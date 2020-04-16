Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 09:31pm EDT

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., April 17, 2020

Press

Employment Statistics Division

Social Statistics Bureau

Contact Division

Release

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)

Economically Active Population Survey

in March 2020

  • Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
  • The economically active population marked 27,789 thousand in March, which decreased 213 thousand persons or 0.8 percent year-on-year.
  • The labor force participation rate stood at 62.2 percent in March, down 0.9%p year-on-year.
  • Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
  • The number of employed persons totaled 26,609 thousand persons in March, which went down 195 thousand persons or 0.7 percent year-on-year.
  • The employment-population ratio recorded 59.5 percent in March, down 0.9%p year-on-year.
  • Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
  • The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,180 thousand people in March, which decreased 17 thousand persons or 1.4 percent year-on-year.
  • The unemployment rate marked 4.2 percent in March, down 0.1%p year-on-year.
  • Economically inactive population >
  • The economically inactive population totaled 16,923 thousand people in March, increasing 516 thousand persons or 3.1 percent year-on-year.

Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in March, 2020

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)

March 2019

February 2020

March 2020

Change

Change

Change

Change

rate

rate

rate

Population 15 years & over

44,409

0.7

44,698

0.7

44,712

303

0.7

Economically active population

28,002

0.7

27,991

1.2

27,789

-213

-0.8

(Participation

rate)

(63.1)

(62.6)

(62.2)

(-0.9p)

w Male

16,073

0.4

15,979

0.5

15,945

-128

-0.8

(Participation

rate)

(73.6)

(72.6)

(72.5)

(-1.1p)

w Female

11,929

1.0

12,012

2.2

11,845

-84

-0.7

(Participation

rate)

(52.8)

(52.9)

(52.1)

(-0.7p)

Employment-population ratio

60.4

60.0

59.5

-0.9p

(15 years & over)

w Employment-population ratio

66.2

66.3

65.4

-0.8p

(15~64 years)

Employed persons

26,805

0.9

26,838

1.9

26,609

-195

-0.7

w Agriculture, forestry &fishing

1,265

6.6

1,194

7.1

1,399

134

10.6

w Mining & manufacturing

4,461

-2.5

4,459

0.7

4,439

-22

-0.5

Manufacturing

4,446

-2.4

4,445

0.8

4,423

-23

-0.5

w Construction

1,980

0.0

1,951

-0.5

1,960

-20

-1.0

w Wholesale & retail trade,

5,940

-0.1

5,848

-1.6

5,662

-278

-4.7

accommodation & food

w Electricity, transport, communication &

3,133

0.2

3,219

2.1

3,170

37

1.2

finance

w Business, personal, public service &

10,026

2.9

10,167

4.3

9,979

-48

-0.5

others

w Regular employees

14,102

3.1

14,596

4.4

14,561

459

3.3

w Temporary employees

4,704

-2.4

4,507

-0.3

4,284

-420

-8.9

w Daily workers

1,384

-2.1

1,290

-7.6

1,211

-173

-12.5

w Employers

1,592

-4.2

1,459

-9.1

1,398

-195

-12.2

w Own account workers

4,015

1.5

4,024

3.8

4,139

124

3.1

w Unpaid family workers

1,008

-1.8

962

-0.8

1,016

8

0.8

Unemployed persons

1,197

-4.8

1,153

-11.5

1,180

-17

-1.4

Unemployment rate

4.3

4.1

4.2

-0.1p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(3.8)

(3.3)

(3.8)

w Male

710

-4.3

643

-10.6

662

-48

-6.7

Unemployment rate

4.4

4.0

4.2

-0.2p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(4.0)

(3.4)

(3.8)

w Female

487

-5.4

509

-12.7

517

31

6.3

Unemployment rate

4.1

4.2

4.4

0.3p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(3.5)

(3.1)

(3.8)

w Middle school graduates & under

144

-8.3

201

-29.9

199

54

37.6

(Unemployment rate)

( 3.6)

(

5.1)

( 5.0)

( 1.4p)

w High school graduates

481

-8.4

467

-6.9

471

-9

-1.9

(Unemployment rate)

( 4.5)

(

4.4)

( 4.5)

(0.0p)

w College, univ. graduates & over

572

-0.5

485

-5.8

510

-62

-10.9

(Unemployment rate)

( 4.3)

(

3.6)

( 3.8)

(-0.5p)

Economically inactive population

16,408

0.7

16,708

-0.2

16,923

516

3.1

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 01:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39pChina's First-Quarter GDP Plunges on Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
10:38pChina posts first GDP decline on record as coronavirus cripples economy
RE
10:38pChina posts first GDP decline on record as coronavirus cripples economy
RE
10:36pChina Housing Sales Improve in March as Economy Restarts
DJ
10:30pChina March industrial output falls 1.1% year-on-year, better than forecast; first-quarter investment slides 16.1%
RE
10:30pChina's January-March property investment down 7.7% from a year earlier
RE
10:18pFed's Kashkari says Trump's 'staged approach' to reopen economy makes sense
RE
10:18pChina Posts First Quarterly GDP Fall On Record
DJ
10:16pChina Industrial Output, Consumption, Investment Continued to Fall in March
DJ
10:14pChina's virus-hit economy set to post first decline since at least 1992
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent oil jumps nearly 3% after Trump lays out plan for easing coronavir..
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia - AFR
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fir..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group