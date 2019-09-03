KRISPY KREME® Returns Popular Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and Introduces NEW Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut for This Week Only

Krispy Kreme is also providing America ‘Purchase Protection’ on ANY pumpkin spice product that lets you down: just trade it for a FREE pumpkin spice doughnut

Krispy Kreme is ensuring (and insuring) that this season, pumpkin spice fans have the delicious product experience they’ve been craving.

This week only, Krispy Kreme is providing Pumpkin Spice perfection with the return of its popular Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut and the introduction of its first-ever Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut. The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut is the same Original Glazed Doughnut Krispy Kreme fans know and love, spiced to perfection for fall. A sweeter take on the classic favorite, the new Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut is the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut filled with cheesecake Kreme.

Additionally, Krispy Kreme is offering a “Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection” plan. With so many pumpkin spice products hitting the scene – from body spray to doggie treats – some may have gone too far. Anyone disappointed by ANY pumpkin spice product on the market can trade it for one of Krispy Kreme’s delicious doughnut versions for FREE at participating shops throughout the U.S. now through Sept. 8.

“Bad pumpkin spice products shouldn’t happen to good people,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation. “If you’ve been impacted by the proliferation of pumpkin spice products that don’t make sense, come to Krispy Kreme and we’ll make it all better with a free pumpkin spice doughnut.”

While these limited-time treats are available only through Sept. 8, Krispy Kreme’s Classic Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte are available now through Thanksgiving.

