KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Household Income and Expenditure Trends in the First Quarter of 2020

4. Disposable Income and Surplus

The propensity to consume stood at 67.1%, down 7.9%p from the first quarter of 2019.

The surplus rate stood at 32.9%, up 7.9%p from the first quarter of 2019.

The surplus amounted to 1.413 million won, which grew by 38.4% from the first quarter of 2019.

The average monthly disposable income per household was 4.291 million won in the first quarter of 2020, which went up by 5.1% from the first quarter of 2019.

Average monthly surplus and propensity to consume per household

Note) 1. Disposable Income = Income - Non-consumption Expenditure

5. Income and Expenditure by Income Quintile

In the first quarter of 2020, the average monthly income of the lowest quintile amounted to 1.498 million won, which remained the same as the first quarter of 2019. The average monthly income of the highest quintile amounted to 11.158 million won, which increased by 6.3% from the first quarter of 2019.

The disposable income of the lowest quintile totaled 1.234 million won, which grew by 3.9% from the first quarter of 2019.

The propensity to consume of the lowest quintile stood at 120.5%, down 18.6%p from the first quarter of 2019.

The disposable income of the highest quintile totaled 8.768 million won, which grew by 8.3% from the first quarter of 2019.