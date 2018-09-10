KPa BM : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of KPa-BM Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, referred to as the "Group") announces that Mr. Lui Bun Yuen Danny ("Mr. Lui") has retired as an executive Director with effect from the conclusion of the Company's annual general meeting held on 10 September 2018 ("AGM"). Mr. Lui was due to retire by rotation at the AGM and did not offer himself for re-election as he wishes to focus his time on managing the Group's business on the subsidiary level. Mr. Lui remains as director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Mr. Lui has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Lui for his valuable contributions and services to the Company during his tenure of office as executive Director.

By order of the Board

KPa-BM Holdings Limited

YIP Pak Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yip Pak Hung (chairman of the Board), Mr. Wai Yat Kin and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Lai Pik Chi, Peggy, Mr. Lam Chi Wai, Peter and Dr. Yeung Kit Ming.

