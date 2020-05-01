Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KR1 plc - Investment: Union Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 02:02am EDT

1 May 2020

KR1 plc
("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: Union Finance

KR1 is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$75,000 in the Union Finance project. The Company will receive a yet-to-be-determined amount of discounted tokens from this seed round participation.

Union Finance (“Union”) is a credit mutual built on Ethereum, which allows people and organisations to take out loans on the blockchain without the need for collateral, a credit score, or revealing personal information on a public ledger.

Jacob Shiach, Founder of Union Finance commented: “KR1 saw the opportunity in Union even before I did, and their early support was critical in getting this company rolling; I'm excited to build the future of credit with them."

Ethereum’s decentralised finance ‘DeFi’ ecosystem is presently relying on heavy over-collateralisation, which makes some projects capital inefficient for most personal or business credit use cases and limits the appeal for mainstream adoption. Unions’ unsecured lending protocol opens up this emerging financial system to a much larger set of use cases, for example micro-loans,  credit lines within the Internet of Things and social lending.

KR1 was joined in the Union seed round by 1kx, CoinFund and a number of prominent Ethereum DeFi angel investors.

Keld van Schreven, Managing Director & Co-Founder of KR1 commented:

“With around US$1 billion locked up in the DeFi ecosystem, it has grown considerably in the past 12 months, and we expect it to grow further. Union is exactly the type of DeFi project KR1 likes to back. It is a new, innovative platform to open up uncollateralised lending to everyone and represents a paradigm shift for DeFi. Jacob is re-imagining uncollateralised lending and Union leverages the power of Ethereum to unlock an entirely new area of the decentralised finance ecosystem.”

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh           +44 (0)16 2467 6716
Simon Nicol               simon@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited           (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl               +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Allie Feuerlein

Nominis Advisory Ltd        (PR Adviser)
Angus Campbell         pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open-source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:53aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate unclear as deadline to accept rescue offer passes
RE
02:52aRYANAIR : Expects Net Loss of More Than EUR100 Million in 1Q Fiscal Year 2021; CEO Extends 50% Pay Cut to March
DJ
02:50aBARCLAYS : Norway wealth fund to back AGM resolution to make Barclays a 'net zero' bank
RE
02:48aAmazon's Sales Soar As Profit Takes Hit -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFACEBOOK : FBI Chief Backed WhatsApp in 2015
DJ
02:48aBoeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aBANK HAPOALIM B M : Israeli Bank Pays $874 Million To Resolve Tax-Evasion Case
DJ
02:48aBlackRock Taps New Corporate Watchdog -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aShell Cuts Dividend, First Time Since 1945 -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aRECKITT BENCKISER : Lysol Maker Sees Hygiene Boon Lasting
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group