KPa BM : Announcements and Notices

06/26/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KPa-BM Holdings Limited

應力控股有限公司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2663)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Year ended 31 March

2019

2018

HK$ million

HK$ million

Revenue

415.0

378.4

Gross profit

72.2

74.0

Gross profit margin

17.4%

19.5%

Profit for the year

28.3

26.2

Add: Professional fees incurred

for the transfer of listing

from GEM to Main Board

-

2.8

Profit for the year on a normalised basis

28.3

29.0

Net profit margin on a normalised basis

6.8%

7.7%

As at 31 March

2019

2018

HK$ million

HK$ million

Total assets

328.0

270.9

Total equity

188.5

171.5

Gearing ratio

13.6%

10.8%

1

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of KPa-BM Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 March

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

5

414,990

378,433

Cost of revenue

(342,816)

(304,483)

Gross profit

72,174

73,950

Other income and gains

1,027

2,723

Fair value gain on investment properties

400

-

Marketing and distribution expenses

(3,265)

(3,353)

Administrative and other operating expenses

(36,445)

(39,338)

Finance costs

(634)

(1,476)

Profit before income tax

6

33,257

32,506

Income tax expense

7

(4,955)

(6,286)

Profit for the year

28,302

26,220

Other comprehensive income for the year

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Exchange differences arising from

translation of foreign operations

(56)

116

Other comprehensive income for the year

(56)

116

Total comprehensive income for the year

28,246

26,336

HK cents

HK cents

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted earnings per share

9

4.72

4.37

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 March

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

7,470

5,892

Investment properties

21,500

21,100

Pledged deposits

10

-

1,500

Deferred tax assets

117

89

29,087

28,581

Current assets

Inventories

3,281

1,875

Amounts due from customers for contract works

-

69,015

Contract assets

68,164

-

Trade and other receivables,

deposits and prepayments

11

130,129

107,091

Tax recoverable

1,713

1,544

Pledged deposits

10

3,044

2,200

Pledged bank deposits

12

10,014

19,218

Cash and bank balances

82,542

41,401

298,887

242,344

Current liabilities

Amounts due to customers for contract works

-

7,788

Contract liabilities

22,333

-

Trade and other payables

13

89,660

69,699

Tax payable

1,085

2,793

Bank borrowings

25,386

18,054

Obligations under finance leases

157

153

138,621

98,487

Net current assets

160,266

143,857

Total assets less current liabilities

189,353

172,438

3

As at 31 March

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Obligations under finance leases

107

263

Deferred tax liabilities

717

634

824

897

Net assets

188,529

171,541

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

6,000

6,000

Reserves

182,529

165,541

Total equity

188,529

171,541

4

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. GENERAL INFORMATION
    The Company was incorporated as an exempted company in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 15 May 2015. The shares of the Company were listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The address of its registered office is P.O. Box 1350, Clifton House, 75 Fort Street, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands. Its principal place of business is located at 27/F., The Octagon, 6 Sha Tsui Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong.
    The Group is principally engaged in (i) provision of structural engineering works; (ii) supply and installation of building material products; and (iii) trading of building material products.
    The Company's parent is Success Wing Investments Limited ("Success Wing"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. In the opinion of the Directors, Success Wing is also the ultimate parent of the Company.
    The financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 were approved and authorised for issue by the Directors on 26 June 2019.
  2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations (hereinafter collectively referred to as "HKFRS") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the provisions of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance which concern the preparation of financial statements. In addition, the financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.
    These financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis except for investment properties, which are measured at fair value.
    The financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), which is same as the functional currency of the Company and its major subsidiaries.

5

