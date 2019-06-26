|
KPa BM : Announcements and Notices
06/26/2019 | 09:00pm EDT
KPa-BM Holdings Limited
應力控股有限公司 *
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 2663)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Year ended 31 March
2019
2018
HK$ million
Revenue
415.0
Gross profit
72.2
74.0
Gross profit margin
17.4%
19.5%
Profit for the year
28.3
26.2
Add: Professional fees incurred
from GEM to Main Board
-
2.8
Profit for the year on a normalised basis
28.3
29.0
As at 31 March
2019
2018
HK$ million
HK$ million
Total assets
328.0
270.9
Total equity
188.5
171.5
Gearing ratio
13.6%
10.8%
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of KPa-BM Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended 31 March
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
5
414,990
378,433
Cost of revenue
(342,816)
(304,483)
Gross profit
72,174
73,950
Other income and gains
1,027
2,723
Fair value gain on investment properties
400
-
Marketing and distribution expenses
(3,265)
(3,353)
Administrative and other operating expenses
(36,445)
(39,338)
Finance costs
(634)
(1,476)
Profit before income tax
|
|
|
|
(4,955)
(6,286)
Profit for the year
28,302
26,220
Other comprehensive income for the year
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
|
translation of foreign operations
(56)
116
Other comprehensive income for the year
(56)
116
Total comprehensive income for the year
28,246
26,336
HK cents
HK cents
Earnings per share
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 March
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
7,470
5,892
Investment properties
21,500
21,100
Pledged deposits
|
|
|
117
89
29,087
28,581
Current assets
Inventories
3,281
1,875
Amounts due from customers for contract works
-
69,015
Contract assets
68,164
-
Trade and other receivables,
deposits and prepayments
|
|
|
1,713
1,544
Pledged deposits
|
|
|
12
10,014
19,218
Cash and bank balances
82,542
41,401
298,887
242,344
Current liabilities
Amounts due to customers for contract works
-
7,788
Contract liabilities
22,333
-
Trade and other payables
|
|
|
1,085
2,793
Bank borrowings
25,386
18,054
Obligations under finance leases
157
153
138,621
98,487
Net current assets
160,266
143,857
Total assets less current liabilities
189,353
172,438
As at 31 March
2019
2018
|
|
|
Obligations under finance leases
107
263
Deferred tax liabilities
717
634
824
897
Net assets
188,529
171,541
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
188,529
171,541
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
GENERAL INFORMATION
The Company was incorporated as an exempted company in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 15 May 2015. The shares of the Company were listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The address of its registered office is P.O. Box 1350, Clifton House, 75 Fort Street, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands. Its principal place of business is located at 27/F., The Octagon, 6 Sha Tsui Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong.
The Group is principally engaged in (i) provision of structural engineering works; (ii) supply and installation of building material products; and (iii) trading of building material products.
The Company's parent is Success Wing Investments Limited ("Success Wing"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. In the opinion of the Directors, Success Wing is also the ultimate parent of the Company.
The financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 were approved and authorised for issue by the Directors on 26 June 2019.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations (hereinafter collectively referred to as "HKFRS") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the provisions of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance which concern the preparation of financial statements. In addition, the financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.
These financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis except for investment properties, which are measured at fair value.
The financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), which is same as the functional currency of the Company and its major subsidiaries.
|