KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in September 2019

10/15/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., October 16, 2019

Press

Employment Statistics Division

Social Statistics Bureau

Contact Division

Release

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)

Economically Active Population Survey

in September 2019

  • Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
  • The economically active population marked 28,288 thousand in September, which grew 208 thousand persons or 0.7 percent year-on-year.
  • The labor force participation rate stood at 63.5 percent in September, remaining the same year-on-year.
  • Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
  • The number of employed persons totaled 27,404 thousand persons in September, which went up 348 thousand persons or 1.3 percent year-on-year.
  • The employment-population ratio recorded 61.5 percent in September, up 0.3%p year-on-year.
  • Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
  • The number of unemployed persons totaled 884 thousand people in September, which decreased 140 thousand persons or 13.7 percent year-on-year.
  • The unemployment rate marked 3.1 percent in September, down 0.5%p year-on-year.
  • Economically inactive population >
  • The economically inactive population totaled 16,285 thousand people in September, increasing 127 thousand persons or 0.8 percent year-on-year.

Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in September 2019

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)

September 2018

August 2019

September 2019

Change

Change

Change

Change

rate

rate

rate

Population 15 years & over

44,237

0.6

44,546

0.8

44,573

335

0.8

Economically active population

28,079

0.5

28,216

0.6

28,288

208

0.7

(Participation

rate)

(63.5)

(63.3)

(63.5)

(0.0p)

w Male

16,048

0.0

16,079

0.2

16,080

32

0.2

(Participation

rate)

(73.9)

(73.4)

(73.3)

(-0.6p)

w Female

12,031

1.1

12,137

1.2

12,207

176

1.5

(Participation

rate)

(53.5)

(53.6)

(53.9)

(0.4p)

Employment-population ratio

61.2

61.4

61.5

0.3p

(15 years & over)

w Employment-population ratio

66.8

67.0

67.1

0.3p

(15~64 years)

Employed persons

27,055

0.2

27,358

1.7

27,404

348

1.3

w Agriculture, forestry &fishing

1,490

4.0

1,539

3.7

1,553

63

4.2

w Mining & manufacturing

4,530

-1.1

4,428

-0.6

4,417

-112

-2.5

Manufacturing

4,513

-0.9

4,415

-0.5

4,403

-111

-2.5

w Construction

2,060

2.2

2,031

1.3

2,020

-39

-1.9

w Wholesale & retail trade,

5,932

-3.0

5,964

0.9

5,947

15

0.3

accommodation & food

w Electricity, transport, communication

3,177

4.0

3,134

-1.4

3,155

-22

-0.7

& finance

w Business, personal, public service &

9,867

0.6

10,262

4.0

10,312

444

4.5

others

w Regular employees

13,849

2.4

14,288

3.6

14,390

541

3.9

w Temporary employees

4,865

-3.8

4,857

0.0

4,856

-10

-0.2

w Daily workers

1,492

-1.6

1,415

1.7

1,379

-113

-7.6

w Employers

1,657

2.1

1,535

-7.0

1,491

-166

-10.0

w Own account workers

4,022

-2.8

4,127

2.4

4,141

119

3.0

w Unpaid family workers

1,171

0.9

1,138

-3.7

1,147

-23

-2.0

Unemployed persons

1,024

9.9

858

-24.3

884

-140

-13.7

Unemployment rate

3.6

3.0

3.1

-0.5p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(4.0)

(3.1)

(3.4)

w Male

604

3.6

514

-23.7

541

-63

-10.4

Unemployment rate

3.8

3.2

3.4

-0.4p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(4.0)

(3.2)

(3.5)

w Female

420

20.5

343

-25.0

342

-77

-18.4

Unemployment rate

3.5

2.8

2.8

-0.7p

(Seasonally adjusted)

(4.0)

(3.0)

(3.2)

w Middle school graduates & under

108

15.5

104

-19.6

108

0

0.0

(Unemployment rate)

(

2.5)

(2.5)

( 2.6)

( 0.1p)

w High school graduates

425

12.0

363

-26.3

388

-36

-8.5

(Unemployment rate)

(

4.0)

(3.4)

( 3.6)

(-0.4p)

w College, univ. graduates & over

492

7.0

391

-23.5

388

-104

-21.2

(Unemployment rate)

(

3.7)

(2.9)

( 2.9)

( -0.8p)

Economically inactive population

16,158

0.7

16,330

1.0

16,285

127

0.8

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 01:12:06 UTC
