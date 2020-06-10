|
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Household Income and Expenditure Trends in the First Quarter of 2020
06/10/2020 | 12:18am EDT
Household Income and Expenditure Trends
in the First Quarter of 2020
1. Income
-
The average monthly household income amounted to 5.358 million won in the first quarter of 2020, which rose by 3.7% from the first quarter of 2019. (At 2015 prices an increase of 2.5% from the first quarter of 2019)
Average monthly income per household
(Unit: 1,000 won, %, year-on-year)
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2019
|
Compo-
|
4Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
Compo-
|
1Q 2020
|
|
|
sition
|
|
|
sition
|
|
Household size (person)
|
3.04
|
-
|
3.03
|
3.02
|
-
|
-
|
Age of household head (age)
|
52.2
|
-
|
52.1
|
52.5
|
-
|
-
|
Income
|
5,168
|
100.0
|
5,069
|
5,358
|
100.0
|
3.7
|
Current income
|
5,084
|
98.4
|
5,001
|
5,208
|
97.2
|
2.4
|
Employee income
|
3,466
|
67.1
|
3,419
|
3,529
|
65.9
|
1.8
|
Self-employment income
|
918
|
17.8
|
1,048
|
938
|
17.5
|
2.2
|
Property income*
|
37
|
0.7
|
26
|
45
|
0.8
|
22.4
|
Transfer income
|
664
|
12.9
|
508
|
696
|
13.0
|
4.7
|
Public transfer
|
398
|
7.7
|
339
|
452
|
8.4
|
13.4
|
Private transfer
|
266
|
5.1
|
169
|
244
|
4.6
|
-8.2
|
Non-current income*
|
84
|
1.6
|
68
|
151
|
2.8
|
79.8
* Pay attention to a high relative standard error (RSE).
2. Consumption Expenditure
-
The average monthly consumption expenditure per household marked 2.878 million won in the first quarter of 2020, which fell by 6.0% from the first quarter of 2019. (At 2015 prices a drop of 7.1% from the first quarter of 2019)
-
The expenditures on 'Food and non-alcoholic beverages', 'Health' and 'Transport' grew by 10.5%, 9.9% and 4.3%, respectively.
-
The expenditures on 'Education', 'Recreation and culture', 'Clothing and footwear' and 'Restaurants and hotels' fell by 26.3%, 25.6%, 28.0% and 11.2%, respectively.
Average monthly consumption expenditure per household
(Unit: 1,000 won, %, year-on-year)
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2019
|
Composition
|
4Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
Composition
|
|
1Q 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumption expenditure
|
3,061
|
100.0
|
2,908
|
2,878
|
100.0
|
|
-6.0
|
Food and
|
non-alcoholic
|
403
|
13.2
|
408
|
445
|
15.5
|
|
10.5
|
beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic beverages and
|
38
|
1.2
|
35
|
36
|
1.3
|
|
-4.2
|
tobacco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
165
|
5.4
|
196
|
119
|
4.1
|
|
-28.0
|
Housing, water, electricity
|
345
|
11.3
|
283
|
339
|
11.8
|
|
-1.8
|
and other fuels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furnishings,
|
household
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
and routine
|
150
|
4.9
|
137
|
132
|
4.6
|
|
-11.6
|
household maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
|
248
|
8.1
|
249
|
272
|
9.5
|
|
9.9
|
Transport
|
|
328
|
10.7
|
374
|
342
|
11.9
|
|
4.3
|
Communication
|
144
|
4.7
|
158
|
145
|
5.0
|
|
0.5
|
Recreation and culture
|
243
|
7.9
|
191
|
181
|
6.3
|
|
-25.6
|
Education
|
|
358
|
11.7
|
219
|
264
|
9.2
|
|
-26.3
|
Restaurants and hotels
|
394
|
12.9
|
407
|
350
|
12.2
|
|
-11.2
|
Miscellaneous goods and
|
246
|
8.0
|
250
|
253
|
8.8
|
|
3.1
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Non-consumption Expenditure
-
The average monthly non-consumption expenditure per household totaled 1.067 million won in the first quarter of 2020, which fell 1.7% from the first quarter of 2019.
-
The transfer between households and the transfer to non-profit institutions decreased by 10.1% and 12.7% from the first quarter of 2019, respectively.
-
The regular tax, the social insurance and the interest increased by 1.3%, 10.7% and 7.2% from the first quarter of 2019, respectively.
