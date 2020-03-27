Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

KPMG chairman Bill Michael contracts coronavirus - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

British accounting firm KPMG's chairman, Bill Michael, has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalised, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/2QOyvdS on Friday.

Michael was diagnosed on Friday after being admitted to the hospital for two weeks, the newspaper said.

Melanie Richards, deputy chair of KPMG UK, and Tim Jones, chief operating officer, have been running the firm in his absence, the report said.

KPMG was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, KPMG informed its UK partners that Michael was unwell and was unable to work, but he had not yet been tested for COVID-19, the FT report added.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he has been tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at his Downing Street residence.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:53pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Agencies announce two actions to support lending to households and businesses
PU
06:52pCanada bolsters Main Street with wage subsidy amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:48pWhat's in the $2.2 trillion U.S. coronavirus rescue package
RE
06:48p'MR. NO' : Meet the U.S. congressman asking for a vote that could delay the coronavirus bill
RE
06:45pAIRBNB TO HALT ALL MARKETING, MOST HIRING AS LOSSES MOUNT : The Information
RE
06:44pWorld Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorer countries hit by coronavirus
RE
06:25pBIPARTISAN MAJORITY OF AMERICANS REJECT TRUMP IDEA TO REOPEN BY EASTER : Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
06:20pFed Says It Will Maintain Aggressive Debt Purchases Next Week
DJ
06:18pFitch cuts UK's sovereign rating to 'AA-' as coronavirus strains finances
RE
06:09pCanada delays capital changes for smaller banks, eases liquidity rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
3MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
4MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
5APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group