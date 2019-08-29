Log in
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : The Index of Services in July 2019

08/29/2019 | 09:16pm EDT

The Index of Services in July 2019

  • In July, the Index of Services rose by 1.0% month-on-month owing to the increase in 'Financial and insurance activities' and 'Information and communications' despite the decrease in 'Membership organizations, repair and other personal services' and 'Accommodation and food service activities'.
  • In July, the Index of Services grew by 1.3% year-on-year owing to the rise in 'Human health and social work activities' and 'Financial and insurance activities' in spite of the drop in 'Accommodation and food service activities'.
    • Index of Services by Industry Section >

(Volume, year-on-year, %)

Classification

2018

2019

Annual

2/4

Jul.

2/4p

May

Jun.p

Jul.p

Index of Services1)

2.1

2.2

2.6

1.4

2.3

0.1

1.3

- Seasonally Adjusted Index over

-

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.3

-1.1

1.0

the Previous Month (Quarter)

Wholesale and retail trade

1.5

1.8

2.2

-0.1

1.4

-1.0

-0.7

Transportation and storage

2.1

3.8

2.9

-1.3

-1.6

-1.8

-0.7

Accommodation and food service

-1.9

-2.5

-1.6

-1.3

-1.3

-1.3

-2.7

activities

Information and communications

1.4

2.1

2.3

3.9

6.8

1.0

3.9

Financial and insurance activities

5.8

7.7

5.2

1.1

2.8

-1.4

3.5

Real estate activities

0.2

-1.4

-2.0

-1.6

-1.5

-1.8

-0.1

Professional, scientific and

0.8

0.6

1.8

2.0

2.2

1.1

2.3

Industry

technical activities

Section

Business facilities management,

business support services and

0.6

1.0

-0.8

3.0

3.4

3.1

5.3

rental and leasing

Education

0.1

0.3

2.5

-0.9

-1.6

-1.1

-0.9

Human health and social work

5.6

2.1

6.0

9.7

11.8

7.1

6.8

activities

Arts, sports and recreation related

-0.6

-0.9

-1.8

0.3

1.2

-0.6

-0.7

services

Membership organizations, repair

0.7

1.1

2.2

-0.7

0.3

-2.9

-4.7

and other personal services

Water supply, Sewerage, waste

3.0

5.8

9.5

-3.2

0.5

-7.2

-2.0

management, materials recovery

Environment

1.0

1.5

3.4

0.9

1.8

-0.8

1.0

Distribution

0.1

1.4

0.9

-0.1

0.5

-1.6

0.3

Society

3.0

1.2

3.8

4.7

5.3

3.3

4.0

Intellectual property

2.9

3.6

2.8

5.0

7.9

1.7

6.7

Index of

E-learning

1.3

1.8

4.4

0.5

1.9

-1.5

0.5

Information and communication

Services by

0.9

1.6

1.2

3.5

5.5

1.0

2.4

Alternative

technology

Tourism

0.7

1.0

1.6

0.0

0.6

0.0

-1.7

Aggregation

Sport

3.0

3.2

3.0

2.3

3.3

1.8

-0.6

Copyright

1.7

2.6

2.2

0.3

1.4

-0.7

0.5

Spatial information

0.9

1.1

4.1

2.8

4.7

0.2

3.1

Design

1.6

1.8

1.8

2.0

3.0

0.5

2.9

Content

2.3

2.9

2.6

2.6

3.3

2.7

1.7

Note) 1. The indexes of the recent two months are preliminary ones.

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 01:15:05 UTC
