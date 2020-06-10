KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Household Income and Expenditure Trends in the First Quarter of 2020

Log in
06/10/2020

Household Income and Expenditure Trends

in the First Quarter of 2020

1. Income

  • The average monthly household income amounted to 5.358 million won in the first quarter of 2020, which rose by 3.7% from the first quarter of 2019. (At 2015 prices an increase of 2.5% from the first quarter of 2019)
Average monthly income per household (Unit: 1,000 won, %, year-on-year)

Amount

Percent

change

1Q 2019

Compo-

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

Compo-

1Q 2020

sition

sition

Household size (person)

3.04

-

3.03

3.02

-

-

Age of household head (age)

52.2

-

52.1

52.5

-

-

Income

5,168

100.0

5,069

5,358

100.0

3.7

Current income

5,084

98.4

5,001

5,208

97.2

2.4

Employee income

3,466

67.1

3,419

3,529

65.9

1.8

Self-employment income

918

17.8

1,048

938

17.5

2.2

Property income*

37

0.7

26

45

0.8

22.4

Transfer income

664

12.9

508

696

13.0

4.7

Public transfer

398

7.7

339

452

8.4

13.4

Private transfer

266

5.1

169

244

4.6

-8.2

Non-current income*

84

1.6

68

151

2.8

79.8

* Pay attention to a high relative standard error (RSE).

2. Consumption Expenditure

  • The average monthly consumption expenditure per household marked 2.878 million won in the first quarter of 2020, which fell by 6.0% from the first quarter of 2019. (At 2015 prices a drop of 7.1% from the first quarter of 2019)
  • The expenditures on 'Food and non-alcoholic beverages', 'Health' and 'Transport' grew by 10.5%, 9.9% and 4.3%, respectively.
  • The expenditures on 'Education', 'Recreation and culture', 'Clothing and footwear' and 'Restaurants and hotels' fell by 26.3%, 25.6%, 28.0% and 11.2%, respectively.
Average monthly consumption expenditure per household (Unit: 1,000 won, %, year-on-year)

Amount

Percent

change

1Q 2019

Composition

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

Composition

1Q 2020

Consumption expenditure

3,061

100.0

2,908

2,878

100.0

-6.0

Food and

non-alcoholic

403

13.2

408

445

15.5

10.5

beverages

Alcoholic beverages and

38

1.2

35

36

1.3

-4.2

tobacco

Clothing and footwear

165

5.4

196

119

4.1

-28.0

Housing, water, electricity

345

11.3

283

339

11.8

-1.8

and other fuels

Furnishings,

household

equipment

and routine

150

4.9

137

132

4.6

-11.6

household maintenance

Health

248

8.1

249

272

9.5

9.9

Transport

328

10.7

374

342

11.9

4.3

Communication

144

4.7

158

145

5.0

0.5

Recreation and culture

243

7.9

191

181

6.3

-25.6

Education

358

11.7

219

264

9.2

-26.3

Restaurants and hotels

394

12.9

407

350

12.2

-11.2

Miscellaneous goods and

246

8.0

250

253

8.8

3.1

services

3. Non-consumption Expenditure

  • The average monthly non-consumption expenditure per household totaled 1.067 million won in the first quarter of 2020, which fell 1.7% from the first quarter of 2019.
  • The transfer between households and the transfer to non-profit institutions decreased by 10.1% and 12.7% from the first quarter of 2019, respectively.
  • The regular tax, the social insurance and the interest increased by 1.3%, 10.7% and 7.2% from the first quarter of 2019, respectively.
Average monthly non-consumption expenditure per household (Unit: 1,000 won, %, year-on-year)

Amount

Percent

change

1Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

Composition

1Q 2020

Non-consumption expenditure

1,086

989

1,067

100.0

-1.7

Regular tax

217

182

220

20.6

1.3

Non-regular tax*

17

27

23

2.2

37.9

Pension contribution

159

164

154

14.4

-3.2

Social insurance

158

171

175

16.4

10.7

Interest

101

107

108

10.2

7.2

Transfer between households

317

223

285

26.7

-10.1

Transfer to non-profit institutions

116

115

102

9.5

-12.7

* Pay attention to a high relative standard error (RSE).

4. Disposable Income and Surplus

  • The average monthly disposable income per household was 4.291 million won in the first quarter of 2020, which went up by 5.1% from the first quarter of 2019.
  • The surplus amounted to 1.413 million won, which grew by 38.4% from the first quarter of 2019.
  • The surplus rate stood at 32.9%, up 7.9%p from the first quarter of 2019.
  • The propensity to consume stood at 67.1%, down 7.9%p from the first quarter of 2019.
Average monthly surplus and propensity to consume per household

(Unit: 1,000

won, %, %p, year-on-year)

Amount

(Percent) change

1Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q

2020

1Q 2020

Disposable income1)

4,082

4,081

4,291

5.1

Surplus2)

1,021

1,172

1,413

38.4

Surplus rate3)

25.0

28.7

32.9

7.9p

Propensity to consume4)

75.0

71.3

67.1

-7.9p

Note) 1. Disposable Income = Income - Non-consumption Expenditure

  1. Surplus = Disposable Income - Consumption Expenditure
  2. Surplus Rate = (Surplus / Disposable Income) × 100
  3. Propensity to Consume = (Consumption Expenditure / Disposable Income) × 100

