economically active population marked 28,480 thousand in July, which grew 358 thousand persons or 1.3 percent year-on-year.

The labor force participation rate stood at 64.0 percent in July, up 0.4%p year-on-year.

Employed persons and employment-population ratio >

The number of employed persons totaled 27,383 thousand persons in July, which went up 299 thousand persons or 1.1 percent year-on-year.

The employment-population ratio recorded 61.5 percent in July, up 0.2%p year-on-year.

Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >

The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,097 thousand people in July, which increased 58 thousand persons or 5.6 percent year-on-year.

The unemployment rate marked 3.9 percent in July, up 0.2%p year-on-year.

Economically inactive population >