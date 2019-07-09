KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in June 2019

Economically active population and labor force participation rate >

The economically active population marked 28,545 thousand in June, which grew 384 thousand persons or 1.4 percent year-on-year.

The labor force participation rate stood at 64.2 percent in June, up 0.4%p year-on-year.

Employed persons and employment-population ratio >

The number of employed persons totaled 27,408 thousand persons in June, which went up 281 thousand persons or 1.0 percent year-on-year.

The employment-population ratio recorded 61.6 percent in June, up 0.2%p year-on-year.

Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >

The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,137 thousand people in June, which increased 103 thousand persons or 10.0 percent year-on-year.

The unemployment rate marked 4.0 percent in June, up 0.3%p year-on-year.

Economically inactive population >