KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in September 2019

Economically active population and labor force participation rate >

The economically active population marked 28,288 thousand in September, which grew 208 thousand persons or 0.7 percent year-on-year.

The labor force participation rate stood at 63.5 percent in September, remaining the same year-on-year.

Employed persons and employment-population ratio >

The number of employed persons totaled 27,404 thousand persons in September, which went up 348 thousand persons or 1.3 percent year-on-year.

The employment-population ratio recorded 61.5 percent in September, up 0.3%p year-on-year.

Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >

The number of unemployed persons totaled 884 thousand people in September, which decreased 140 thousand persons or 13.7 percent year-on-year.

The unemployment rate marked 3.1 percent in September, down 0.5%p year-on-year.

Economically inactive population >