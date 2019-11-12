Log in
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in October 2019

0
11/12/2019 | 07:30pm EST

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., November 13, 2019

Press

Employment Statistics Division

Social Statistics Bureau

Contact Division

Release

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)

Economically Active Population Survey

in October 2019

  • Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
  • The economically active population marked 28,373 thousand in October, which grew 311 thousand persons or 1.1 percent year-on-year.
  • The labor force participation rate stood at 63.6 percent in October, up 0.2%p year-on-year.
  • Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
  • The number of employed persons totaled 27,509 thousand persons in October, which went up 419 thousand persons or 1.5 percent year-on-year.
  • The employment-population ratio recorded 61.7 percent in October, up 0.5%p year-on-year.
  • Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
  • The number of unemployed persons totaled 864 thousand people in October, which decreased 108 thousand persons or 11.1 percent year-on-year.
  • The unemployment rate marked 3.0 percent in October, down 0.5%p year-on-year.
  • Economically inactive population >
  • The economically inactive population totaled 16,228 thousand people in October, increasing 28 thousand persons or 0.2 percent year-on-year.

Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in October 2019

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)

October 2018

September 2019

October 2019

Change

Change

Change

Change

rate

rate

rate

Population 15 years & over

44,262

0.6

44,573

0.8

44,601

339

0.8

Economically active population

28,063

0.5

28,288

0.7

28,373

311

1.1

(Participation rate)

(63.4)

(63.5)

(63.6)

(0.2p)

w Male

16,037

0.1

16,080

0.2

16,125

88

0.6

(Participation

rate)

(73.8)

(73.3)

(73.5)

(-0.3p)

w Female

12,026

1.0

12,207

1.5

12,248

222

1.8

(Participation

rate)

(53.4)

(53.9)

(54.1)

(0.7p)

Employment-population ratio

61.2

61.5

61.7

0.5p

(15 years & over)

w Employment-population

66.8

67.1

67.3

0.5p

ratio(15~64 years)

Employed persons

27,090

0.2

27,404

1.3

27,509

419

1.5

w Agriculture, forestry &fishing

1,493

4.0

1,553

4.2

1,551

59

3.9

w Mining & manufacturing

4,530

-1.2

4,417

-2.5

4,449

-81

-1.8

Manufacturing

4,515

-1.0

4,403

-2.5

4,434

-81

-1.8

w Construction

2,090

3.0

2,020

-1.9

2,039

-51

-2.5

w Wholesale & retail trade,

5,889

-3.2

5,947

0.3

5,934

45

0.8

accommodation & food

w Electricity,

transport,

3,192

4.2

3,155

-0.7

3,169

-23

-0.7

communication & finance

w Business, personal, public service

9,897

0.7

10,312

4.5

10,367

470

4.7

& others

w Regular employees

13,859

2.6

14,390

3.9

14,434

575

4.1

w Temporary employees

4,906

-2.7

4,856

-0.2

4,885

-21

-0.4

w Daily workers

1,509

-0.9

1,379

-7.6

1,428

-81

-5.4

w Employers

1,650

-0.3

1,491

-10.0

1,507

-143

-8.7

w Own account workers

4,019

-2.5

4,141

3.0

4,121

101

2.5

w Unpaid family workers

1,148

-2.5

1,147

-2.0

1,135

-13

-1.1

Unemployed persons

973

8.9

884

-13.7

864

-108

-11.1

Unemployment rate

3.5

3.1

3.0

-0.5p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(3.9)

(3.4)

(3.5)

w Male

575

5.3

541

-10.4

520

-56

-9.7

Unemployment rate

3.6

3.4

3.2

-0.4p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(4.0)

(3.5)

(3.6)

w Female

398

14.5

342

-18.4

345

-53

-13.3

Unemployment rate

3.3

2.8

2.8

-0.5p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(3.8)

(3.2)

(3.2)

w Middle school graduates & under

100

4.8

108

0.0

113

13

13.4

(Unemployment rate)

( 2.4)

(

2.6)

( 2.7)

( 0.3p)

w High school graduates

416

13.9

388

-8.5

348

-68

-16.4

(Unemployment rate)

( 3.9)

(

3.6)

( 3.2)

(-0.7p)

w College, univ. graduates & over

456

5.5

388

-21.2

403

-54

-11.7

(Unemployment rate)

( 3.5)

(

2.9)

( 3.0)

(-0.5p)

Economically inactive population

16,199

0.7

16,285

0.8

16,228

28

0.2

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 00:29:03 UTC
