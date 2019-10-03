KPa BM : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2663)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by KPa-BM Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts (the "Management Accounts") of the Group for the five months ended 31 August 2019 and the information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record an increase of not less than 60% in its consolidated net profit after tax for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Period") from its ordinary operation before taking into account the one-off gain from disposal of a leasehold land and buildings, as compared to the corresponding period of 2018. The Board considers that the expected increase was primarily attributable to favourable progress of certain key projects during the Period.

The Company is in the process of preparing the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the information currently available to the Company and the preliminary review by the Board on the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the five months ended 31 August 2019, which have not been reviewed by the independent auditors and/or the audit committee of the Company. The actual interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019 may differ from what is disclosed in this announcement. The Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the announcement of the Company in relation to the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019, which is expected to be published in November 2019 in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.

