Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., August 14, 2019

Press

Employment Statistics Division

Social Statistics Bureau

Contact Division

Release

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)

Economically Active Population Survey

in July 2019

  • Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
  • The economically active population marked 28,480 thousand in July, which grew 358 thousand persons or 1.3 percent year-on-year.
  • The labor force participation rate stood at 64.0 percent in July, up 0.4%p year-on-year.
  • Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
  • The number of employed persons totaled 27,383 thousand persons in July, which went up 299 thousand persons or 1.1 percent year-on-year.
  • The employment-population ratio recorded 61.5 percent in July, up 0.2%p year-on-year.
  • Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
  • The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,097 thousand people in July, which increased 58 thousand persons or 5.6 percent year-on-year.
  • The unemployment rate marked 3.9 percent in July, up 0.2%p year-on-year.
  • Economically inactive population >
  • The economically inactive population totaled 16,050 thousand people in July, decreasing 15 thousand persons or 0.1 percent year-on-year.

Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in July 2019

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)

July

2018

June 2019

July 2019

Change

Change

Change

Change

rate

rate

rate

Population 15 years & over

44,187

0.5

44,495

0.8

44,530

343

0.8

Economically active population

28,123

0.3

28,545

1.4

28,480

358

1.3

(Participation

rate)

(63.6)

(64.2)

(64.0)

(0.4p)

w Male

16,085

-0.3

16,238

0.9

16,207

121

0.8

(Participation

rate)

(74.1)

(74.2)

(74.0)

(-0.1p)

w Female

12,037

1.1

12,307

1.9

12,274

236

2.0

(Participation

rate)

(53.5)

(54.4)

(54.2)

(0.7p)

Employment-population ratio

61.3

61.6

61.5

0.2p

(15 years & over)

w Employment-population ratio

67.0

67.2

67.1

0.1p

(15~64 years)

Employed persons

27,083

0.0

27,408

1.0

27,383

299

1.1

w Agriculture, forestry &fishing

1,468

4.4

1,520

1.6

1,523

55

3.7

w Mining & manufacturing

4,501

-2.9

4,430

-1.6

4,404

-97

-2.2

Manufacturing

4,484

-2.7

4,416

-1.5

4,390

-94

-2.1

w Construction

2,040

1.8

2,056

1.1

2,052

12

0.6

w Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation

6,020

-1.3

6,015

0.4

6,034

15

0.2

& food

w Electricity, transport, communication &

3,153

4.3

3,166

1.1

3,140

-13

-0.4

finance

w Business, personal, public service &

9,901

-0.1

10,221

2.5

10,229

328

3.3

others

w Regular employees

13,743

2.0

14,161

2.8

14,181

438

3.2

w Temporary employees

5,004

-2.1

4,913

-1.7

4,918

-87

-1.7

w Daily workers

1,466

-7.8

1,481

0.4

1,463

-3

-0.2

w Employers

1,659

4.5

1,536

-7.6

1,520

-139

-8.4

w Own account workers

4,042

-2.5

4,170

3.2

4,155

113

2.8

w Unpaid family workers

1,169

-0.5

1,147

-2.8

1,146

-24

-2.0

Unemployed persons

1,039

8.4

1,137

10.0

1,097

58

5.6

Unemployment rate

3.7

4.0

3.9

0.2p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(3.8)

(4.0)

(4.0)

w Male

611

6.6

678

12.3

637

27

4.3

Unemployment rate

3.8

4.2

3.9

0.1p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(3.9)

(4.2)

(4.0)

w Female

428

11.2

460

6.6

460

32

7.4

Unemployment rate

3.6

3.7

3.7

0.1p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(3.8)

(3.8)

(4.0)

w Middle school graduates & under

117

7.2

128

14.2

131

14

12.3

(Unemployment rate)

(2.7)

(3.0)

(3.1)

(0.4p)

w High school graduates

423

6.3

471

13.6

468

45

10.7

(Unemployment rate)

(3.9)

(4.4)

(4.3)

(0.4p)

w College, univ. graduates & over

499

10.6

538

6.1

498

-1

-0.3

(Unemployment rate)

(3.8)

(4.0)

(3.7)

(-0.1p)

Economically inactive population

16,064

1.0

15,951

-0.3

16,050

-15

-0.1

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 00:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:29pOil prices drop as data shows surprise climb in U.S. inventories
RE
09:22pStocks bounce, safe havens retreat as Trump delays China tariff
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:10pEXPLAINER : Countdown to recession - What an inverted yield curve means
RE
09:09pGoing negative? As trade war rages, central banks ponder radical steps
RE
09:08pYen edges higher as markets skeptical about Trump's trade concession
RE
08:32pShares, dollar rebound on thaw in U.S.-China trade war
RE
08:31pShares, dollar rebound on thaw in U.S.-China trade war
RE
08:27pShares, dollar rebound on thaw in U.S.-China trade war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars
3YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : SPORTIER AND MORE EFFICIENT THAN EVER THANKS TO THE LATEST BMW EDRIVE T..
5ADL VENTURES INC : ADL VENTURES INC :. Announces Qualifying Transaction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group