5. Income and Expenditure by Income Quintile

  • In the first quarter of 2020, the average monthly income of the lowest quintile amounted to 1.498 million won, which remained the same as the first quarter of 2019. The average monthly income of the highest quintile amounted to 11.158 million won, which increased by 6.3% from the first quarter of 2019.
  • The disposable income of the lowest quintile totaled 1.234 million won, which grew by 3.9% from the first quarter of 2019.
  • The propensity to consume of the lowest quintile stood at 120.5%, down 18.6%p from the first quarter of 2019.
  • The disposable income of the highest quintile totaled 8.768 million won, which grew by 8.3% from the first quarter of 2019.
  • The propensity to consume of the highest quintile stood at 53.4%, down 6.4%p from the first quarter of 2019.
Income and expenditure by income quintile (Unit: 1,000 won, %, %p, year-on-year)

Lowest

quintile

Second

quintile

Third

quintile

Fourth

quintile

Highest

quintile

(Percent)

(Percent)

(Percent)

(Percent)

(Percent)

change

change

change

change

change

Household size (person)

2.36

2.79

3.11

3.35

3.49

Age of household head (age)

61.8

53.7

49.2

49.0

49.1

Income

1,498

0.0

3,170

0.7

4,620

1.5

6,342

3.7

11,158

6.3

Current income

1,482

-0.1

3,140

0.4

4,535

1.0

6,281

4.0

10,598

3.4

Employee income

513

-3.3

1,741

-2.5

2,780

-4.2

4,483

7.8

8,127

2.6

Self-employee income

257

6.9

676

4.3

1,143

25.2

1,086

-12.3

1,526

-1.3

Property income

16

-52.9

35

122.5

21

-24.5

36

40.8

115

44.8

Transfer income

697

2.5

688

1.6

591

-8.8

675

9.5

829

18.2

Public transfer

511

10.3

452

9.4

354

-12.4

424

28.1

518

36.2

Private income

186

-14.1

236

-10.7

237

-2.7

251

-11.9

311

-3.1

Non-current income

16

5.8

30

32.9

85

39.3

61

-20.6

560

131.5

Household expenditure

1,751

-10.8

2,635

-7.1

3,582

-9.1

4,681

-1.0

7,075

-2.3

Consumption expenditure

1,486

-10.0

2,097

-7.3

2,709

-11.8

3,410

-1.4

4,686

-3.3

Non-consumption expenditure

265

-15.1

538

-6.4

873

0.4

1,271

0.0

2,389

-0.2

Disposable income

1,234

3.9

2,631

2.2

3,747

1.7

5,071

4.6

8,768

8.3

Surplus

-252

45.6

534

71.8

1,038

70.2

1,661

19.7

4,082

25.7

Surplus rate (%)

-20.5

18.6p

20.3

8.2p

27.7

11.1p

32.8

4.1p

46.6

6.4p

Propensity to consume (%)

120.5

-18.6p

79.7

-8.2p

72.3

-11.1p

67.2

-4.1p

53.4

-6.4p

Note) 1. Disposable Income = Income - Non-consumption Expenditure

    1. Surplus = Disposable Income - Consumption Expenditure
    2. Surplus Rate = (Surplus / Disposable Income) × 100
    3. Propensity to Consume = (Consumption Expenditure / Disposable Income) × 100
  • In the first quarter of 2020, the average monthly consumption expenditure of the lowest quintile amounted to 1.486 million won, which decreased by 10.0% from the first quarter of 2019. The average monthly consumption expenditure of the highest quintile amounted to 4.686 million won, which decreased by 3.3% from the first quarter of 2019.
  • As for the consumption expenditure of the lowest quintile, 'Food and non-alcoholic beverages' occupied the largest share at 21.8%, which was followed by 'Housing, water, electricity and other fuels' (18.3%) and 'Health' (13.8%). As for the consumption expenditure of the highest quintile, 'Transport' occupied the largest share at 14.5%, which was followed by 'Food and non-alcoholic beverages' (12.3%) and 'Restaurants and hotels' (12.3%).
Consumption expenditure by income quintile (Unit: 1,000 won, %, year-on-year)

Lowest

quintile

Second

quintile

Third quintile

Fourth

quintile

Highest

quintile

Percent

Percent

Percent

Percent

Percent

change

change

change

change

change

Household size (person)

2.36

2.79

3.11

3.35

3.49

Age of household head

61.8

53.7

49.2

49.0

49.1

(age)

Consumption expenditure

1,486

-10.0

2,097

-7.3

2,709

-11.8

3,410

-1.4

4,686

-3.3

Food and

non-alcoholic

323

10.5

372

5.6

445

6.4

507

14.6

579

13.8

beverages

Alcoholic beverages and

28

9.2

35

-13.8

38

-12.3

38

-1.2

41

3.3

tobacco

Clothing and footwear

42

-36.0

68

-38.3

117

-25.3

146

-26.4

222

-24.7

Housing, water, electricity

272

-10.4

319

-1.0

334

1.5

337

-7.1

432

6.1

and other fuels

Furnishings,

household

equipment

and routine

53

-46.7

90

-4.1

102

-25.0

169

6.8

246

-4.7

household maintenance

Health

205

-10.7

226

6.0

246

12.0

315

31.5

369

9.9

Transport

109

-6.5

202

-3.9

267

-34.0

455

21.0

677

27.5

Communication

88

12.1

127

-4.4

157

2.7

166

-6.6

185

4.3

Recreation and culture

82

4.2

113

-26.1

162

-26.4

213

-15.7

334

-34.4

Education

49

-49.8

142

-12.6

245

-28.5

334

-22.0

550

-27.5

Restaurants and hotels

135

-9.3

242

-17.0

358

-10.1

439

-9.8

575

-10.5

Miscellaneous goods and

99

-12.1

161

-10.9

238

-5.3

292

-1.9

476

23.7

services

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
