KPJ Healthcare Bhd : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND
|
Address
|
Tingkat 19
Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
EPF ACT 1991
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
27 Aug 2019
|
424,400
|
Acquired
|
Indirect Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD (NIAM EQ) IC
|
Address of registered holder
|
Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Acquired
|
Nature of interest
|
Indirect Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
|
Direct (%)
|
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
|
Total no of securities after change
|
489,410,280
|
Date of notice
|
28 Aug 2019
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
30 Aug 2019
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
KPJ
|
Date Announced
|
30 Aug 2019
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-30082019-00025
KPJ Healthcare Bhd published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 05:20:05 UTC