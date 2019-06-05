KPa BM : Announcements and Notices

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/05/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
KPa-BM Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date Submitted
|
05/06/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Stock code : 2663
|
|
Description :
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
Par value
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
(HK$)
|
|
(HK$)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
2,000,000,000
|
|
0.01
|
|
20,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
2,000,000,000
|
|
0.01
|
|
20,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code : N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
Par value
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
(HK$)
|
|
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
preference
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
classes of
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
|
20,000,000.00
|
|
|
(HK$) :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
|
No. of other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
600,000,000
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
600,000,000
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
|
Particulars of
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
|
|
share option
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
|
including EGM
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
|
approval date
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
1.Share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(22/09/2015)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
2.
shares
(Note 1)
3.
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
March 2019
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
Currency
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
of nominal
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
value
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
1. N/A
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount at
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
Currency of
|
close of
|
|
Converted
|
|
Amount at
|
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
amount
|
preceding
|
|
during the
|
|
close of the
|
|
|
month
|
Class and description
|
outstanding
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy))
|
( / /
|
)
2.
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
3.
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
4.
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
