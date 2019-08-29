KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Monthly Industrial Statistics, July 2019

http://kostat.go.kr
|
Press
|
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., August 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Short-term Industry Statistics Division
|
Contact Division
|
Deputy Director General for Short-term
|
Release
|
Economic Statistics
|
|
|
STATISTICS KOREA
|
|
|
|
Contact Person
|
Kim, Bo-kyoung (042.481.2166)
|
|
|
Monthly Industrial Statistics
July 2019
Monthly Industrial Statistics, July 2019
1. Production Trend
-
All industry
-
The Index of all industry production in July increased by 1.2 percent from the previous month.
-
The Index of Construction industry went down but Mining & Manufacturing industries and Service industry went up from the previous month.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
Jul.
|
Q1
|
Q2p
|
May
|
Jun.p
|
Jul.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index of all industry production1)
|
|
107.5
|
|
108.3
|
106.5
|
107.1
|
107.2
|
106.6
|
107.9
|
|
From the Previous M onth
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.7
|
-0.8
|
0.6
|
-0.2
|
-0.6
|
1.2
|
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial production
|
|
2.0
|
|
0.8
|
-2.9
|
1.5
|
-1.0
|
0.1
|
2.6
|
Percent
|
Manufacturing
|
|
2.3
|
|
0.5
|
-3.0
|
1.6
|
-1.0
|
0.2
|
2.6
|
Change
|
Construction
|
|
-4.1
|
|
0.5
|
1.8
|
-1.9
|
-0.5
|
1.2
|
-2.3
|
|
Service industry
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
-1.1
|
1.0
|
|
Public administration
|
|
0.5
|
|
4.9
|
-0.7
|
2.1
|
0.3
|
-1.4
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1) Seasonally Adjusted
-
The Index of all industry production in July increased by 0.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.
-
The Index of Service industry and Mining & Manufacturing industries went up from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q2
|
Jul.
|
Q2p
|
May
|
|
Jun.p
|
Jul.p
|
Index of all industry production1)
|
107.2
|
108.0
|
107.0
|
108.4
|
108.7
|
|
109.1
|
107.5
|
|
Year on Year
|
1.4
|
1.8
|
2.5
|
0.4
|
1.3
|
|
-0.8
|
0.5
|
|
Industrial production
|
1.3
|
2.0
|
3.2
|
-0.7
|
0.5
|
|
-2.6
|
0.6
|
Percent
|
Manufacturing
|
1.2
|
1.9
|
3.3
|
-0.7
|
0.5
|
|
-2.7
|
0.8
|
|
Change
|
Construction
|
-5.3
|
-3.5
|
-6.0
|
-6.5
|
-6.3
|
|
-4.4
|
-6.2
|
|
|
|
|
Service industry
|
2.1
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
1.4
|
2.3
|
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
Public administration
|
2.2
|
1.9
|
5.9
|
4.1
|
4.7
|
|
3.6
|
0.3
Note 1) Not Seasonally Adjusted
(2) Manufacturing
Production
-
The Manufacturing Production Index in July increased by 2.6 percent from the previous month and 0.8 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q2
|
Jul.
|
Q2p
|
May
|
|
Jun.p
|
Jul.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
106.9
|
107.5
|
104.4
|
104.0
|
|
104.2
|
106.9
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
105.9
|
107.5
|
108.0
|
106.7
|
108.2
|
|
105.2
|
108.9
|
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
2.3
|
0.5
|
1.6
|
-1.0
|
|
0.2
|
2.6
|
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
1.2
|
1.9
|
3.3
|
-0.7
|
0.5
|
|
-2.7
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shipment
-
The Manufacturing Shipment Index in July increased by 1.7 percent from the previous month and 1.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q2
|
Jul.
|
Q2p
|
May
|
|
Jun.p
|
Jul.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
103.3
|
102.9
|
100.5
|
99.9
|
|
101.0
|
102.7
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
102.2
|
103.7
|
102.1
|
102.2
|
103.4
|
|
101.6
|
103.1
|
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
2.1
|
-0.6
|
0.0
|
-0.7
|
|
1.1
|
1.7
|
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
-1.4
|
-1.5
|
|
-2.8
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory
-
The Manufacturing Inventory Index in July increased by 1.3 percent from the previous month and 8.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
|
May
|
Jun.p
|
Jul.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
113.8
|
113.1
|
116.8
|
|
117.8
|
116.8
|
118.3
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
114.4
|
113.4
|
116.9
|
|
117.8
|
116.0
|
119.7
|
|
|
Percent
|
From the Previous Month
|
0.7
|
-0.6
|
3.3
|
|
0.9
|
-0.8
|
1.3
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
6.0
|
4.6
|
6.8
|
|
8.4
|
6.3
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proportion of Inventory to Shipment
|
115.5
|
111.3
|
116.1
|
|
117.9
|
115.6
|
115.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Production Capacity and Capacity Utilization Rate
-
The Production Capacity Index in July increased by 0.1 percent from the previous month but decreased by 1.6 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q2
|
Jul.
|
Q2p
|
May
|
|
Jun.p
|
Jul.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production Capacity Index
|
103.1
|
102.5
|
103.3
|
101.4
|
101.4
|
|
101.5
|
101.6
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
-0.5
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
-0.2
|
-0.4
|
0.1
|
-1.1
|
-0.9
|
|
-1.4
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The Index of Capacity Utilization Rate in July increased by 3.6 percent from the previous month and 2.9 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q2
|
Jul.
|
Q2p
|
May
|
|
Jun.p
|
Jul.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
99.3
|
99.2
|
97.1
|
96.8
|
|
96.9
|
100.4
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
98.4
|
100.6
|
100.0
|
100.2
|
101.7
|
|
98.7
|
102.9
|
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
1.5
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
-0.9
|
|
0.1
|
3.6
|
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
1.0
|
-0.4
|
0.2
|
|
-2.1
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The Manufacturing Average Capacity Utilization Rate in July marked 74.8 percent, which increased by 2.6 percentage points from the previous month.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%, %p)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Y
|
Q2
|
Jul.
|
Q2p
|
May
|
Jun.p
|
Jul.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Average Capacity
|
73.5
|
73.9
|
73.9
|
72.3
|
72.1
|
72.2
|
74.8
|
Utilization Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change from the Previous Month
|
0.2
|
1.1
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
-0.6
|
0.1
|
2.6
|
(Quarter, Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Service Industry
-
The Index of Services in July increased by 1.0 percent from the previous month and 1.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q2
|
Jul.
|
Q2p
|
May
|
|
Jun.p
|
Jul.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
106.6
|
107.0
|
107.6
|
108.1
|
|
106.9
|
108.0
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
106.7
|
106.9
|
106.3
|
108.4
|
109.4
|
|
108.1
|
107.7
|
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
|
-1.1
|
1.0
|
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
2.1
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
1.4
|
2.3
|
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Consumption Trend
-
The Retail Sales Index in July decreased by 0.9 percent from the previous month and 0.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Y
|
Q2
|
Jul.
|
Q2p
|
May
|
|
Jun.p
|
Jul.p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Seasonally Adjusted
|
-
|
110.8
|
111.0
|
113.0
|
113.9
|
|
112.1
|
111.1
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted
|
110.5
|
110.5
|
110.8
|
112.7
|
116.6
|
|
110.0
|
110.5
|
|
|
|
From the Previous Month
|
-
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
|
-1.6
|
-0.9
|
|
|
Percent
|
(Quarter)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
Year on Year
|
4.3
|
5.0
|
5.6
|
2.0
|
3.4
|
|
1.2
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
