KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in May 2019
06/11/2019 | 08:34pm EDT
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., June 12, 2019
Employment Statistics Division
Contact Division Social Statistics Bureau
STATISTICS KOREA
Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)
Economically Active Population Survey
in May 2019
-
Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
-
The economically active population marked 28,468 thousand in May, which grew 283 thousand persons or 1.0 percent year-on-year.
-
The labor force participation rate stood at 64.0 percent in May, up 0.1%p year-on-year.
-
Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
-
The number of employed persons totaled 27,322 thousand persons in May, which went up 259 thousand persons or 1.0 percent year-on-year.
-
The employment-population ratio recorded 61.5 percent in May, up 0.2%p year-on-year.
-
Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
-
The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,145 thousand people in May, which increased 24 thousand persons or 2.2 percent year-on-year.
-
The unemployment rate marked 4.0 percent in May, remaining the same year-on-year.
-
Economically inactive population >
-
The economically inactive population totaled 15,992 thousand people in May, increasing 36 thousand persons or 0.2 percent year-on-year.
Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in May 2019
|
(Not seasonally adjusted)
|
|
|
(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 2018
|
April 2019
|
May 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
◉ Population 15 years & over
|
|
rate
|
|
rate
|
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44,141
|
0.5
|
44,444
|
0.7
|
44,460
|
319
|
0.7
|
▣ Economically active population
|
28,184
|
0.7
|
28,284
|
0.9
|
28,468
|
283
|
1.0
|
|
|
(Participation
|
rate)
|
(63.9)
|
|
(63.6)
|
|
(64.0)
|
(0.1p)
|
|
|
|
Male
|
|
16,146
|
0.3
|
16,167
|
0.6
|
16,225
|
79
|
0.5
|
|
|
(Participation
|
rate)
|
(74.5)
|
|
(74.0)
|
|
(74.2)
|
(-0.3p)
|
|
|
|
Female
|
|
12,039
|
1.3
|
12,117
|
1.3
|
12,243
|
204
|
1.7
|
|
|
(Participation
|
rate)
|
(53.6)
|
|
(53.6)
|
|
(54.2)
|
(0.6p)
|
|
|
|
○ Employment-population ratio
|
61.3
|
|
60.8
|
|
61.5
|
0.2p
|
|
|
|
(15 years & over)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employment-population ratio
|
67.0
|
|
66.5
|
|
67.1
|
0.1p
|
|
|
|
(15~64 years)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
○ Employed persons
|
27,064
|
0.3
|
27,038
|
0.6
|
27,322
|
259
|
1.0
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry &fishing
|
1,481
|
4.3
|
1,406
|
0.9
|
1,497
|
16
|
1.1
|
|
|
Mining & manufacturing
|
4,528
|
-1.8
|
4,436
|
-1.3
|
4,449
|
-80
|
-1.8
|
|
|
․ Manufacturing
|
4,507
|
-1.7
|
4,421
|
-1.2
|
4,434
|
-73
|
-1.6
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
2,035
|
0.2
|
1,993
|
-1.5
|
2,041
|
6
|
0.3
|
|
|
Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation
|
5,967
|
-1.7
|
5,947
|
-0.6
|
6,028
|
60
|
1.0
|
|
|
& food
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity, transport, communication &
|
3,139
|
3.7
|
3,143
|
0.2
|
3,127
|
-12
|
-0.4
|
|
|
finance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business, personal, public service &
|
9,914
|
0.8
|
10,113
|
2.8
|
10,182
|
268
|
2.7
|
|
|
others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regular employees
|
13,741
|
2.4
|
14,001
|
2.4
|
14,070
|
330
|
2.4
|
|
|
Temporary employees
|
4,984
|
-2.2
|
4,876
|
-0.9
|
4,954
|
-30
|
-0.6
|
|
|
Daily workers
|
1,463
|
-7.9
|
1,425
|
-1.4
|
1,480
|
17
|
1.2
|
|
|
Employers
|
|
1,643
|
2.6
|
1,567
|
-4.3
|
1,584
|
-59
|
-3.6
|
|
|
Own account workers
|
4,081
|
-0.9
|
4,088
|
0.7
|
4,099
|
18
|
0.4
|
|
|
Unpaid family workers
|
1,152
|
-1.4
|
1,083
|
-4.1
|
1,135
|
-18
|
-1.5
|
|
|
○ Unemployed persons
|
1,121
|
12.7
|
1,245
|
7.2
|
1,145
|
24
|
2.2
|
|
|
Unemployment rate
|
4.0
|
|
4.4
|
|
4.0
|
0.0p
|
|
|
|
(Seasonally
|
adjusted)
|
(4.0)
|
|
(4.1)
|
|
(4.0)
|
|
|
|
|
Male
|
|
672
|
13.2
|
747
|
9.5
|
690
|
19
|
2.8
|
|
|
Unemployment rate
|
4.2
|
|
4.6
|
|
4.3
|
0.1p
|
|
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
|
(4.2)
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
|
|
|
Female
|
|
449
|
11.9
|
498
|
4.1
|
455
|
6
|
1.3
|
|
|
Unemployment rate
|
3.7
|
|
4.1
|
|
3.7
|
0.0p
|
|
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
|
(3.7)
|
|
(3.7)
|
|
(3.7)
|
|
|
|
|
Middle school graduates & under
|
119
|
17.0
|
141
|
21.6
|
128
|
10
|
8.0
|
|
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(2.7)
|
|
(3.4)
|
|
(3.0)
|
(0.3p)
|
|
|
|
High school graduates
|
455
|
14.6
|
502
|
6.5
|
479
|
24
|
5.3
|
|
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(4.2)
|
|
(4.7)
|
|
(4.4)
|
(0.2p)
|
|
|
|
College, univ. graduates & over
|
547
|
10.2
|
603
|
5.0
|
538
|
-9
|
-1.7
|
|
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(4.2)
|
|
(4.5)
|
|
(4.0)
|
(-0.2p)
|
|
|
|
▣ Economically inactive population
|
15,956
|
0.3
|
16,160
|
0.4
|
15,992
|
36
|
0.2
|
|
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 00:33:04 UTC
