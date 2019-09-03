Log in
KRISPY KREME® Returns Popular Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and Introduces NEW Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut for This Week Only

09/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Krispy Kreme is also providing America ‘Purchase Protection’ on ANY pumpkin spice product that lets you down: just trade it for a FREE pumpkin spice doughnut

Krispy Kreme is ensuring (and insuring) that this season, pumpkin spice fans have the delicious product experience they’ve been craving.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005039/en/

Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Original Filled & Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed (Photo: Business Wire)

Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Original Filled & Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed (Photo: Business Wire)

This week only, Krispy Kreme is providing Pumpkin Spice perfection with the return of its popular Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut and the introduction of its first-ever Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut. The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut is the same Original Glazed Doughnut Krispy Kreme fans know and love, spiced to perfection for fall. A sweeter take on the classic favorite, the new Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut is the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut filled with cheesecake Kreme.

Additionally, Krispy Kreme is offering a “Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection” plan. With so many pumpkin spice products hitting the scene – from body spray to doggie treats – some may have gone too far. Anyone disappointed by ANY pumpkin spice product on the market can trade it for one of Krispy Kreme’s delicious doughnut versions for FREE at participating shops throughout the U.S. now through Sept. 8.

“Bad pumpkin spice products shouldn’t happen to good people,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation. “If you’ve been impacted by the proliferation of pumpkin spice products that don’t make sense, come to Krispy Kreme and we’ll make it all better with a free pumpkin spice doughnut.”

While these limited-time treats are available only through Sept. 8, Krispy Kreme’s Classic Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte are available now through Thanksgiving.

Don’t forget to share your love for Krispy Kreme’s pumpkin spice doughnuts and/or your pumpkin spice regrets by using #KrispyKreme, #PSProtection, and tagging @krispykreme. For more information of Krispy Kreme’s latest product offerings, visit www.KrispyKreme.com.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2019
