KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in October 2019
11/12/2019 | 07:30pm EST
http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., November 13, 2019
Press
Employment Statistics Division
Social Statistics Bureau
Contact Division
Release
STATISTICS KOREA
Contact Person
Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)
Economically Active Population Survey
in October 2019
-
Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
-
The economically active population marked 28,373 thousand in October, which grew 311 thousand persons or 1.1 percent year-on-year.
-
The labor force participation rate stood at 63.6 percent in October, up 0.2%p year-on-year.
-
Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
-
The number of employed persons totaled 27,509 thousand persons in October, which went up 419 thousand persons or 1.5 percent year-on-year.
-
The employment-population ratio recorded 61.7 percent in October, up 0.5%p year-on-year.
-
Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
-
The number of unemployed persons totaled 864 thousand people in October, which decreased 108 thousand persons or 11.1 percent year-on-year.
-
The unemployment rate marked 3.0 percent in October, down 0.5%p year-on-year.
-
Economically inactive population >
-
The economically inactive population totaled 16,228 thousand people in October, increasing 28 thousand persons or 0.2 percent year-on-year.
Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in October 2019
(Not seasonally adjusted)
(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)
October 2018
September 2019
October 2019
Change
Change
Change
Change
rate
rate
rate
◉ Population 15 years & over
44,262
0.6
44,573
0.8
44,601
339
0.8
▣ Economically active population
28,063
0.5
28,288
0.7
28,373
311
1.1
(Participation rate)
(63.4)
|
|
(63.6)
(0.2p)
w Male
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Participation
rate)
(73.8)
|
|
(73.5)
(-0.3p)
w Female
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Participation
rate)
(53.4)
|
|
(54.1)
(0.7p)
◦ Employment-population ratio
61.2
61.5
|
|
|
(15 years & over)
w Employment-population
66.8
67.1
|
|
|
ratio(15~64 years)
◦ Employed persons
27,090
0.2
27,404
1.3
27,509
419
1.5
w Agriculture, forestry &fishing
1,493
4.0
1,553
4.2
1,551
59
3.9
w Mining & manufacturing
4,530
-1.2
4,417
-2.5
4,449
-81
-1.8
․ Manufacturing
4,515
-1.0
4,403
-2.5
4,434
-81
-1.8
w Construction
2,090
3.0
2,020
-1.9
2,039
-51
-2.5
w Wholesale & retail trade,
5,889
-3.2
5,947
0.3
5,934
45
0.8
accommodation & food
w Electricity,
transport,
3,192
4.2
3,155
-0.7
3,169
-23
-0.7
communication & finance
w Business, personal, public service
9,897
0.7
10,312
4.5
10,367
470
4.7
& others
|
w Regular employees
13,859
2.6
14,390
3.9
14,434
575
4.1
w Temporary employees
4,906
-2.7
4,856
-0.2
4,885
-21
-0.4
w Daily workers
1,509
-0.9
1,379
-7.6
1,428
-81
-5.4
w Employers
1,650
-0.3
1,491
-10.0
1,507
-143
-8.7
w Own account workers
4,019
-2.5
4,141
3.0
4,121
101
2.5
w Unpaid family workers
1,148
-2.5
1,147
-2.0
1,135
-13
-1.1
◦ Unemployed persons
973
8.9
884
-13.7
864
-108
-11.1
Unemployment rate
3.5
3.1
|
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
(3.9)
(3.4)
|
|
w Male
575
5.3
541
-10.4
520
-56
-9.7
Unemployment rate
3.6
3.4
|
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
(4.0)
(3.5)
|
|
w Female
398
14.5
342
-18.4
345
-53
-13.3
Unemployment rate
3.3
2.8
|
|
|
(Seasonally adjusted)
(3.8)
(3.2)
|
|
w Middle school graduates & under
100
4.8
108
0.0
113
13
13.4
(Unemployment rate)
( 2.4)
|
2.6)
|
|
|
w High school graduates
416
13.9
388
-8.5
348
-68
-16.4
(Unemployment rate)
( 3.9)
|
3.6)
|
|
|
w College, univ. graduates & over
456
5.5
388
-21.2
403
-54
-11.7
(Unemployment rate)
( 3.5)
|
2.9)
|
|
|
▣ Economically inactive population
16,199
0.7
16,285
0.8
16,228
28
0.2
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 00:29:03 UTC
