|
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in March 2020
04/16/2020 | 09:31pm EDT
http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., April 17, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Economically Active Population Survey
in March 2020
-
Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
-
The economically active population marked 27,789 thousand in March, which decreased 213 thousand persons or 0.8 percent year-on-year.
-
The labor force participation rate stood at 62.2 percent in March, down 0.9%p year-on-year.
-
Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
-
The number of employed persons totaled 26,609 thousand persons in March, which went down 195 thousand persons or 0.7 percent year-on-year.
-
The employment-population ratio recorded 59.5 percent in March, down 0.9%p year-on-year.
-
Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
-
The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,180 thousand people in March, which decreased 17 thousand persons or 1.4 percent year-on-year.
-
The unemployment rate marked 4.2 percent in March, down 0.1%p year-on-year.
-
Economically inactive population >
-
The economically inactive population totaled 16,923 thousand people in March, increasing 516 thousand persons or 3.1 percent year-on-year.
Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in March, 2020
|
(Not seasonally adjusted)
|
|
|
|
(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)
|
|
|
March 2019
|
February 2020
|
March 2020
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
rate
|
|
|
rate
|
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◉ Population 15 years & over
|
44,409
|
0.7
|
44,698
|
0.7
|
44,712
|
303
|
0.7
|
▣ Economically active population
|
28,002
|
0.7
|
27,991
|
1.2
|
27,789
|
-213
|
-0.8
|
(Participation
|
rate)
|
(63.1)
|
|
(62.6)
|
|
(62.2)
|
(-0.9p)
|
|
w Male
|
|
16,073
|
0.4
|
15,979
|
0.5
|
15,945
|
-128
|
-0.8
|
(Participation
|
rate)
|
(73.6)
|
|
(72.6)
|
|
(72.5)
|
(-1.1p)
|
|
w Female
|
|
11,929
|
1.0
|
12,012
|
2.2
|
11,845
|
-84
|
-0.7
|
(Participation
|
rate)
|
(52.8)
|
|
(52.9)
|
|
(52.1)
|
(-0.7p)
|
|
◦ Employment-population ratio
|
60.4
|
|
|
60.0
|
|
59.5
|
-0.9p
|
|
(15 years & over)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Employment-population ratio
|
66.2
|
|
|
66.3
|
|
65.4
|
-0.8p
|
|
(15~64 years)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◦ Employed persons
|
26,805
|
0.9
|
26,838
|
1.9
|
26,609
|
-195
|
-0.7
|
w Agriculture, forestry &fishing
|
1,265
|
6.6
|
1,194
|
7.1
|
1,399
|
134
|
10.6
|
w Mining & manufacturing
|
4,461
|
-2.5
|
4,459
|
0.7
|
4,439
|
-22
|
-0.5
|
․ Manufacturing
|
4,446
|
-2.4
|
4,445
|
0.8
|
4,423
|
-23
|
-0.5
|
w Construction
|
|
1,980
|
0.0
|
1,951
|
-0.5
|
1,960
|
-20
|
-1.0
|
w Wholesale & retail trade,
|
5,940
|
-0.1
|
5,848
|
-1.6
|
5,662
|
-278
|
-4.7
|
accommodation & food
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Electricity, transport, communication &
|
3,133
|
0.2
|
3,219
|
2.1
|
3,170
|
37
|
1.2
|
finance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Business, personal, public service &
|
10,026
|
2.9
|
10,167
|
4.3
|
9,979
|
-48
|
-0.5
|
others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
w Regular employees
|
14,102
|
3.1
|
14,596
|
4.4
|
14,561
|
459
|
3.3
|
w Temporary employees
|
4,704
|
-2.4
|
4,507
|
-0.3
|
4,284
|
-420
|
-8.9
|
w Daily workers
|
1,384
|
-2.1
|
1,290
|
-7.6
|
1,211
|
-173
|
-12.5
|
w Employers
|
|
1,592
|
-4.2
|
1,459
|
-9.1
|
1,398
|
-195
|
-12.2
|
w Own account workers
|
4,015
|
1.5
|
4,024
|
3.8
|
4,139
|
124
|
3.1
|
w Unpaid family workers
|
1,008
|
-1.8
|
|
962
|
-0.8
|
1,016
|
8
|
0.8
|
◦ Unemployed persons
|
1,197
|
-4.8
|
1,153
|
-11.5
|
1,180
|
-17
|
-1.4
|
Unemployment rate
|
4.3
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
4.2
|
-0.1p
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
|
(3.8)
|
|
|
(3.3)
|
|
(3.8)
|
|
|
w Male
|
|
710
|
-4.3
|
|
643
|
-10.6
|
662
|
-48
|
-6.7
|
Unemployment rate
|
4.4
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
4.2
|
-0.2p
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
|
(4.0)
|
|
|
(3.4)
|
|
(3.8)
|
|
|
w Female
|
|
487
|
-5.4
|
|
509
|
-12.7
|
517
|
31
|
6.3
|
Unemployment rate
|
4.1
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
4.4
|
0.3p
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
|
(3.5)
|
|
|
(3.1)
|
|
(3.8)
|
|
|
w Middle school graduates & under
|
144
|
-8.3
|
|
201
|
-29.9
|
199
|
54
|
37.6
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
( 3.6)
|
|
(
|
5.1)
|
|
( 5.0)
|
( 1.4p)
|
|
w High school graduates
|
481
|
-8.4
|
|
467
|
-6.9
|
471
|
-9
|
-1.9
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
( 4.5)
|
|
(
|
4.4)
|
|
( 4.5)
|
(0.0p)
|
|
w College, univ. graduates & over
|
572
|
-0.5
|
|
485
|
-5.8
|
510
|
-62
|
-10.9
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
( 4.3)
|
|
(
|
3.6)
|
|
( 3.8)
|
(-0.5p)
|
|
▣ Economically inactive population
|
16,408
|
0.7
|
16,708
|
-0.2
|
16,923
|
516
|
3.1
Disclaimer
|
|