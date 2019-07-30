Log in
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Monthly Industrial Statistics, June 2019

07/30/2019 | 07:40pm EDT

Press

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., July 31, 2019

Short-term Industry Statistics Division

Contact Division

Deputy Director General for Short-term

Release

Economic Statistics

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Kim, Bo-kyoung (042.481.2166)

Monthly Industrial Statistics

June 2019

Monthly Industrial Statistics, June 2019

1. Production Trend

  1. All industry
  • The Index of all industry production in June decreased by 0.7 percent from the previous month.
  • The Index of Mining & Manufacturing industries went up but Service industry and Construction industry went down from the previous month.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Q2

Jun.

Q1

Q2p

Apr.

Mayp

Jun.p

Index of all industry production1)

107.5

107.5

106.5

107.0

107.4

107.1

106.4

From the Previous M onth

0.6

0.0

-0.8

0.5

0.9

-0.3

-0.7

(Quarter)

Industrial production

2.0

0.2

-2.9

1.2

1.9

-1.3

0.2

Percent

Manufacturing

2.3

0.1

-3.0

1.3

1.9

-1.3

0.2

Change

Construction

-4.1

-2.8

1.8

-2.6

-2.9

-0.9

-0.4

Service industry

0.4

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.5

0.3

-1.0

Public administration

0.5

-1.9

-0.7

2.1

2.8

0.2

-1.2

Note 1) Seasonally Adjusted

  • The Index of all industry production in June decreased by 1.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.
  • The Index of Mining & Manufacturing industries and Construction industry went down from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jun.

Q2p

Apr.

Mayp

Jun.p

Index of all industry production1)

107.2

108.0

110.0

108.3

107.4

108.6

108.8

Year on Year

1.4

1.8

1.0

0.3

0.7

1.2

-1.1

Industrial production

1.3

2.0

1.9

-0.8

0.2

0.2

-2.9

Percent

Manufacturing

1.2

1.9

1.6

-1.0

0.0

0.1

-3.1

Change

-5.3

-3.5

-6.3

-7.3

-9.0

-6.7

-6.3

Construction

Service industry

2.1

2.2

1.9

1.4

1.6

2.3

0.1

Public

administration

2.2

1.9

-2.0

4.1

4.4

4.6

3.7

Note 1) Not Seasonally Adjusted

- 1 -

(2) Manufacturing

Production

  • The Manufacturing Production Index in June increased by 0.2 percent from the previous month but decreased by 3.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jun.

Q2p

Apr.

Mayp

Jun.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

106.9

107.0

104.1

105.0

103.6

103.8

Not Seasonally Adjusted

105.9

107.5

108.1

106.4

106.6

107.8

104.8

From the Previous Month

-

2.3

0.1

1.3

1.9

-1.3

0.2

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

1.2

1.9

1.6

-1.0

0.0

0.1

-3.1

Shipment

  • The Manufacturing Shipment Index in June increased by 1.4 percent from the previous month but decreased by 2.7 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jun.

Q2p

Apr.

Mayp

Jun.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

103.3

103.5

100.5

100.6

99.7

101.1

Not Seasonally Adjusted

102.2

103.7

104.5

102.1

101.6

103.1

101.7

From the Previous Month

-

2.1

-1.0

0.0

-1.0

-0.9

1.4

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.2

0.1

-0.9

-1.5

0.0

-1.8

-2.7

- 2 -

Inventory

  • The Manufacturing Inventory Index in June decreased by 0.9 percent from the previous month but increased by 6.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2019

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

Mayp

Jun.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

113.0

113.8

113.1

116.8

117.7

116.6

Not Seasonally Adjusted

114.4

114.4

113.4

116.9

117.7

115.8

Percent

From the Previous Month

-1.7

0.7

-0.6

3.3

0.8

-0.9

Change

Year on Year

6.1

6.0

4.6

6.8

8.3

6.1

Proportion of Inventory to Shipment

111.5

115.5

111.3

116.1

118.1

115.3

Manufacturing Production Capacity and Capacity Utilization Rate

  • The Production Capacity Index in June decreased by 0.1 percent from the previous month and 1.6 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jun.

Q2p

Apr.

Mayp

Jun.p

Production Capacity Index

103.1

102.5

102.9

101.3

101.3

101.4

101.3

From the Previous Month

-

0.2

0.6

-0.6

-0.7

0.1

-0.1

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.2

-0.4

-0.1

-1.2

-1.0

-0.9

-1.6

  • The Index of Capacity Utilization Rate in June showed no change from the previous month but decreased by 2.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jun.

Q2p

Apr.

Mayp

Jun.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

99.3

99.1

97.0

97.7

96.6

96.6

Not Seasonally Adjusted

98.4

100.6

100.8

100.0

100.2

101.4

98.4

From the Previous Month

-

1.5

-0.9

0.5

1.7

-1.1

0.0

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

0.3

1.2

0.6

-0.6

0.6

-0.1

-2.4

- 3 -

  • The Manufacturing Average Capacity Utilization Rate in June marked 71.9 percent, which showed no change from the previous month.

(%, %p)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jun.

Q2p

Apr.

Mayp

Jun.p

Manufacturing Average Capacity

73.5

73.9

73.8

72.2

72.7

71.9

71.9

Utilization Rate

Change from the Previous Month

0.2

1.1

-0.6

0.4

1.2

-0.8

0.0

(Quarter, Year)

(3) Service Industry

  • The Index of Services in June decreased by 1.0 percent from the previous month but increased by 0.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jun.

Q2p

Apr.

Mayp

Jun.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

106.6

106.9

107.6

107.8

108.1

107.0

Not Seasonally Adjusted

106.7

106.9

108.0

108.4

107.6

109.4

108.1

From the Previous Month

-

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.5

0.3

-1.0

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

2.1

2.2

1.9

1.4

1.6

2.3

0.1

2. Consumption Trend

  • The Retail Sales Index in June decreased by 1.6 percent from the previous month but increased by 1.2 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q2

Jun.

Q2p

Apr.

Mayp

Jun.p

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

110.8

110.7

113.0

112.9

113.9

112.1

Not Seasonally Adjusted

110.5

110.5

108.7

112.7

111.4

116.6

110.0

From the Previous Month

-

0.6

0.4

1.0

-1.2

0.9

-1.6

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

4.3

5.0

4.3

2.0

1.4

3.4

1.2

- 4 -

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 23:39:05 UTC
