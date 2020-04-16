KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in March 2020

Economically active population and labor force participation rate >

The economically active population marked 27,789 thousand in March, which decreased 213 thousand persons or 0.8 percent year-on-year.

The labor force participation rate stood at 62.2 percent in March, down 0.9%p year-on-year.

Employed persons and employment-population ratio >

The number of employed persons totaled 26,609 thousand persons in March, which went down 195 thousand persons or 0.7 percent year-on-year.

The employment-population ratio recorded 59.5 percent in March, down 0.9%p year-on-year.

Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >

The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,180 thousand people in March, which decreased 17 thousand persons or 1.4 percent year-on-year.

The unemployment rate marked 4.2 percent in March, down 0.1%p year-on-year.

Economically inactive population >