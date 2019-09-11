Log in
KPJ Healthcare Bhd : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund

09/11/2019 | 09:57pm EDT
A leader in Malaysia's challenging healthcare services industry

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND
Address Tingkat 19
Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary shares

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 04 Sep 2019

622,400

Disposed Indirect Interest
Name of registered holder CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD EMPLYOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Disposed
Nature of interest Indirect Interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change 487,547,380
Date of notice 05 Sep 2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 11 Sep 2019

Announcement Info

Company Name KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD
Stock Name KPJ
Date Announced 11 Sep 2019
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-11092019-00015

Bursa Announcements

Disclaimer

KPJ Healthcare Bhd published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 01:56:07 UTC
