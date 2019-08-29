Log in
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Monthly Industrial Statistics, July 2019

0
08/29/2019 | 07:56pm EDT

http://kostat.go.kr

Press

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., August 30, 2019

Short-term Industry Statistics Division

Contact Division

Deputy Director General for Short-term

Release

Economic Statistics

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Kim, Bo-kyoung (042.481.2166)

Monthly Industrial Statistics

July 2019

Monthly Industrial Statistics, July 2019

1. Production Trend

  1. All industry
  • The Index of all industry production in July increased by 1.2 percent from the previous month.
  • The Index of Construction industry went down but Mining & Manufacturing industries and Service industry went up from the previous month.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Q2

Jul.

Q1

Q2p

May

Jun.p

Jul.p

Index of all industry production1)

107.5

108.3

106.5

107.1

107.2

106.6

107.9

From the Previous M onth

0.6

0.7

-0.8

0.6

-0.2

-0.6

1.2

(Quarter)

Industrial production

2.0

0.8

-2.9

1.5

-1.0

0.1

2.6

Percent

Manufacturing

2.3

0.5

-3.0

1.6

-1.0

0.2

2.6

Change

Construction

-4.1

0.5

1.8

-1.9

-0.5

1.2

-2.3

Service industry

0.4

0.1

0.3

0.0

0.3

-1.1

1.0

Public administration

0.5

4.9

-0.7

2.1

0.3

-1.4

-0.4

Note 1) Seasonally Adjusted

  • The Index of all industry production in July increased by 0.5 percent from the same period of the previous year.
  • The Index of Service industry and Mining & Manufacturing industries went up from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jul.

Q2p

May

Jun.p

Jul.p

Index of all industry production1)

107.2

108.0

107.0

108.4

108.7

109.1

107.5

Year on Year

1.4

1.8

2.5

0.4

1.3

-0.8

0.5

Industrial production

1.3

2.0

3.2

-0.7

0.5

-2.6

0.6

Percent

Manufacturing

1.2

1.9

3.3

-0.7

0.5

-2.7

0.8

Change

Construction

-5.3

-3.5

-6.0

-6.5

-6.3

-4.4

-6.2

Service industry

2.1

2.2

2.6

1.4

2.3

0.1

1.3

Public administration

2.2

1.9

5.9

4.1

4.7

3.6

0.3

Note 1) Not Seasonally Adjusted

- 1 -

(2) Manufacturing

Production

  • The Manufacturing Production Index in July increased by 2.6 percent from the previous month and 0.8 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jul.

Q2p

May

Jun.p

Jul.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

106.9

107.5

104.4

104.0

104.2

106.9

Not Seasonally Adjusted

105.9

107.5

108.0

106.7

108.2

105.2

108.9

From the Previous Month

-

2.3

0.5

1.6

-1.0

0.2

2.6

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

1.2

1.9

3.3

-0.7

0.5

-2.7

0.8

Shipment

  • The Manufacturing Shipment Index in July increased by 1.7 percent from the previous month and 1.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jul.

Q2p

May

Jun.p

Jul.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

103.3

102.9

100.5

99.9

101.0

102.7

Not Seasonally Adjusted

102.2

103.7

102.1

102.2

103.4

101.6

103.1

From the Previous Month

-

2.1

-0.6

0.0

-0.7

1.1

1.7

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.2

0.1

0.4

-1.4

-1.5

-2.8

1.0

- 2 -

Inventory

  • The Manufacturing Inventory Index in July increased by 1.3 percent from the previous month and 8.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2019

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.p

Jul.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

113.8

113.1

116.8

117.8

116.8

118.3

Not Seasonally Adjusted

114.4

113.4

116.9

117.8

116.0

119.7

Percent

From the Previous Month

0.7

-0.6

3.3

0.9

-0.8

1.3

Change

Year on Year

6.0

4.6

6.8

8.4

6.3

8.0

Proportion of Inventory to Shipment

115.5

111.3

116.1

117.9

115.6

115.2

Manufacturing Production Capacity and Capacity Utilization Rate

  • The Production Capacity Index in July increased by 0.1 percent from the previous month but decreased by 1.6 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jul.

Q2p

May

Jun.p

Jul.p

Production Capacity Index

103.1

102.5

103.3

101.4

101.4

101.5

101.6

From the Previous Month

-

0.2

0.4

-0.5

0.1

0.1

0.1

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.2

-0.4

0.1

-1.1

-0.9

-1.4

-1.6

  • The Index of Capacity Utilization Rate in July increased by 3.6 percent from the previous month and 2.9 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jul.

Q2p

May

Jun.p

Jul.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

99.3

99.2

97.1

96.8

96.9

100.4

Not Seasonally Adjusted

98.4

100.6

100.0

100.2

101.7

98.7

102.9

From the Previous Month

-

1.5

0.1

0.6

-0.9

0.1

3.6

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

0.3

1.2

1.0

-0.4

0.2

-2.1

2.9

- 3 -

  • The Manufacturing Average Capacity Utilization Rate in July marked 74.8 percent, which increased by 2.6 percentage points from the previous month.

(%, %p)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jul.

Q2p

May

Jun.p

Jul.p

Manufacturing Average Capacity

73.5

73.9

73.9

72.3

72.1

72.2

74.8

Utilization Rate

Change from the Previous Month

0.2

1.1

0.1

0.5

-0.6

0.1

2.6

(Quarter, Year)

(3) Service Industry

  • The Index of Services in July increased by 1.0 percent from the previous month and 1.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jul.

Q2p

May

Jun.p

Jul.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

106.6

107.0

107.6

108.1

106.9

108.0

Not Seasonally Adjusted

106.7

106.9

106.3

108.4

109.4

108.1

107.7

From the Previous Month

-

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.3

-1.1

1.0

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

2.1

2.2

2.6

1.4

2.3

0.1

1.3

2. Consumption Trend

  • The Retail Sales Index in July decreased by 0.9 percent from the previous month and 0.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jul.

Q2p

May

Jun.p

Jul.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

110.8

111.0

113.0

113.9

112.1

111.1

Not Seasonally Adjusted

110.5

110.5

110.8

112.7

116.6

110.0

110.5

From the Previous Month

-

0.6

0.3

1.0

0.9

-1.6

-0.9

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

4.3

5.0

5.6

2.0

3.4

1.2

-0.3

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:55:01 UTC
0
