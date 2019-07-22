Log in
KRISPY KREME® Provides Taste of Brand's Future, including Doughnut-Infused Ice Cream and Doughnut Customization, at New Shop in Concord, N.C.

07/22/2019 | 07:00am EDT

Product innovations and enhanced guest experiences part of brand's first comprehensive shop redesign in more than a decade

Krispy Kreme will debut its first comprehensive shop redesign in more than a decade on Tuesday, July 23, treating fans in Concord, N.C., to a taste of what’s to come from the brand: doughnut-infused ice cream available in both milkshakes and scoop sandwiches, as well as an array of new shop experiences, including the ability for guests to customize the iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005303/en/

Product innovations and enhanced guest experiences part of brand's first comprehensive shop redesign in more than a decade (Photo: Business Wire)



Krispy Kreme’s new Concord location, about 25 miles north of the brand’s Global Product & Innovation Center in Charlotte, is one of 45 new shops it will open in both new and existing markets across the country through 2020. Krispy Kreme is also remodeling its current shop network.

In addition to the expanded menu, the Krispy Kreme shop in Concord, N.C., will feature a new shop design offering a “stylistic wink” to Krispy Kreme’s heritage, while capturing the brand’s fun, warm and authentic personality. Digital and interactive enhancements and a new look and feel will also enhance guests’ journey.

“This new shop experience honors the heritage of Krispy Kreme while at the same time acknowledging and addressing the rising expectations of our customers,” said Andy Skehan, President, North America, Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation. “From our time-tested process of producing the world’s most loved doughnuts to our new Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, we’re very excited for what the future holds.”

The Concord shop’s expanded menu includes:

  • Scoop sandwiches, the brand’s take on the classic ice cream sandwich, featuring Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, scooped between a sliced doughnut with a combination of toppings and drizzles. Options include Vanilla Sprinkled, Triple Chocolate, Cookies & Kreme™, Vanilla Chip, Chocolatey Caramel Coconut, and Vanilla Fruity Crunch.
  • Hand-spun milkshakes made with Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a mini-Original Glazed Doughnut. Flavors include Vanilla Glazed, Double Chocolate, Salty Caramel, Classic Strawberry, and OREO® Cookies & Kreme™.
  • Customized doughnuts offering guests the ability to build their own doughnuts with a combination of five different glazes, 10 toppings and five drizzle flavors, available in three-packs and half-dozen options.

New shop features will include an enhanced doughnut theater experience, offering an end-to-end view of the doughnut making process that is surpassed only by the first bite of Krispy Kreme’s melt-in-your-mouth Original Glazed® Doughnuts just minutes later. Additional enhancements include new lighted doughnut display cases and digital menu boards.

Guests will also experience multiple customer service enhancements, including online ordering, delivery, in-shop self-service pickup, dedicated parking for mobile order pickup, and an expanded drive-thru with two lanes and digital order confirmation – all part of Krispy Kreme’s continued initiative to give customers access to made fresh daily doughnuts whenever, wherever and however they want.

The Krispy Kreme shop in Concord, N.C. will be open seven days a week: Sunday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Share how you’re celebrating the newest Krispy Kreme shop by using #KrispyKreme on social media.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2019
