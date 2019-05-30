Log in
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Monthly Industrial Statistics, April 2019

05/30/2019 | 07:39pm EDT

Press

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., May 31, 2019

Short-Term Industry Statistics Division

Release

Contact Division

Economic Statistics Bureau

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Kim, Bo-kyoung (042.481.2166)

Monthly Industrial Statistics

April 2019

Monthly Industrial Statistics, April 2019

1. Production Trend

  1. All industry
  • The Index of all industry production in April increased by 0.7 percent from the previous month.
  • The Index of Construction industry went down but Mining & Manufacturing industries and Service industry went up from the previous month.

(2015=100, %)

Index of all industry production1)

From the Previous M onth (Quarter)

Industrial production

PercentManufacturing Change Construction

Service industry

Public administration

Note 1) Seasonally Adjusted

2018

2019

Q1

Q4

Apr.

Q1.p

Feb.

Mar.p

Apr.p

106.9

107.4

107.6

106.6

105.1

106.7

107.5

0.5

-0.6

1.1

-0.7

-2.7

1.5

0.7

-0.4

-1.5

2.5

-2.9

-3.7

2.1

1.6

-0.4

-1.4

2.6

-3.0

-3.8

2.3

1.7

0.8

-3.7

1.6

3.0

-6.5

8.9

-2.8

0.9

0.4

0.3

0.3

-1.5

0.5

0.3

0.8

-0.7

1.2

-0.7

-3.3

1.0

3.0

  • The Index of all industry production in April increased by 0.7 percent from the same period of the previous year.
  • The Index of Service industry went up from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

Apr.

Q1p

Feb.

Mar.p

Apr.p

Index of all industry production1)

107.2

103.6

106.7

103.1

95.8

108.6

107.5

Year on Year

1.4

1.1

2.4

-0.5

-1.9

-0.5

0.7

Industrial production

1.3

-1.1

2.0

-2.1

-3.8

-2.3

-0.1

Percent

Manufacturing

1.2

-1.4

1.9

-2.1

-3.8

-2.4

-0.2

Change

-5.3

0.8

-0.7

-8.3

-12.2

-2.8

-5.6

Construction

Service

industry

2.1

2.5

2.7

1.1

-0.2

0.8

1.5

Public administration

2.2

0.3

4.7

1.6

0.8

0.5

4.6

Note 1) Not Seasonally Adjusted

- 1 -

(2) Manufacturing

Production

  • The Manufacturing Production Index in April increased by 1.7 percent from the previous month but decreased by 0.2 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

Apr.

Q1p

Feb.

Mar.p

Apr.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

104.5

106.8

102.8

100.7

103.0

104.8

Not Seasonally Adjusted

105.9

101.0

106.6

98.9

88.0

105.1

106.4

From the Previous Month

-

-0.4

2.6

-3.0

-3.8

2.3

1.7

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

1.2

-1.4

1.9

-2.1

-3.8

-2.4

-0.2

Shipment

  • The Manufacturing Shipment Index previous month but increased by previous year.

in April decreased by 0.8 percent from the 0.1 percent from the same period of the

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

Apr.

Q1p

Feb.

Mar.p

Apr.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

101.2

101.9

100.5

98.5

101.6

100.8

Not Seasonally Adjusted

102.2

97.8

101.6

96.3

86.1

103.7

101.7

From the Previous Month

-

-1.1

1.2

-1.9

-2.8

3.1

-0.8

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.2

-2.5

-1.1

-1.5

-3.1

-1.0

0.1

- 2 -

Inventory

  • The Manufacturing Inventory Index in April increased by 2.5 percent from the previous month and 6.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.p

Apr.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

113.5

114.9

113.0

113.8

113.2

116.0

Not Seasonally Adjusted

113.5

113.7

114.4

114.4

113.5

116.2

Percent

From the Previous Month

2.2

1.2

-1.7

0.7

-0.5

2.5

Change

Year on Year

7.9

8.0

6.1

6.0

4.7

6.1

Proportion of Inventory to Shipment

111.4

114.6

111.5

115.5

111.4

115.1

Manufacturing Production Capacity and Capacity Utilization Rate

  • The Production Capacity Index in April decreased by 0.6 percent from the previous month and 0.9 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

Apr.

Q1p

Feb.

Mar.p

Apr.p

Production Capacity Index

103.1

102.3

102.3

101.9

101.8

102.0

101.4

From the Previous Month

-

-1.9

0.2

-2.0

-0.1

0.2

-0.6

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.2

-0.2

-0.4

-0.4

-0.6

-0.1

-0.9

  • The Index of Capacity Utilization Rate in April increased by 1.5 percent from the previous month and 0.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

Apr.

Q1p

Feb.

Mar.p

Apr.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

97.8

98.7

96.5

94.4

96.1

97.5

Not Seasonally Adjusted

98.4

94.6

99.6

92.8

82.6

98.6

100.0

From the Previous Month

-

0.0

1.9

-1.7

-4.6

1.8

1.5

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

0.3

-2.3

1.1

-1.9

-3.7

-2.3

0.4

- 3 -

  • The Manufacturing Average Capacity Utilization Rate in April marked 72.6 percent, which increased by 1.0 percentage points from the previous month.

(%, %p)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

Apr.

Q1p

Feb.

Mar.p

Apr.p

Manufacturing Average Capacity

73.5

72.8

73.5

71.8

70.3

71.6

72.6

Utilization Rate

Change from the Previous Month

0.2

0.0

1.4

-1.3

-3.3

1.3

1.0

(Quarter, Year)

(3) Service Industry

  • The Index of Services in April increased by 0.3 percent from the previous month and 1.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

Apr.

Q1p

Feb.

Mar.p

Apr.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

106.2

106.5

107.6

106.9

107.4

107.7

Not Seasonally Adjusted

106.7

103.4

105.9

104.5

99.4

108.6

107.5

From the Previous Month

-

0.9

0.3

0.3

-1.5

0.5

0.3

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

2.1

2.5

2.7

1.1

-0.2

0.8

1.5

2. Consumption Trend

  • The Retail Sales Index in April decreased by 1.2 percent from the previous month but increased by 1.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

Apr.

Q1p

Feb.

Mar.p

Apr.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

110.1

111.4

111.9

110.4

114.3

112.9

Not Seasonally Adjusted

110.5

106.7

109.9

108.5

99.8

115.9

111.4

From the Previous Month

-

2.1

-0.2

1.3

-0.5

3.5

-1.2

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

4.3

5.3

5.8

1.7

-1.9

2.4

1.4

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 23:38:01 UTC
