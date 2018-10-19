Log in
KPa BM : Announcements and Notices

10/19/2018 | 07:23am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2663)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT AWARD OF CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders of KPa-BM Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and potential investors informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was awarded a contract by a main contractor on 12 October 2018 for structural steelwork, glazing, cladding and roofing works for bridge for the Hong Kong International Airport (the "Contract").

Subject to the completion of all construction works as stated in the Contract, the contract sum of the Contract is expected to be approximately HK$324 million (including all contingent and/or provisional contract amounts) (the "Contract Sum") and it is expected that substantial portion of our works under the Contract will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2019. As the Contract Sum includes all contingent and/or provisional contract amounts which may or may not materialise, the actual revenue to be derived from the Contract by the Group may equal to, exceed or fall short of the Contract Sum.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board KPa-BM Holdings Limited

YIP Pak Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yip Pak Hung (chairman of the Board), Mr. Wai Yat Kin and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Lai Pik Chi, Peggy, Mr. Lam Chi Wai, Peter and Dr. Yeung Kit Ming.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

KPa-BM Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 05:22:04 UTC
