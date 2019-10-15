|
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Economically Active Population Survey in September 2019
10/15/2019 | 09:13pm EDT
http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., October 16, 2019
Press
Employment Statistics Division
Social Statistics Bureau
Contact Division
Release
STATISTICS KOREA
|
Contact Person
Jeong, Dong Wook(042.481.2264)
Economically Active Population Survey
in September 2019
Economically active population and labor force participation rate >
The economically active population marked 28,288 thousand in September, which grew 208 thousand persons or 0.7 percent year-on-year.
The labor force participation rate stood at 63.5 percent in September, remaining the same year-on-year.
Employed persons and employment-population ratio >
-
The number of employed persons totaled 27,404 thousand persons in September, which went up 348 thousand persons or 1.3 percent year-on-year.
The employment-population ratio recorded 61.5 percent in September, up 0.3%p year-on-year.
Unemployed persons and unemployment rate >
The number of unemployed persons totaled 884 thousand people in September, which decreased 140 thousand persons or 13.7 percent year-on-year.
The unemployment rate marked 3.1 percent in September, down 0.5%p year-on-year.
Economically inactive population >
The economically inactive population totaled 16,285 thousand people in September, increasing 127 thousand persons or 0.8 percent year-on-year.
Economically Active Population Survey (EAPS) in September 2019
(Not seasonally adjusted)
(thousand persons, %, year-on-year)
September 2018
August 2019
September 2019
Change
Change
Change
Change
rate
rate
rate
◉ Population 15 years & over
44,237
0.6
44,546
0.8
44,573
335
0.8
▣ Economically active population
28,079
0.5
28,216
0.6
28,288
208
0.7
(Participation
rate)
(63.5)
(63.3)
(63.5)
(0.0p)
w Male
16,048
0.0
16,079
0.2
16,080
32
0.2
(Participation
rate)
(73.9)
(73.4)
(73.3)
(-0.6p)
w Female
12,031
1.1
12,137
1.2
12,207
176
1.5
(Participation
rate)
(53.5)
(53.6)
(53.9)
(0.4p)
◦ Employment-population ratio
61.2
61.4
61.5
0.3p
(15 years & over)
w Employment-population ratio
66.8
67.0
67.1
0.3p
(15~64 years)
◦ Employed persons
27,055
0.2
27,358
1.7
27,404
348
1.3
w Agriculture, forestry &fishing
1,490
4.0
1,539
3.7
1,553
63
4.2
w Mining & manufacturing
4,530
-1.1
4,428
-0.6
4,417
-112
-2.5
․ Manufacturing
4,513
-0.9
4,415
-0.5
4,403
-111
-2.5
w Construction
2,060
2.2
2,031
1.3
2,020
-39
-1.9
w Wholesale & retail trade,
5,932
-3.0
5,964
0.9
5,947
15
0.3
accommodation & food
w Electricity, transport, communication
3,177
4.0
3,134
-1.4
3,155
-22
-0.7
& finance
|
w Business, personal, public service &
9,867
0.6
10,262
4.0
10,312
444
4.5
others
w Regular employees
13,849
2.4
14,288
3.6
14,390
541
3.9
w Temporary employees
4,865
-3.8
4,857
0.0
4,856
-10
-0.2
w Daily workers
1,492
-1.6
1,415
1.7
1,379
-113
-7.6
w Employers
1,657
2.1
1,535
-7.0
1,491
-166
-10.0
w Own account workers
4,022
-2.8
4,127
2.4
4,141
119
3.0
w Unpaid family workers
1,171
0.9
1,138
-3.7
1,147
-23
-2.0
◦ Unemployed persons
1,024
9.9
858
-24.3
884
-140
-13.7
Unemployment rate
3.6
3.0
3.1
-0.5p
(Seasonally adjusted)
(4.0)
(3.1)
(3.4)
w Male
604
3.6
514
-23.7
541
-63
-10.4
Unemployment rate
3.8
3.2
3.4
-0.4p
(Seasonally adjusted)
(4.0)
(3.2)
(3.5)
w Female
420
20.5
343
-25.0
342
-77
-18.4
Unemployment rate
3.5
2.8
2.8
-0.7p
(Seasonally adjusted)
(4.0)
(3.0)
(3.2)
w Middle school graduates & under
108
15.5
104
-19.6
108
0
0.0
(Unemployment rate)
(
2.5)
(2.5)
( 2.6)
( 0.1p)
w High school graduates
425
12.0
363
-26.3
388
-36
-8.5
(Unemployment rate)
(
4.0)
(3.4)
( 3.6)
(-0.4p)
w College, univ. graduates & over
492
7.0
391
-23.5
388
-104
-21.2
(Unemployment rate)
(
3.7)
(2.9)
( 2.9)
( -0.8p)
▣ Economically inactive population
16,158
0.7
16,330
1.0
16,285
127
0.8
