KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in July 2019
08/13/2019 | 08:17pm EDT
http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., August 14, 2019
Press
Employment Statistics Division
Social Statistics Bureau
Contact Division
Release
STATISTICS KOREA
Contact Person
Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)
Economically Active Population Survey
in July 2019
-
Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
-
The economically active population marked 28,480 thousand in July, which grew 358 thousand persons or 1.3 percent year-on-year.
-
The labor force participation rate stood at 64.0 percent in July, up 0.4%p year-on-year.
-
Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
-
The number of employed persons totaled 27,383 thousand persons in July, which went up 299 thousand persons or 1.1 percent year-on-year.
-
The employment-population ratio recorded 61.5 percent in July, up 0.2%p year-on-year.
-
Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
-
The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,097 thousand people in July, which increased 58 thousand persons or 5.6 percent year-on-year.
-
The unemployment rate marked 3.9 percent in July, up 0.2%p year-on-year.
-
Economically inactive population >
-
The economically inactive population totaled 16,050 thousand people in July, decreasing 15 thousand persons or 0.1 percent year-on-year.
Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in July 2019
(Not seasonally adjusted)
(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)
July
2018
June 2019
July 2019
Change
|
|
Change
Change
rate
|
|
rate
◉ Population 15 years & over
44,187
0.5
44,495
0.8
44,530
343
|
0.8
▣ Economically active population
28,123
0.3
28,545
1.4
28,480
358
|
1.3
(Participation
rate)
(63.6)
(64.2)
(64.0)
(0.4p)
w Male
16,085
-0.3
16,238
0.9
16,207
121
|
0.8
(Participation
rate)
(74.1)
(74.2)
(74.0)
(-0.1p)
w Female
12,037
1.1
12,307
1.9
12,274
236
|
2.0
(Participation
rate)
(53.5)
(54.4)
|
|
(0.7p)
○ Employment-population ratio
61.3
61.6
61.5
0.2p
(15 years & over)
w Employment-population ratio
67.0
67.2
67.1
0.1p
(15~64 years)
○ Employed persons
27,083
0.0
27,408
1.0
27,383
299
|
1.1
w Agriculture, forestry &fishing
1,468
4.4
1,520
1.6
1,523
55
|
3.7
w Mining & manufacturing
4,501
-2.9
4,430
-1.6
4,404
-97
|
-2.2
․ Manufacturing
4,484
-2.7
4,416
-1.5
4,390
-94
|
-2.1
w Construction
2,040
1.8
2,056
1.1
2,052
12
|
0.6
w Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation
6,020
-1.3
6,015
0.4
6,034
15
|
0.2
& food
w Electricity, transport, communication &
3,153
4.3
3,166
1.1
3,140
-13
|
-0.4
finance
w Business, personal, public service &
9,901
-0.1
10,221
2.5
10,229
328
|
3.3
others
w Regular employees
13,743
2.0
14,161
2.8
14,181
438
|
3.2
w Temporary employees
5,004
-2.1
4,913
-1.7
4,918
-87
|
-1.7
w Daily workers
1,466
-7.8
1,481
0.4
1,463
-3
|
-0.2
w Employers
1,659
4.5
1,536
-7.6
1,520
-139
|
-8.4
w Own account workers
4,042
-2.5
4,170
3.2
4,155
113
|
2.8
w Unpaid family workers
1,169
-0.5
1,147
-2.8
1,146
-24
|
-2.0
○ Unemployed persons
1,039
8.4
1,137
10.0
1,097
58
|
5.6
Unemployment rate
3.7
4.0
3.9
0.2p
(Seasonally adjusted)
(3.8)
(4.0)
(4.0)
w Male
611
6.6
678
12.3
637
27
|
4.3
Unemployment rate
3.8
4.2
3.9
0.1p
(Seasonally adjusted)
(3.9)
(4.2)
(4.0)
w Female
428
11.2
460
6.6
460
32
|
7.4
Unemployment rate
3.6
3.7
3.7
0.1p
(Seasonally adjusted)
(3.8)
(3.8)
(4.0)
w Middle school graduates & under
117
7.2
128
14.2
131
14
|
12.3
(Unemployment rate)
(2.7)
(3.0)
(3.1)
(0.4p)
w High school graduates
423
6.3
471
13.6
468
45
|
10.7
(Unemployment rate)
(3.9)
(4.4)
(4.3)
(0.4p)
w College, univ. graduates & over
499
10.6
538
6.1
498
-1
|
-0.3
(Unemployment rate)
(3.8)
(4.0)
(3.7)
(-0.1p)
▣ Economically inactive population
16,064
1.0
15,951
-0.3
16,050
-15
|
-0.1
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 00:16:06 UTC