Average monthly non-consumption expenditure per household
(Unit: 1,000 won, %, year-on-year)
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2019
|
4Q 2019
|
1Q 2020
|
Composition
|
|
1Q 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-consumption expenditure
|
1,086
|
989
|
1,067
|
100.0
|
|
-1.7
|
Regular tax
|
217
|
182
|
220
|
20.6
|
|
1.3
|
Non-regular tax*
|
17
|
27
|
23
|
2.2
|
|
37.9
|
Pension contribution
|
159
|
164
|
154
|
14.4
|
|
-3.2
|
Social insurance
|
158
|
171
|
175
|
16.4
|
|
10.7
|
Interest
|
101
|
107
|
108
|
10.2
|
|
7.2
|
Transfer between households
|
317
|
223
|
285
|
26.7
|
|
-10.1
|
Transfer to non-profit institutions
|
116
|
115
|
102
|
9.5
|
|
-12.7
* Pay attention to a high relative standard error (RSE).
4. Disposable Income and Surplus
-
The average monthly disposable income per household was 4.291 million won in the first quarter of 2020, which went up by 5.1% from the first quarter of 2019.
-
The surplus amounted to 1.413 million won, which grew by 38.4% from the first quarter of 2019.
-
The surplus rate stood at 32.9%, up 7.9%p from the first quarter of 2019.
-
The propensity to consume stood at 67.1%, down 7.9%p from the first quarter of 2019.
Average monthly surplus and propensity to consume per household
|
|
|
|
(Unit: 1,000
|
won, %, %p, year-on-year)
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
(Percent) change
|
|
1Q 2019
|
4Q 2019
|
1Q
|
2020
|
1Q 2020
|
Disposable income1)
|
4,082
|
4,081
|
|
4,291
|
5.1
|
Surplus2)
|
1,021
|
1,172
|
|
1,413
|
38.4
|
Surplus rate3)
|
25.0
|
28.7
|
|
32.9
|
7.9p
|
Propensity to consume4)
|
75.0
|
71.3
|
|
67.1
|
-7.9p
Note) 1. Disposable Income = Income - Non-consumption Expenditure
-
Surplus = Disposable Income - Consumption Expenditure
-
Surplus Rate = (Surplus / Disposable Income) × 100
-
Propensity to Consume = (Consumption Expenditure / Disposable Income) × 100
5. Income and Expenditure by Income Quintile
-
In the first quarter of 2020, the average monthly income of the lowest quintile amounted to 1.498 million won, which remained the same as the first quarter of 2019. The average monthly income of the highest quintile amounted to 11.158 million won, which increased by 6.3% from the first quarter of 2019.
-
The disposable income of the lowest quintile totaled 1.234 million won, which grew by 3.9% from the first quarter of 2019.
-
The propensity to consume of the lowest quintile stood at 120.5%, down 18.6%p from the first quarter of 2019.
-
The disposable income of the highest quintile totaled 8.768 million won, which grew by 8.3% from the first quarter of 2019.
-
The propensity to consume of the highest quintile stood at 53.4%, down 6.4%p from the first quarter of 2019.
Income and expenditure by income quintile
(Unit: 1,000 won, %, %p, year-on-year)
|
|
Lowest
|
quintile
|
Second
|
quintile
|
Third
|
quintile
|
Fourth
|
quintile
|
Highest
|
quintile
|
|
|
(Percent)
|
|
(Percent)
|
|
(Percent)
|
|
(Percent)
|
|
(Percent)
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
Household size (person)
|
|
2.36
|
|
2.79
|
|
3.11
|
|
3.35
|
|
3.49
|
Age of household head (age)
|
|
61.8
|
|
53.7
|
|
49.2
|
|
49.0
|
|
49.1
|
Income
|
1,498
|
0.0
|
3,170
|
0.7
|
4,620
|
1.5
|
6,342
|
3.7
|
11,158
|
6.3
|
Current income
|
1,482
|
-0.1
|
3,140
|
0.4
|
4,535
|
1.0
|
6,281
|
4.0
|
10,598
|
3.4
|
Employee income
|
513
|
-3.3
|
1,741
|
-2.5
|
2,780
|
-4.2
|
4,483
|
7.8
|
8,127
|
2.6
|
Self-employee income
|
257
|
6.9
|
676
|
4.3
|
1,143
|
25.2
|
1,086
|
-12.3
|
1,526
|
-1.3
|
Property income
|
16
|
-52.9
|
35
|
122.5
|
21
|
-24.5
|
36
|
40.8
|
115
|
44.8
|
Transfer income
|
697
|
2.5
|
688
|
1.6
|
591
|
-8.8
|
675
|
9.5
|
829
|
18.2
|
Public transfer
|
511
|
10.3
|
452
|
9.4
|
354
|
-12.4
|
424
|
28.1
|
518
|
36.2
|
Private income
