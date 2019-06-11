Log in
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in May 2019

06/11/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

Press

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., June 12, 2019

Employment Statistics Division

Contact Division Social Statistics Bureau

Release

Contact Person

STATISTICS KOREA

Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)

Economically Active Population Survey

in May 2019

  • Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
  • The economically active population marked 28,468 thousand in May, which grew 283 thousand persons or 1.0 percent year-on-year.
  • The labor force participation rate stood at 64.0 percent in May, up 0.1%p year-on-year.
  • Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
  • The number of employed persons totaled 27,322 thousand persons in May, which went up 259 thousand persons or 1.0 percent year-on-year.
  • The employment-population ratio recorded 61.5 percent in May, up 0.2%p year-on-year.
  • Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
  • The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,145 thousand people in May, which increased 24 thousand persons or 2.2 percent year-on-year.
  • The unemployment rate marked 4.0 percent in May, remaining the same year-on-year.
  • Economically inactive population >
  • The economically inactive population totaled 15,992 thousand people in May, increasing 36 thousand persons or 0.2 percent year-on-year.

Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in May 2019

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)

May 2018

April 2019

May 2019

Change

Change

Change

Change

Population 15 years & over

rate

rate

rate

44,141

0.5

44,444

0.7

44,460

319

0.7

Economically active population

28,184

0.7

28,284

0.9

28,468

283

1.0

(Participation

rate)

(63.9)

(63.6)

(64.0)

(0.1p)

 Male

16,146

0.3

16,167

0.6

16,225

79

0.5

(Participation

rate)

(74.5)

(74.0)

(74.2)

(-0.3p)

 Female

12,039

1.3

12,117

1.3

12,243

204

1.7

(Participation

rate)

(53.6)

(53.6)

(54.2)

(0.6p)

Employment-population ratio

61.3

60.8

61.5

0.2p

(15 years & over)

 Employment-population ratio

67.0

66.5

67.1

0.1p

(15~64 years)

Employed persons

27,064

0.3

27,038

0.6

27,322

259

1.0

 Agriculture, forestry &fishing

1,481

4.3

1,406

0.9

1,497

16

1.1

 Mining & manufacturing

4,528

-1.8

4,436

-1.3

4,449

-80

-1.8

Manufacturing

4,507

-1.7

4,421

-1.2

4,434

-73

-1.6

 Construction

2,035

0.2

1,993

-1.5

2,041

6

0.3

 Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation

5,967

-1.7

5,947

-0.6

6,028

60

1.0

& food

 Electricity, transport, communication &

3,139

3.7

3,143

0.2

3,127

-12

-0.4

finance

 Business, personal, public service &

9,914

0.8

10,113

2.8

10,182

268

2.7

others

 Regular employees

13,741

2.4

14,001

2.4

14,070

330

2.4

 Temporary employees

4,984

-2.2

4,876

-0.9

4,954

-30

-0.6

 Daily workers

1,463

-7.9

1,425

-1.4

1,480

17

1.2

 Employers

1,643

2.6

1,567

-4.3

1,584

-59

-3.6

 Own account workers

4,081

-0.9

4,088

0.7

4,099

18

0.4

 Unpaid family workers

1,152

-1.4

1,083

-4.1

1,135

-18

-1.5

Unemployed persons

1,121

12.7

1,245

7.2

1,145

24

2.2

Unemployment rate

4.0

4.4

4.0

0.0p

(Seasonally

adjusted)

(4.0)

(4.1)

(4.0)

 Male

672

13.2

747

9.5

690

19

2.8

Unemployment rate

4.2

4.6

4.3

0.1p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(4.2)

(4.3)

(4.2)

 Female

449

11.9

498

4.1

455

6

1.3

Unemployment rate

3.7

4.1

3.7

0.0p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(3.7)

(3.7)

(3.7)

 Middle school graduates & under

119

17.0

141

21.6

128

10

8.0

(Unemployment rate)

(2.7)

(3.4)

(3.0)

(0.3p)

 High school graduates

455

14.6

502

6.5

479

24

5.3

(Unemployment rate)

(4.2)

(4.7)

(4.4)

(0.2p)

 College, univ. graduates & over

547

10.2

603

5.0

538

-9

-1.7

(Unemployment rate)

(4.2)

(4.5)

(4.0)

(-0.2p)

Economically inactive population

15,956

0.3

16,160

0.4

15,992

36

0.2

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 00:33:04 UTC
