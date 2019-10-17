Log in
KPJ Healthcare Bhd : Immediate Announcement On Shares Buy Back

10/17/2019 | 10:29pm EDT
A leader in Malaysia's challenging healthcare services industry

Date of buy back 17 Oct 2019
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 400,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.905
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.910
Total consideration paid ($$) 364,704.08
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 400,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 157,911,200
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		4,438,848,655
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 0.00900

Company Name KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD
Stock Name KPJ
Date Announced 17 Oct 2019
Category Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number SB1-15102019-00018

Disclaimer

KPJ Healthcare Bhd published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 02:28:01 UTC
