KRISPY KREME'S® Reese's Classic Doughnut Declared ‘Greataste Reese's Doughnut of All Time'

Earns Permanent Spot on Krispy Kreme Menu

Doughnut fans have spoken, and Krispy Kreme has declared the Reese’s Classic Doughnut as the official “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time” and new permanent menu item.

Krispy Kreme fans can enjoy The Reese’s Classic Doughnut – a doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of Reese’s chocolate and peanut butter sauce – at participating shops throughout the U.S.

Krispy Kreme brought back three of the greatest Reese’s doughnuts from the last three years for a limited time beginning July 24 and asked fans to share their greatest, most creative reviews of their favorite Reese’s doughnut to help decide which would earn a permanent spot on Krispy Kreme’s menu.

Share how you’re celebrating the Reese’s Classic Doughnut being declared the Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. For more information regarding the Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time, please visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/reeses2020.

