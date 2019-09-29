Log in
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Monthly Industrial Statistics, August 2019

09/29/2019 | 07:33pm EDT

http://kostat.go.kr

Press

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., September 30, 2019

Short-term Industry Statistics Division

Contact Division

Deputy Director General for Short-term

Release

Economic Statistics

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Kim, Bo-kyoung (042.481.2166)

Monthly Industrial Statistics

August 2019

Monthly Industrial Statistics, August 2019

1. Production Trend

  1. All industry
  • The Index of all industry production in August increased by 0.5 percent from the previous month.
  • The Index of Mining & Manufacturing industries went down but Service industry and Construction industry went up from the previous month.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Q2

Aug.

Q1

Q2

Jun.

Jul.p

Aug.p

Index of all industry production1)

107.5

108.3

106.5

107.0

106.5

108.1

108.6

From the Previous M onth

0.6

0.0

-0.8

0.5

-0.7

1.5

0.5

(Quarter)

Industrial production

2.0

0.6

-2.9

1.4

0.0

2.8

-1.4

Percent

Manufacturing

2.3

0.8

-3.0

1.6

0.1

2.8

-1.5

Change

Construction

-4.1

-1.1

1.8

-1.8

1.5

-3.4

0.3

Service industry

0.4

-0.1

0.3

0.0

-1.1

1.1

1.2

Public administration

0.5

-0.7

-0.7

1.9

-1.8

2.7

2.4

Note 1) Seasonally Adjusted

  • The Index of all industry production in August increased by 0.2 percent from the same period of the previous year.
  • The Index of Service industry went up from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Aug.

Q2

Jun.

Jul.p

Aug.p

Index of all industry production1)

107.2

108.0

105.4

108.4

109.0

107.7

105.6

Year on Year

1.4

1.8

2.0

0.4

-0.9

0.7

0.2

Industrial production

1.3

2.0

4.0

-0.7

-2.7

0.6

-2.9

Percent

Manufacturing

1.2

1.9

3.9

-0.8

-2.8

1.0

-3.0

Change

Construction

-5.3

-3.5

-5.6

-6.4

-4.1

-7.0

-6.9

Service industry

2.1

2.2

1.5

1.4

0.1

1.4

2.4

Public administration

2.2

1.9

4.3

4.0

3.1

2.4

4.0

Note 1) Not Seasonally Adjusted

(2) Manufacturing

Production

  • The Manufacturing Production Index in August decreased by 1.5 percent from the previous month and 3.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Aug.

Q2

Jun.

Jul.p

Aug.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

106.9

108.4

104.4

104.1

107.0

105.4

Not Seasonally Adjusted

105.9

107.5

104.8

106.6

105.1

109.1

101.7

From the Previous Month

-

2.3

0.8

1.6

0.1

2.8

-1.5

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

1.2

1.9

3.9

-0.8

-2.8

1.0

-3.0

Shipment

  • The Manufacturing Shipment Index in August increased by 1.1 percent from the previous month but decreased by 1.6 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Aug.

Q2

Jun.

Jul.p

Aug.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

103.3

104.8

100.5

100.9

102.6

103.7

Not Seasonally Adjusted

102.2

103.7

101.4

102.2

101.5

103.1

99.8

From the Previous Month

-

2.1

1.8

0.0

1.0

1.7

1.1

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.2

0.1

2.4

-1.4

-2.9

1.0

-1.6

Inventory

  • The Manufacturing Inventory Index in August decreased by 1.7 percent from the previous month but increased by 5.6 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2019

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.p

Aug.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

113.1

116.8

117.8

116.7

118.6

116.6

Not Seasonally Adjusted

113.4

116.9

117.8

115.9

120.1

117.3

Percent

From the Previous Month

-0.6

3.3

0.9

-0.9

1.6

-1.7

Change

Year on Year

4.6

6.8

8.4

6.2

8.4

5.6

Proportion of Inventory to Shipment

111.3

116.1

117.9

115.7

115.6

112.4

Manufacturing Production Capacity and Capacity Utilization Rate

  • The Production Capacity Index in August decreased by 0.4 percent from the previous month and 1.9 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Aug.

Q2

Jun.

Jul.p

Aug.p

Production Capacity Index

103.1

102.5

103.3

101.4

101.4

101.7

101.3

From the Previous Month

-

0.2

0.0

-0.5

0.0

0.3

-0.4

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.2

-0.4

-0.2

-1.1

-1.5

-1.5

-1.9

  • The Index of Capacity Utilization Rate in August decreased by 1.3 percent from the previous month and 1.7 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Aug.

Q2

Jun.

Jul.p

Aug.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

99.3

100.9

97.1

96.8

100.4

99.1

Not Seasonally Adjusted

98.4

100.6

97.2

100.2

98.6

102.9

95.5

From the Previous Month

-

1.5

1.7

0.6

0.0

3.7

-1.3

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

0.3

1.2

2.3

-0.4

-2.2

2.9

-1.7

  • The Manufacturing Average Capacity Utilization Rate in August marked 73.8 percent, which decreased by 1.0 percentage points from the previous month.

(%, %p)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Aug.

Q2

Jun.

Jul.p

Aug.p

Manufacturing Average Capacity

73.5

73.9

75.1

72.3

72.0

74.8

73.8

Utilization Rate

Change from the Previous Month

0.2

1.1

1.2

0.5

-0.1

2.8

-1.0

(Quarter, Year)

(3) Service Industry

  • The Index of Services in August increased by 1.2 percent from the previous month and 2.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Aug.

Q2

Jun.

Jul.p

Aug.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

106.6

106.9

107.6

106.9

108.1

109.4

Not Seasonally Adjusted

106.7

106.9

105.6

108.4

108.1

107.8

108.1

From the Previous Month

-

0.4

-0.1

0.0

-1.1

1.1

1.2

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

2.1

2.2

1.5

1.4

0.1

1.4

2.4

2. Consumption Trend

  • The Retail Sales Index in August increased by 3.9 percent from the previous month and 4.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Aug.

Q2

Jun.

Jul.p

Aug.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

110.8

111.4

113.0

112.1

111.1

115.4

Not Seasonally Adjusted

110.5

110.5

107.0

112.7

110.0

110.5

111.4

From the Previous Month

-

0.6

0.4

1.0

-1.6

-0.9

3.9

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

4.3

5.0

5.6

2.0

1.2

-0.3

4.1

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 23:32:03 UTC
