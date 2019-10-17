KPJ Healthcare Bhd : Immediate Announcement On Shares Buy Back

$('.sub-nav').click(function (){ $(this).next('#sub-nav').toggle(); });
A leader in Malaysia's challenging healthcare services industry
Date of buy back
17 Oct 2019
Description of shares purchased
Ordinary Shares
Currency
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units)
400,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
0.905
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
0.910
Total consideration paid ($$)
364,704.08
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units)
400,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units)
0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units)
157,911,200
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units)
4,438,848,655
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%)
0.00900
Announcement Info
Company Name
KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD
Stock Name
KPJ
Date Announced
17 Oct 2019
Category
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number
SB1-15102019-00018
Disclaimer
KPJ Healthcare Bhd published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 02:28:01 UTC