KPJ Healthcare Bhd : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND
|
Address
|
Tingkat 19
Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
EPF ACT 1991
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
30 Aug 2018
|
1,480,100
|
Acquired
|
Indirect Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD (TEMPLETON)
|
Address of registered holder
|
Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Acquired
|
Nature of interest
|
Indirect Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
|
Direct (%)
|
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
|
Total no of securities after change
|
455,160,580
|
Date of notice
|
03 Sep 2018
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
05 Sep 2018
Remarks :
The Notice of Change was received via courier on 5 September 2018.
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
KPJ
|
Date Announced
|
05 Sep 2018
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-03092018-00062
Disclaimer
