KOSTAT Statistics Korea : The Index of Services in July 2019

Classification
2018
2019
Annual
2/4
Jul.
2/4p
May
Jun.p
Jul.p
Index of Services1)
2.1
2.2
2.6
1.4
2.3
0.1
1.3
- Seasonally Adjusted Index over
-
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.3
-1.1
1.0
the Previous Month (Quarter)
Wholesale and retail trade
1.5
1.8
2.2
-0.1
1.4
-1.0
-0.7
Transportation and storage
2.1
3.8
2.9
-1.3
-1.6
-1.8
-0.7
Accommodation and food service
-1.9
-2.5
-1.6
-1.3
-1.3
-1.3
-2.7
activities
Information and communications
1.4
2.1
2.3
3.9
6.8
1.0
3.9
Financial and insurance activities
5.8
7.7
5.2
1.1
2.8
-1.4
3.5
Real estate activities
0.2
-1.4
-2.0
-1.6
-1.5
-1.8
-0.1
Professional, scientific and
0.8
0.6
1.8
2.0
2.2
1.1
2.3
Industry
technical activities
Business facilities management,
business support services and
0.6
1.0
-0.8
3.0
3.4
3.1
5.3
rental and leasing
Education
0.1
0.3
2.5
-0.9
-1.6
-1.1
-0.9
Human health and social work
5.6
2.1
6.0
9.7
11.8
7.1
6.8
activities
Arts, sports and recreation related
-0.6
-0.9
-1.8
0.3
1.2
-0.6
-0.7
services
Membership organizations, repair
0.7
1.1
2.2
-0.7
0.3
-2.9
-4.7
and other personal services
Water supply, Sewerage, waste
3.0
5.8
9.5
-3.2
0.5
-7.2
-2.0
management, materials recovery
Environment
1.0
1.5
3.4
0.9
1.8
-0.8
1.0
Distribution
0.1
1.4
0.9
-0.1
0.5
-1.6
0.3
Society
3.0
1.2
3.8
4.7
5.3
3.3
4.0
Intellectual property
2.9
3.6
2.8
5.0
7.9
1.7
6.7
Index of
E-learning
1.3
1.8
4.4
0.5
1.9
-1.5
0.5
Information and communication
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alternative
technology
Tourism
0.7
1.0
1.6
0.0
0.6
0.0
-1.7
Aggregation
Sport
3.0
3.2
3.0
2.3
3.3
1.8
-0.6
Copyright
1.7
2.6
2.2
0.3
1.4
-0.7
0.5
Spatial information
0.9
1.1
4.1
2.8
4.7
0.2
3.1
Design
1.6
1.8
1.8
2.0
3.0
0.5
2.9
Content
2.3
2.9
2.6
2.6
3.3
2.7
1.7