KR1 plc - Extension of Reporting Deadline

06/25/2020 | 09:28am EDT

25 June 2020

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Extension of Reporting Deadline

KR1 plc (KR1: AQSE) announces that, due to logistical issues arising from Covid – 19 restrictions and in accordance with the Stakeholder Update released by the Aquis Stock Exchange on 31 March 2020, the Company has been granted an extension of one month for the publication of its annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Company will publish these results as soon as possible, and by no later than 31 July 2020.

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC

George McDonaugh

Simon Nicol

+44 (0)16 2467 6716

simon@KR1.io
Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein		 (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7469 0930
Nominis Advisory Ltd

Angus Campbell               		 (PR Adviser)

pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open-source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© PRNewswire 2020
