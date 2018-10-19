KPa BM : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT AWARD OF CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders of KPa-BM Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and potential investors informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was awarded a contract by a main contractor on 12 October 2018 for structural steelwork, glazing, cladding and roofing works for bridge for the Hong Kong International Airport (the "Contract").

Subject to the completion of all construction works as stated in the Contract, the contract sum of the Contract is expected to be approximately HK$324 million (including all contingent and/or provisional contract amounts) (the "Contract Sum") and it is expected that substantial portion of our works under the Contract will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2019. As the Contract Sum includes all contingent and/or provisional contract amounts which may or may not materialise, the actual revenue to be derived from the Contract by the Group may equal to, exceed or fall short of the Contract Sum.

