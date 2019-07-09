|
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in June 2019
07/09/2019 | 09:03pm EDT
http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., July 10, 2019
Employment Statistics Division
Press Release Contact Division Social Statistics Bureau
STATISTICS KOREA
Jeong, Dong
Contact Person
Wook(042.481.2264)
Economically Active Population Survey
in June 2019
-
Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
-
The economically active population marked 28,545 thousand in June, which grew 384 thousand persons or 1.4 percent year-on-year.
-
The labor force participation rate stood at 64.2 percent in June, up 0.4%p year-on-year.
-
Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
-
The number of employed persons totaled 27,408 thousand persons in June, which went up 281 thousand persons or 1.0 percent year-on-year.
-
The employment-population ratio recorded 61.6 percent in June, up 0.2%p year-on-year.
-
Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
-
The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,137 thousand people in June, which increased 103 thousand persons or 10.0 percent year-on-year.
-
The unemployment rate marked 4.0 percent in June, up 0.3%p year-on-year.
-
Economically inactive population >
-
The economically inactive population totaled 15,951 thousand people in June, decreasing 50 thousand persons or 0.3 percent year-on-year.
Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in June 2019
|
(Not seasonally adjusted)
|
|
|
(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)
|
|
|
June 2018
|
Mayl 2019
|
June 2019
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
◉ Population 15 years & over
|
|
rate
|
|
rate
|
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44,161
|
0.5
|
44,460
|
0.7
|
44,495
|
335
|
0.8
|
▣ Economically active population
|
28,161
|
0.3
|
28,468
|
1.0
|
28,545
|
384
|
1.4
|
|
(Participation
|
rate)
|
(63.8)
|
|
(64.0)
|
|
(64.2)
|
(0.4p)
|
|
|
w Male
|
|
16,088
|
-0.3
|
16,225
|
0.5
|
16,238
|
150
|
0.9
|
|
(Participation
|
rate)
|
(74.2)
|
|
(74.2)
|
|
(74.2)
|
(0.0p)
|
|
|
w Female
|
|
12,073
|
1.0
|
12,243
|
1.7
|
12,307
|
234
|
1.9
|
|
(Participation
|
rate)
|
(53.7)
|
|
(54.2)
|
|
(54.4)
|
(0.7p)
|
|
|
○ Employment-population ratio
|
61.4
|
|
61.5
|
|
61.6
|
0.2p
|
|
|
(15 years & over)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Employment-population ratio
|
67.0
|
|
67.1
|
|
67.2
|
0.2p
|
|
|
(15~64 years)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
○ Employed persons
|
27,126
|
0.4
|
27,322
|
1.0
|
27,408
|
281
|
1.0
|
|
w Agriculture, forestry &fishing
|
1,497
|
2.8
|
1,497
|
1.1
|
1,520
|
23
|
1.6
|
|
w Mining & manufacturing
|
4,502
|
-2.8
|
4,449
|
-1.8
|
4,430
|
-72
|
-1.6
|
|
․ Manufacturing
|
4,482
|
-2.7
|
4,434
|
-1.6
|
4,416
|
-66
|
-1.5
|
|
w Construction
|
|
2,034
|
0.5
|
2,041
|
0.3
|
2,056
|
22
|
1.1
|
|
w Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation
|
5,989
|
-0.5
|
6,028
|
1.0
|
6,015
|
26
|
0.4
|
|
& food
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Electricity, transport, communication &
|
3,132
|
3.3
|
3,127
|
-0.4
|
3,166
|
33
|
1.1
|
|
finance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Business, personal, public service &
|
9,972
|
1.2
|
10,182
|
2.7
|
10,221
|
249
|
2.5
|
|
others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Regular employees
|
13,772
|
2.7
|
14,070
|
2.4
|
14,161
|
388
|
2.8
|
|
w Temporary employees
|
4,999
|
-2.5
|
4,954
|
-0.6
|
4,913
|
-85
|
-1.7
|
|
w Daily workers
|
1,475
|
-7.4
|
1,480
|
1.2
|
1,481
|
6
|
0.4
|
|
w Employers
|
|
1,662
|
4.7
|
1,584
|
-3.6
|
1,536
|
-126
|
-7.6
|
|
w Own account workers
|
4,039
|
-2.2
|
4,099
|
0.4
|
4,170
|
131
|
3.2
|
|
w Unpaid family workers
|
1,180
|
0.3
|
1,135
|
-1.5
|
1,147
|
-33
|
-2.8
|
|
○ Unemployed persons
|
1,034
|
-2.5
|
1,145
|
2.2
|
1,137
|
103
|
10.0
|
|
Unemployment rate
|
3.7
|
|
4.0
|
|
4.0
|
0.3p
|
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
|
(3.7)
|
|
(4.0)
|
|
(4.0)
|
|
|
|
w Male
|
|
603
|
-4.3
|
690
|
2.8
|
678
|
74
|
12.3
|
|
Unemployment rate
|
3.8
|
|
4.3
|
|
4.2
|
0.4p
|
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
|
(3.8)
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
|
|
w Female
|
|
431
|
0.1
|
455
|
1.3
|
460
|
29
|
6.6
|
|
Unemployment rate
|
3.6
|
|
3.7
|
|
3.7
|
0.1p
|
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
|
(3.6)
|
|
(3.7)
|
|
(3.8)
|
|
|
|
w Middle school graduates & under
|
112
|
3.8
|
128
|
8.0
|
128
|
16
|
14.2
|
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(2.6)
|
|
(3.0)
|
|
(3.0)
|
(0.4p)
|
|
|
w High school graduates
|
415
|
-3.2
|
479
|
5.3
|
471
|
56
|
13.6
|
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(3.9)
|
|
(4.4)
|
|
(4.4)
|
(0.5p)
|
|
|
w College, univ. graduates & over
|
507
|
-3.2
|
538
|
-1.7
|
538
|
31
|
6.1
|
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(3.9)
|
|
(4.0)
|
|
(4.0)
|
(0.1p)
|
|
|
▣ Economically inactive population
|
16,000
|
1.0
|
15,992
|
0.2
|
15,951
|
-50
|
-0.3
|
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 01:02:04 UTC
|
|