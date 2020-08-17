Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KRISPY KREME'S® Reese's Classic Doughnut Declared ‘Greataste Reese's Doughnut of All Time'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 07:32am EDT

Earns Permanent Spot on Krispy Kreme Menu

Doughnut fans have spoken, and Krispy Kreme has declared the Reese’s Classic Doughnut as the official “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time” and new permanent menu item.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200817005284/en/

Earns Permanent Spot on Krispy Kreme Menu (Photo: Business Wire)

Earns Permanent Spot on Krispy Kreme Menu (Photo: Business Wire)

Krispy Kreme fans can enjoy The Reese’s Classic Doughnut – a doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of Reese’s chocolate and peanut butter sauce – at participating shops throughout the U.S.

Krispy Kreme brought back three of the greatest Reese’s doughnuts from the last three years for a limited time beginning July 24 and asked fans to share their greatest, most creative reviews of their favorite Reese’s doughnut to help decide which would earn a permanent spot on Krispy Kreme’s menu.

Share how you’re celebrating the Reese’s Classic Doughnut being declared the Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. For more information regarding the Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time, please visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/reeses2020.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:56aPurcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors
PR
07:56aEASYJET : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
07:56aXS FINANCIAL : Streamlines Costs and Remains Well Capitalized to Continue to Grow Its Leasing Portfolio
BU
07:55aPG&E : California Grid Operator Confirms State's Energy Supply Expected to Meet Demand Tonight as Heatwave Continues
AQ
07:55aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Trading suspension
AQ
07:55aRED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED : - RVR increases Hillgrove gold resource ahead of restart
AQ
07:55aTerrain Minerals Limited - Drilling Commenced at the Smokebush Gold Project
AQ
07:55aAUSQUEST LIMITED : - Drilling Commences to Test IOCG Targets at Hamilton Copper Project, Queensland
AQ
07:55aRED RIVER RESOURCES : Escrowed Share Release
AQ
07:55aPG&E : Statewide Heatwave Continues, California's Grid Operator Will Likely Direct PG&E to Initiate Rotating Power Outages Tonight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : IBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT : Jefferies remains Neutral
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE and E energija Partner to Deliver 68.9 MW Wind Farm in Lithua..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : German watchdog launches Amazon investigation
5UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group