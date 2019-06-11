KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in May 2019

Economically active population and labor force participation rate >

The economically active population marked 28,468 thousand in May, which grew 283 thousand persons or 1.0 percent year-on-year.

The labor force participation rate stood at 64.0 percent in May, up 0.1%p year-on-year.

Employed persons and employment-population ratio >

The number of employed persons totaled 27,322 thousand persons in May, which went up 259 thousand persons or 1.0 percent year-on-year.

The employment-population ratio recorded 61.5 percent in May, up 0.2%p year-on-year.

Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >

The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,145 thousand people in May, which increased 24 thousand persons or 2.2 percent year-on-year.

The unemployment rate marked 4.0 percent in May, remaining the same year-on-year.

Economically inactive population >