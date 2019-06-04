Log in
KR1 plc - Directorate Changes

06/04/2019 | 04:29am EDT

4 June 2019

KR1 Plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

KR1 plc (NEX:KR1) a leading digital asset investment company, announces that, Rupert Williams and Jeremy Woodgate will be stepping down from the Board of the Company with immediate effect, in order to focus on other projects. Rupert and Jeremy will remain with the Company as consultants.

The Company would like to thank Rupert and Jeremy for all of their work as Directors of the Company and the assistance in taking the company forward and making it into a leading digital asset investment company. The Company looks forward to the continued working relationship with Rupert and Jeremy under the new arrangement.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Stephen Corran
+44 (0)16 2467 6716
stephen@KR1.io
Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Corporate Adviser)
Fungai Ndoro
Mark Anwyl
+44 (0)20 7469 0930
Nominis Advisory Ltd (PR Adviser)
Angus Campbell
pr@KR1.io

ENDS

Notes to Media

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly listed in London (NEX:KR1), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in key projects that will power the decentralised platforms and protocols that form the emerging Web3 infrastructure.

www.KR1.io


© PRNewswire 2019
