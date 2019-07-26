Log in
KR1 plc - Completion of Buyback of Deferred Shares

07/26/2019 | 07:01am EDT

KR1 Plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Completion of Buyback of Deferred Shares

and

Total Voting Rights

The Board of KR1 is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the buyback of the 3,000,000 deferred A shares and 3,000,000 deferred B shares in the capital of the Company (“Deferred Shares”), at a price of  0.2 pence per Deferred Share, as announced on 8 July 2019. All of the Deferred Shares acquired will be cancelled.

Following the repurchase and cancellation of the Deferred Shares, there will be no deferred shares carrying voting rights in issue. The Company has a total of 130,695,850 ordinary shares in issue which carry voting rights.

The figure of 130,695,850 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Stephen Corran
+44 (0)16 2467 6716
stephen@kr1.io
Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Corporate Adviser)
Fungai Ndoro
Mark Anwyl
+44 (0)20 7469 0934
Nominis Advisory Ltd (PR Adviser)
Angus Campbell
pr@kr1.io

ENDS

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London (NEX:KR1), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io


© PRNewswire 2019
