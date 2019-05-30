KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Monthly Industrial Statistics, April 2019

http://kostat.go.kr
|
Press
|
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., May 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Short-Term Industry Statistics Division
|
Release
|
Contact Division
|
Economic Statistics Bureau
|
|
STATISTICS KOREA
|
Contact Person
|
Kim, Bo-kyoung (042.481.2166)
|
|
|
Monthly Industrial Statistics
April 2019
Monthly Industrial Statistics, April 2019
1. Production Trend
-
All industry
-
The Index of all industry production in April increased by 0.7 percent from the previous month.
-
The Index of Construction industry went down but Mining & Manufacturing industries and Service industry went up from the previous month.
(2015=100, %)
Index of all industry production1)
From the Previous M onth (Quarter)
Industrial production
PercentManufacturing Change Construction
Service industry
Public administration
Note 1) Seasonally Adjusted
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Apr.
|
Q1.p
|
Feb.
|
Mar.p
|
Apr.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106.9
|
107.4
|
107.6
|
106.6
|
105.1
|
106.7
|
107.5
|
0.5
|
-0.6
|
1.1
|
-0.7
|
-2.7
|
1.5
|
0.7
|
-0.4
|
-1.5
|
2.5
|
-2.9
|
-3.7
|
2.1
|
1.6
|
-0.4
|
-1.4
|
2.6
|
-3.0
|
-3.8
|
2.3
|
1.7
|
0.8
|
-3.7
|
1.6
|
3.0
|
-6.5
|
8.9
|
-2.8
|
0.9
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
-1.5
|
0.5
|
0.3
|
0.8
|
-0.7
|
1.2
|
-0.7
|
-3.3
|
1.0
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The Index of all industry production in April increased by 0.7 percent from the same period of the previous year.
-
The Index of Service industry went up from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Apr.
|
Q1p
|
Feb.
|
|
Mar.p
|
Apr.p
|
Index of all industry production1)
|
107.2
|
103.6
|
106.7
|
103.1
|
95.8
|
|
108.6
|
107.5
|
Year on Year
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
2.4
|
-0.5
|
-1.9
|
|
-0.5
|
0.7
|
Industrial production
|
1.3
|
-1.1
|
2.0
|
-2.1
|
-3.8
|
|
-2.3
|
-0.1
|
Percent
|
Manufacturing
|
1.2
|
-1.4
|
1.9
|
-2.1
|
-3.8
|
|
-2.4
|
-0.2
|
|
Change
|
|
-5.3
|
0.8
|
-0.7
|
-8.3
|
-12.2
|
|
-2.8
|
-5.6
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
Service
|
industry
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
2.7
|
1.1
|
-0.2
|
|
0.8
|
1.5
|
|
Public administration
|
2.2
|
0.3
|
4.7
|
1.6
|
0.8
|
|
0.5
|
4.6
Note 1) Not Seasonally Adjusted
(2) Manufacturing
Production
-
The Manufacturing Production Index in April increased by 1.7 percent from the previous month but decreased by 0.2 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Apr.
|
Q1p
|
Feb.
|
Mar.p
|
Apr.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
104.5
|
106.8
|
102.8
|
100.7
|
103.0
|
104.8
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
105.9
|
101.0
|
106.6
|
98.9
|
88.0
|
105.1
|
106.4
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
-0.4
|
2.6
|
-3.0
|
-3.8
|
2.3
|
1.7
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
1.2
|
-1.4
|
1.9
|
-2.1
|
-3.8
|
-2.4
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shipment
-
The Manufacturing Shipment Index previous month but increased by previous year.
in April decreased by 0.8 percent from the 0.1 percent from the same period of the
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Apr.
|
Q1p
|
Feb.
|
Mar.p
|
Apr.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
101.2
|
101.9
|
100.5
|
98.5
|
101.6
|
100.8
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
102.2
|
97.8
|
101.6
|
96.3
|
86.1
|
103.7
|
101.7
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
-1.1
|
1.2
|
-1.9
|
-2.8
|
3.1
|
-0.8
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
-0.2
|
-2.5
|
-1.1
|
-1.5
|
-3.1
|
-1.0
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory
-
The Manufacturing Inventory Index in April increased by 2.5 percent from the previous month and 6.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Nov.
|
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
|
Mar.p
|
Apr.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
113.5
|
|
114.9
|
113.0
|
113.8
|
|
113.2
|
116.0
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
113.5
|
|
113.7
|
114.4
|
114.4
|
|
113.5
|
116.2
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
From the Previous Month
|
2.2
|
|
1.2
|
-1.7
|
0.7
|
|
-0.5
|
2.5
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
7.9
|
|
8.0
|
6.1
|
6.0
|
|
4.7
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proportion of Inventory to Shipment
|
111.4
|
|
114.6
|
111.5
|
115.5
|
|
111.4
|
115.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Production Capacity and Capacity Utilization Rate
-
The Production Capacity Index in April decreased by 0.6 percent from the previous month and 0.9 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Apr.
|
Q1p
|
Feb.
|
Mar.p
|
Apr.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production Capacity Index
|
103.1
|
102.3
|
102.3
|
101.9
|
101.8
|
102.0
|
101.4
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
-1.9
|
0.2
|
-2.0
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
-0.6
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
-0.4
|
-0.4
|
-0.6
|
-0.1
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The Index of Capacity Utilization Rate in April increased by 1.5 percent from the previous month and 0.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Apr.
|
Q1p
|
Feb.
|
Mar.p
|
Apr.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
97.8
|
98.7
|
96.5
|
94.4
|
96.1
|
97.5
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
98.4
|
94.6
|
99.6
|
92.8
|
82.6
|
98.6
|
100.0
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
0.0
|
1.9
|
-1.7
|
-4.6
|
1.8
|
1.5
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
0.3
|
-2.3
|
1.1
|
-1.9
|
-3.7
|
-2.3
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 3 -
-
The Manufacturing Average Capacity Utilization Rate in April marked 72.6 percent, which increased by 1.0 percentage points from the previous month.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%, %p)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Apr.
|
Q1p
|
Feb.
|
Mar.p
|
Apr.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Average Capacity
|
73.5
|
72.8
|
73.5
|
71.8
|
70.3
|
71.6
|
72.6
|
Utilization Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change from the Previous Month
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
1.4
|
-1.3
|
-3.3
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
(Quarter, Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Service Industry
-
The Index of Services in April increased by 0.3 percent from the previous month and 1.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Apr.
|
Q1p
|
Feb.
|
Mar.p
|
Apr.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
106.2
|
106.5
|
107.6
|
106.9
|
107.4
|
107.7
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
106.7
|
103.4
|
105.9
|
104.5
|
99.4
|
108.6
|
107.5
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
0.9
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
-1.5
|
0.5
|
0.3
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
2.7
|
1.1
|
-0.2
|
0.8
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Consumption Trend
-
The Retail Sales Index in April decreased by 1.2 percent from the previous month but increased by 1.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q1
|
Apr.
|
Q1p
|
Feb.
|
Mar.p
|
Apr.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
110.1
|
111.4
|
111.9
|
110.4
|
114.3
|
112.9
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
110.5
|
106.7
|
109.9
|
108.5
|
99.8
|
115.9
|
111.4
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
2.1
|
-0.2
|
1.3
|
-0.5
|
3.5
|
-1.2
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
4.3
|
5.3
|
5.8
|
1.7
|
-1.9
|
2.4
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 23:38:01 UTC