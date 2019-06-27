Log in
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Monthly Industrial Statistics, May 2019

0
06/27/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

http://kostat.go.kr

Press

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M., June 28, 2019

Short-Term Industry Statistics Division

Release

Contact Division

Economic Statistics Bureau

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Kim, Bo-kyoung (042.481.2166)

Monthly Industrial Statistics

May 2019

Monthly Industrial Statistics, May 2019

1. Production Trend

  1. All industry
  • The Index of all industry production in May decreased by 0.5 percent from the previous month.
  • The Index of Service industry went up but Mining & Manufacturing industries and Construction industry went down from the previous month.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Q1

Q4

May

Q1.

Mar.

Apr.p

Mayp

Index of all industry production1)

106.9

107.4

107.5

106.5

106.4

107.4

106.9

From the Previous M onth

0.5

-0.6

-0.1

-0.8

1.2

0.9

-0.5

(Quarter)

Industrial production

-0.4

-1.5

0.1

-2.9

2.1

1.9

-1.7

Percent

Manufacturing

-0.4

-1.4

0.1

-3.0

2.3

1.9

-1.5

Change

Construction

0.8

-3.7

-2.1

1.8

5.1

-2.1

-0.3

Service industry

0.9

0.4

-0.1

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.1

Public administration

0.8

-0.7

0.6

-0.7

1.0

2.8

0.5

Note 1) Seasonally Adjusted

  • The Index of all industry production in May increased by 1.0 percent from the same period of the previous year.
  • The Index of Service industry went up from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

May

Q1

Mar.

Apr.p

Mayp

Index of all industry production1)

107.2

103.6

107.3

103.0

108.4

107.4

108.4

Year on Year

1.4

1.1

2.0

-0.6

-0.6

0.7

1.0

Industrial production

1.3

-1.1

2.2

-2.1

-2.3

0.2

-0.2

Percent

Manufacturing

1.2

-1.4

2.1

-2.1

-2.4

0.0

-0.1

Change

Construction

-5.3

0.8

-3.1

-9.5

-6.2

-8.3

-5.3

Service industry

2.1

2.5

2.2

1.1

0.8

1.5

2.1

Public administration

2.2

0.3

3.7

1.6

0.4

4.4

4.9

Note 1) Not Seasonally Adjusted

- 1 -

(2) Manufacturing

Production

  • The Manufacturing Production Index in May decreased by 1.5 percent from the previous month and 0.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

May

Q1

Mar.

Apr.p

Mayp

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

104.5

106.9

102.8

103.0

105.0

103.4

Not Seasonally Adjusted

105.9

101.0

107.7

98.9

105.1

106.6

107.6

From the Previous Month

-

-0.4

0.1

-3.0

2.3

1.9

-1.5

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

1.2

-1.4

2.1

-2.1

-2.4

0.0

-0.1

Shipment

  • The Manufacturing Shipment Index in May decreased previous month and 2.1 percent from the same period

by 1.4 percent from the of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

May

Q1

Mar.

Apr.p

Mayp

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

101.2

104.5

100.5

101.6

100.7

99.3

Not Seasonally Adjusted

102.2

97.8

105.0

96.2

103.6

101.6

102.8

From the Previous Month

-

-1.1

2.6

-1.9

3.1

-0.9

-1.4

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.2

-2.5

2.1

-1.6

-1.1

0.0

-2.1

- 2 -

Inventory

  • The Manufacturing Inventory Index in May increased by 0.9 percent from the previous month and 8.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.p

Mayp

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

114.9

113.0

113.8

113.1

116.7

117.7

Not Seasonally Adjusted

113.7

114.4

114.4

113.4

116.9

117.7

Percent

From the Previous Month

1.2

-1.7

0.7

-0.6

3.2

0.9

Change

Year on Year

8.0

6.1

6.0

4.6

6.8

8.3

Proportion of Inventory to Shipment

114.6

111.5

115.5

111.3

115.9

118.5

Manufacturing Production Capacity and Capacity Utilization Rate

  • The Production Capacity Index in May showed no change from the previous month but decreased by 0.9 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

May

Q1

Mar.

Apr.p

Mayp

Production Capacity Index

103.1

102.3

102.3

101.9

102.0

101.4

101.4

From the Previous Month

-

-1.9

0.0

-2.0

0.2

-0.6

0.0

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

-0.2

-0.2

-0.7

-0.4

-0.1

-0.9

-0.9

  • The Index of Capacity Utilization Rate in May decreased by 1.3 percent from the previous month and 0.3 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

May

Q1

Mar.

Apr.p

Mayp

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

97.8

100.0

96.5

96.1

97.6

96.3

Not Seasonally Adjusted

98.4

94.6

101.5

92.8

98.6

100.1

101.2

From the Previous Month

-

0.0

1.3

-1.7

1.8

1.6

-1.3

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

0.3

-2.3

2.0

-1.9

-2.3

0.5

-0.3

- 3 -

  • The Manufacturing Average Capacity Utilization Rate in May marked 71.7 percent, which decreased by 1.0 percentage points from the previous month.

(%, %p)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

May

Q1

Mar.

Apr.p

Mayp

Manufacturing Average Capacity

73.5

72.8

74.4

71.8

71.5

72.7

71.7

Utilization Rate

Change from the Previous Month

0.2

0.0

0.9

-1.3

1.2

1.2

-1.0

(Quarter, Year)

(3) Service Industry

  • The Index of Services in May increased by 0.1 percent from the previous month and 2.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

May

Q1

Mar.

Apr.p

Mayp

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

106.2

106.4

107.6

107.3

107.7

107.8

Not Seasonally Adjusted

106.7

103.4

106.9

104.5

108.6

107.5

109.1

From the Previous Month

-

0.9

-0.1

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.1

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

2.1

2.5

2.2

1.1

0.8

1.5

2.1

2. Consumption Trend

  • The Retail Sales Index in May increased by 0.9 percent from the previous month and 3.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Y

Q1

May

Q1

Mar.

Apr.p

Mayp

Index

Seasonally Adjusted

-

110.1

110.3

111.9

114.3

112.9

113.9

Not Seasonally Adjusted

110.5

106.7

112.8

108.5

116.0

111.4

116.6

From the Previous Month

-

2.1

-1.0

1.3

3.5

-1.2

0.9

Percent

(Quarter)

Change

Year on Year

4.3

5.3

4.8

1.7

2.5

1.4

3.4

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 00:15:05 UTC
