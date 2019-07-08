Log in
KR1 plc - Buyback of Deferred Shares

07/08/2019 | 10:28am EDT

KR1 Plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Buyback of Deferred Shares

The Board of KR1 is pleased to announce that the Company has written to the holders of the 3,000,000 deferred A shares and 3,000,000 deferred B shares in the capital of the Company (“Deferred Shares”), offering to buy back the Deferred Shares at a price of  0.2 pence per Deferred Share (the “Buy-back”). The Company intends to cancel any Deferred Shares acquired in the Buy-back, to simplify the share capital of the Company.

The Buy-back and cancellation will reduce the number of shares in the Company that carry voting rights and the Company will announce the result of the Buy-back in due course.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Stephen Corran
+44 (0)16 2467 6716
stephen@kr1.io
Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Corporate Adviser)
Fungai Ndoro
Mark Anwyl
+44 (0)20 7469 0934
Nominis Advisory Ltd (PR Adviser)
Angus Campbell
pr@kr1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London (NEX:KR1), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io