|
186
|
-14.1
|
236
|
-10.7
|
237
|
-2.7
|
251
|
-11.9
|
311
|
-3.1
|
Non-current income
|
16
|
5.8
|
30
|
32.9
|
85
|
39.3
|
61
|
-20.6
|
560
|
131.5
|
Household expenditure
|
1,751
|
-10.8
|
2,635
|
-7.1
|
3,582
|
-9.1
|
4,681
|
-1.0
|
7,075
|
-2.3
|
Consumption expenditure
|
1,486
|
-10.0
|
2,097
|
-7.3
|
2,709
|
-11.8
|
3,410
|
-1.4
|
4,686
|
-3.3
|
Non-consumption expenditure
|
265
|
-15.1
|
538
|
-6.4
|
873
|
0.4
|
1,271
|
0.0
|
2,389
|
-0.2
|
Disposable income
|
1,234
|
3.9
|
2,631
|
2.2
|
3,747
|
1.7
|
5,071
|
4.6
|
8,768
|
8.3
|
Surplus
|
-252
|
45.6
|
534
|
71.8
|
1,038
|
70.2
|
1,661
|
19.7
|
4,082
|
25.7
|
Surplus rate (%)
|
-20.5
|
18.6p
|
20.3
|
8.2p
|
27.7
|
11.1p
|
32.8
|
4.1p
|
46.6
|
6.4p
|
Propensity to consume (%)
|
120.5
|
-18.6p
|
79.7
|
-8.2p
|
72.3
|
-11.1p
|
67.2
|
-4.1p
|
53.4
|
-6.4p
Note) 1. Disposable Income = Income - Non-consumption Expenditure
-
-
Surplus = Disposable Income - Consumption Expenditure
-
Surplus Rate = (Surplus / Disposable Income) × 100
-
Propensity to Consume = (Consumption Expenditure / Disposable Income) × 100
-
In the first quarter of 2020, the average monthly consumption expenditure of the lowest quintile amounted to 1.486 million won, which decreased by 10.0% from the first quarter of 2019. The average monthly consumption expenditure of the highest quintile amounted to 4.686 million won, which decreased by 3.3% from the first quarter of 2019.
-
As for the consumption expenditure of the lowest quintile, 'Food and non-alcoholic beverages' occupied the largest share at 21.8%, which was followed by 'Housing, water, electricity and other fuels' (18.3%) and 'Health' (13.8%). As for the consumption expenditure of the highest quintile, 'Transport' occupied the largest share at 14.5%, which was followed by 'Food and non-alcoholic beverages' (12.3%) and 'Restaurants and hotels' (12.3%).
Consumption expenditure by income quintile
(Unit: 1,000 won, %, year-on-year)
|
|
|
Lowest
|
quintile
|
Second
|
quintile
|
Third quintile
|
Fourth
|
quintile
|
Highest
|
quintile
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
Household size (person)
|
|
2.36
|
|
2.79
|
|
3.11
|
|
3.35
|
|
3.49
|
Age of household head
|
|
61.8
|
|
53.7
|
|
49.2
|
|
49.0
|
|
49.1
|
(age)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumption expenditure
|
1,486
|
-10.0
|
2,097
|
-7.3
|
2,709
|
-11.8
|
3,410
|
-1.4
|
4,686
|
-3.3
|
Food and
|
non-alcoholic
|
323
|
10.5
|
372
|
5.6
|
445
|
6.4
|
507
|
14.6
|
579
|
13.8
|
beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic beverages and
|
28
|
9.2
|
35
|
-13.8
|
38
|
-12.3
|
38
|
-1.2
|
41
|
3.3
|
tobacco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
42
|
-36.0
|
68
|
-38.3
|
117
|
-25.3
|
146
|
-26.4
|
222
|
-24.7
|
Housing, water, electricity
|
272
|
-10.4
|
319
|
-1.0
|
334
|
1.5
|
337
|
-7.1
|
432
|
6.1
|
and other fuels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furnishings,
|
household
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
and routine
|
53
|
-46.7
|
90
|
-4.1
|
102
|
-25.0
|
169
|
6.8
|
246
|
-4.7
|
household maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
|
205
|
-10.7
|
226
|
6.0
|
246
|
12.0
|
315
|
31.5
|
369
|
9.9
|
Transport
|
|
109
|
-6.5
|
202
|
-3.9
|
267
|
-34.0
|
455
|
21.0
|
677
|
27.5
|
Communication
|
88
|
12.1
|
127
|
-4.4
|
157
|
2.7
|
166
|
-6.6
|
185
|
4.3
|
Recreation and culture
|
82
|
4.2
|
113
|
-26.1
|
162
|
-26.4
|
213
|
-15.7
|
334
|
-34.4
|
Education
|
|
49
|
-49.8
|
142
|
-12.6
|
245
|
-28.5
|
334
|
-22.0
|
550
|
-27.5
|
Restaurants and hotels
|
135
|
-9.3
|
242
|
-17.0
|
358
|
-10.1
|
439
|
-9.8
|
575
|
-10.5
|
Miscellaneous goods and
|
99
|
-12.1
|
161
|
-10.9
|
238
|
-5.3
|
292
|
-1.9
|
476
|
23.7
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
