KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in October 2019

Economically active population and labor force participation rate >

The economically active population marked 28,373 thousand in October, which grew 311 thousand persons or 1.1 percent year-on-year.

The labor force participation rate stood at 63.6 percent in October, up 0.2%p year-on-year.

Employed persons and employment-population ratio >

The number of employed persons totaled 27,509 thousand persons in October, which went up 419 thousand persons or 1.5 percent year-on-year.

The employment-population ratio recorded 61.7 percent in October, up 0.5%p year-on-year.

Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >

The number of unemployed persons totaled 864 thousand people in October, which decreased 108 thousand persons or 11.1 percent year-on-year.

The unemployment rate marked 3.0 percent in October, down 0.5%p year-on-year.

Economically inactive population >