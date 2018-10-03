Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

KPMG South Africa to replace CEO after corruption scandal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 09:24am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The KPMG logo at its Canary Wharf offices in London

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - KPMG South Africa said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Nhlamulo Dlomu will step down to allow a new leader to restore the auditor's reputation after a corruption scandal that saw the company lose several major clients.

The new CEO will be recruited externally, it said.

KPMG South Africa has cut jobs and lost business over work done for a company owned by the Gupta family, friends of former president Jacob Zuma who were accused of unduly influencing the award of billions of rand in government contracts.

The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing.

"Given the scale of the reputational challenges facing both KPMG and the industry, the board has decided that a new chief executive from outside the firm, with strong industry experience, will optimise prospects of rebuilding trust," KPMG said in a statement.

Dlomu will remain at the company, taking on a newly created global role focusing on ethical leadership and organisational culture change, it said.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:05aEuro zone business growth eases in September to a four-month low - PMI
RE
10:04aEuro lifted off six-week low by Italian budget speculation
RE
10:01aCINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY : enhances cryptocurrency trading solution with GAP600 transaction service
AQ
10:00aEUROZONE : Final Services PMI as estimates at 54.7
09:58aStrong German services growth offsets weak manufacturing in September - survey
RE
09:58aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Suresh Prabhu reviews progress of Sectoral Export Promotion Strategy
PU
09:52aItalian stocks, banks lead Europe as budget deficit fears quelled
RE
09:49aJapan's output exceeds capacity the most in decade, inflation still a riddle
RE
09:38aBANK OF THAILAND : Monetary Policy Report, September 2018
PU
09:37aLiberia central bank denies it lost $100 million
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
2After lean years, Big Oil is under pressure to spend
3RENAULT : RENAULT : entices car owners to ditch diesel
4INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Completes At-The-Market Offerings
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent Music files for Nasdaq IPO, first-half revenue surges

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.