Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., July 10, 2019

Employment Statistics Division

Press Release Contact Division Social Statistics Bureau

STATISTICS KOREA

Jeong, Dong

Contact Person

Wook(042.481.2264)

Economically Active Population Survey

in June 2019

  • Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
  • The economically active population marked 28,545 thousand in June, which grew 384 thousand persons or 1.4 percent year-on-year.
  • The labor force participation rate stood at 64.2 percent in June, up 0.4%p year-on-year.
  • Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
  • The number of employed persons totaled 27,408 thousand persons in June, which went up 281 thousand persons or 1.0 percent year-on-year.
  • The employment-population ratio recorded 61.6 percent in June, up 0.2%p year-on-year.
  • Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
  • The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,137 thousand people in June, which increased 103 thousand persons or 10.0 percent year-on-year.
  • The unemployment rate marked 4.0 percent in June, up 0.3%p year-on-year.
  • Economically inactive population >
  • The economically inactive population totaled 15,951 thousand people in June, decreasing 50 thousand persons or 0.3 percent year-on-year.

Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in June 2019

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)

June 2018

Mayl 2019

June 2019

Change

Change

Change

Change

Population 15 years & over

rate

rate

rate

44,161

0.5

44,460

0.7

44,495

335

0.8

Economically active population

28,161

0.3

28,468

1.0

28,545

384

1.4

(Participation

rate)

(63.8)

(64.0)

(64.2)

(0.4p)

w Male

16,088

-0.3

16,225

0.5

16,238

150

0.9

(Participation

rate)

(74.2)

(74.2)

(74.2)

(0.0p)

w Female

12,073

1.0

12,243

1.7

12,307

234

1.9

(Participation

rate)

(53.7)

(54.2)

(54.4)

(0.7p)

Employment-population ratio

61.4

61.5

61.6

0.2p

(15 years & over)

w Employment-population ratio

67.0

67.1

67.2

0.2p

(15~64 years)

Employed persons

27,126

0.4

27,322

1.0

27,408

281

1.0

w Agriculture, forestry &fishing

1,497

2.8

1,497

1.1

1,520

23

1.6

w Mining & manufacturing

4,502

-2.8

4,449

-1.8

4,430

-72

-1.6

Manufacturing

4,482

-2.7

4,434

-1.6

4,416

-66

-1.5

w Construction

2,034

0.5

2,041

0.3

2,056

22

1.1

w Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation

5,989

-0.5

6,028

1.0

6,015

26

0.4

& food

w Electricity, transport, communication &

3,132

3.3

3,127

-0.4

3,166

33

1.1

finance

w Business, personal, public service &

9,972

1.2

10,182

2.7

10,221

249

2.5

others

w Regular employees

13,772

2.7

14,070

2.4

14,161

388

2.8

w Temporary employees

4,999

-2.5

4,954

-0.6

4,913

-85

-1.7

w Daily workers

1,475

-7.4

1,480

1.2

1,481

6

0.4

w Employers

1,662

4.7

1,584

-3.6

1,536

-126

-7.6

w Own account workers

4,039

-2.2

4,099

0.4

4,170

131

3.2

w Unpaid family workers

1,180

0.3

1,135

-1.5

1,147

-33

-2.8

Unemployed persons

1,034

-2.5

1,145

2.2

1,137

103

10.0

Unemployment rate

3.7

4.0

4.0

0.3p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(3.7)

(4.0)

(4.0)

w Male

603

-4.3

690

2.8

678

74

12.3

Unemployment rate

3.8

4.3

4.2

0.4p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(3.8)

(4.2)

(4.2)

w Female

431

0.1

455

1.3

460

29

6.6

Unemployment rate

3.6

3.7

3.7

0.1p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(3.6)

(3.7)

(3.8)

w Middle school graduates & under

112

3.8

128

8.0

128

16

14.2

(Unemployment rate)

(2.6)

(3.0)

(3.0)

(0.4p)

w High school graduates

415

-3.2

479

5.3

471

56

13.6

(Unemployment rate)

(3.9)

(4.4)

(4.4)

(0.5p)

w College, univ. graduates & over

507

-3.2

538

-1.7

538

31

6.1

(Unemployment rate)

(3.9)

(4.0)

(4.0)

(0.1p)

Economically inactive population

16,000

1.0

15,992

0.2

15,951

-50

-0.3

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 01:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:28pUNDP UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME : Partners with the Tony Elumelu Foundation to Empower 100,000 Young Entrepreneurs in Africa
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:03pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Economically Active Population Survey in June 2019
PU
08:53pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : RP and Israel intensify agricultural cooperation
PU
08:50pU.S., Chinese negotiators hold 'constructive' phone talks on trade
RE
08:48pAsia cautious as everything rides on dovish Powell
RE
08:47pDollar edges up as U.S. yields rise on pared bets for deep rate cuts
RE
08:45pU.S., Chinese negotiators hold 'constructive' phone talks on trade
RE
08:43pNORTH DAKOTA DEMOCRATIC NPL PARTY : What's Their Plan?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Mexico calls out Louis Vuitton for using traditio..
4BP PLC : BP evacuates staff, shuts in production at four U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms
5LEVI STRAUSS & CO. : LEVI STRAUSS : sees slower sales growth in second half, shares fall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About