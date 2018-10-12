KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in September 2018

Log in
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., October 12, 2018

Press Release

Contact Division

Employment Statistics Division Social Statistics Bureau STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Bin, Hyun Joon(042.481.2264)

Economically Active Population Survey in September 2018

< Economically active population and labor force participation rate >

  • The economically active population marked 28,079 thousand in September, which grew 137 thousand persons or 0.5 percent year-on-year.

  • The labor force participation rate stood at 63.5 percent in September, remaining the same year-on-year.

< Employed persons and employment-population ratio >

  • The number of employed persons totaled 27,055 thousand persons in September, which went up 45 thousand persons or 0.2 percent year-on-year.

  • The employment-population ratio recorded 61.2 percent in September, down 0.2%p year-on-year.

< Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >

  • The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,024 thousand people in September, which increased 92 thousand persons or 9.9 percent year-on-year.

  • The unemployment rate marked 3.6 percent in September, up 0.3%p year-on-year.

< Economically inactive population >

  • The economically inactive population totaled 16,158 thousand people in September, increasing 114 thousand persons or 0.7 percent year-on-year.

Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in September 2018

(Not seasonally adjusted)

September 2017

August 2018

Change

Change

Change

rate

rate

rate

September 2018

Population 15 years & over

Economically active population

(Participation rate)

 Male

(Participation rate)  Female

(Participation rate)

  • Employment-population ratio

  • (15~64 years)

  • (15 years & over)  Employment-population ratio

    • Employed persons  Agriculture, forestry &fishing  Mining & manufacturing

      Manufacturing  Construction  Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation

      & food  Electricity, transport, communication &

      finance  Business, personal, public service &

      27,943

      28,039

      (63.5)

      (63.4)

      16,040

      16,045

      (74.3)

      (73.9)

      11,903

      11,995

      (53.2)

      (53.3)

      61.4

      60.9

      61.2

      66.8

      1.5

      43,98744,21144,2371.0

      251

      0.5 28,079

      137

      (63.5)

      (0.0p)

      0.1 16,048

      8

      (73.9)

      (-0.4p)

      1.0 12,031

      129

      (53.5)

      (0.3p)

      -0.2p

      0.7

      0.6

      66.9

      (thousand persons, %, year-on-year)

      0.6

      66.5

      27,011

      1.2

      26,907

      0.0 27,055

      Change

      0.6 0.5

      0.0

      1.1

      -0.1p

      45

      0.2

      1,433

      1.9

      1,484

      4.9

      1,490

      57

      4.0

      4,579

      0.5

      4,456

      -2.4

      4,530

      -49

      -1.1

      4,555

      0.4

      4,439

      -2.3

      4,513

      -42

      -0.9

      2,015

      5.8

      2,006

      2.7

      2,060

      45

      2.2

      6,118 3,056 9,811

      0.4

      5,913 3,178 9,870

      -3.3

      5,932 3,177 9,867

      -186 121 56

      -3.0

      -1.1

      4.1

      4.0

      others

    1.7

    0.7

    0.6

     Regular employees 13,519 2.9 13,795 2.1 13,849 330 2.4

     Temporary employees  Daily workers  Employers  Own account workers  Unpaid family workers

    • Unemployed persons

    • Unemployment rate

      (Seasonally adjusted)  Male

      Unemployment rate

      (Seasonally adjusted)  Female

      Unemployment rate

      (Seasonally adjusted)

    5,055

    1,515

    1,623

    4,138

    1,160

    932

    -2.1

    3.3

    0.3

    0.8

    -4.3

    -5.1

    3.3(3.7)

    4,859

    1,391

    1,651

    4,030

    1,181

    1,133

    -3.7

    -3.6

    4.5

    -3.0

    1.4

    4.0(4.2)

    4,865

    -190

    1,492

    -3.8

    -24

    1,657

    -1.6

    34

    4,022

    2.1

    -117

    1,171

    -2.8

    11

    1,024

    0.9

    92

    9.9

    3.6

    0.3p

    (4.0)

    584

    -0.1

    675

    11.0

    604

    21 0.2p

    3.6

    3.6

    4.2

    3.8

    (3.9)

    (4.3)

    (4.0)

    348

    -12.6

    458

    17.1

    420

    71 0.6p

    20.5

    2.9

    3.8

    3.5

    (3.4)

    (4.2)

    (4.0)

     Middle school graduates & under 94 -8.1 130 10.9 108 15 15.5

    (Unemployment rate)

    (2.1)

    (3.1)

    (2.5)

    (0.4p)

     High school graduates

    379

    -15.2

    492

    25.2

    425

    46

    12.0

    (Unemployment rate)

    (3.5)

    (4.6)

    (4.0)

    (0.5p)

     College, univ. graduates & over

    459

    5.9

    511

    4.5

    492

    32

    7.0

    (Unemployment rate)

    (3.6)

    (3.9)

    (3.7)

    (0.1p)

    Economically inactive population

    16,044

    0.3

    16,172

    114

    0.7

    0.7 16,158

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 00:12:01 UTC
