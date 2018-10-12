|
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in September 2018
10/12/2018 | 02:13am CEST
http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., October 12, 2018
|
Press Release
|
Contact Division
|
Employment Statistics Division Social Statistics Bureau STATISTICS KOREA
|
Contact Person
|
Bin, Hyun Joon(042.481.2264)
Economically Active Population Survey in September 2018
< Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
-
○ The economically active population marked 28,079 thousand in September, which grew 137 thousand persons or 0.5 percent year-on-year.
-
○ The labor force participation rate stood at 63.5 percent in September, remaining the same year-on-year.
< Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
-
○ The number of employed persons totaled 27,055 thousand persons in September, which went up 45 thousand persons or 0.2 percent year-on-year.
-
○ The employment-population ratio recorded 61.2 percent in September, down 0.2%p year-on-year.
< Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
-
○ The number of unemployed persons totaled 1,024 thousand people in September, which increased 92 thousand persons or 9.9 percent year-on-year.
-
○ The unemployment rate marked 3.6 percent in September, up 0.3%p year-on-year.
< Economically inactive population >
Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in September 2018
(Not seasonally adjusted)
|
September 2017
|
August 2018
|
Change
|
Change
|
Change
|
rate
|
rate
|
rate
September 2018
◉ Population 15 years & over
▣ Economically active population
(Participation rate)
Male
(Participation rate) Female
(Participation rate)
-
(15 years & over) Employment-population ratio
-
○ Employed persons Agriculture, forestry &fishing Mining & manufacturing
․ Manufacturing Construction Wholesale & retail trade, accommodation
& food Electricity, transport, communication &
finance Business, personal, public service &
|
|
27,943
|
28,039
|
(63.5)
|
(63.4)
|
16,040
|
16,045
|
(74.3)
|
(73.9)
|
11,903
|
11,995
|
(53.2)
|
(53.3)
|
61.4
|
60.9
|
61.2
|
66.8
1.5
43,98744,21144,2371.0
|
251
|
0.5 28,079
|
137
|
(63.5)
|
(0.0p)
|
0.1 16,048
|
8
|
(73.9)
|
(-0.4p)
|
1.0 12,031
|
129
|
(53.5)
|
(0.3p)
|
-0.2p
0.7
0.6
66.9
(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)
0.6
66.5
27,011
26,907
Change
0.6 0.5
0.0
1.1
-0.1p
1,433
1.9
1,484
4.9
1,490
57
4.0
4,579
0.5
4,456
-2.4
4,530
-49
-1.1
4,555
0.4
4,439
-2.3
4,513
-42
-0.9
2,015
5.8
2,006
2.7
2,060
45
2.2
6,118 3,056 9,811
0.4
5,913 3,178 9,870
-3.3
5,932 3,177 9,867
-186 121 56
-3.0
-1.1
4.1
4.0
others
1.7
0.7
0.6
Regular employees 13,519 2.9 13,795 2.1 13,849 330 2.4
Temporary employees Daily workers Employers Own account workers Unpaid family workers
5,055
1,515
1,623
4,138
1,160
-2.1
3.3
0.3
0.8
-4.3
3.3(3.7)
4,859
1,391
1,651
4,030
1,181
1,133
-3.7
-3.6
4.5
-3.0
1.4
4,865
-190
1,492
-3.8
-24
1,657
-1.6
34
4,022
2.1
-117
1,171
-2.8
11
1,024
0.9
3.6
0.3p
(4.0)
584
-0.1
675
11.0
604
21 0.2p
3.6
3.6
4.2
3.8
(3.9)
(4.3)
(4.0)
348
-12.6
458
17.1
420
71 0.6p
20.5
2.9
3.8
3.5
(3.4)
(4.2)
(4.0)
Middle school graduates & under 94 -8.1 130 10.9 108 15 15.5
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(2.1)
|
(3.1)
|
(2.5)
|
(0.4p)
|
High school graduates
|
379
|
-15.2
|
492
|
25.2
|
425
|
46
|
12.0
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(3.5)
|
(4.6)
|
(4.0)
|
(0.5p)
|
College, univ. graduates & over
|
459
|
5.9
|
511
|
4.5
|
492
|
32
|
7.0
|
(Unemployment rate)
|
(3.6)
|
(3.9)
|
(3.7)
|
(0.1p)
|
▣ Economically inactive population
|
16,044
|
0.3
|
16,172
|
114
|
0.7
0.7 16,158
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 00:12:01 UTC
|
|