KRISPY KREME® is Making the Leap to National Doughnut Delivery!

02/24/2020 | 07:03am EST

Will Celebrate Saturday with Special Deliveries of Free Dozens to Parents and Hospital Staff Who Deliver Leap Day Babies

Krispy Kreme is making fans’ dreams of having fresh doughnuts delivered to their doorstep a reality with the rollout of delivery at nearly all its U.S. shops starting Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005144/en/

Krispy Kreme Will Celebrate Saturday with Special Deliveries of Free Dozens to Parents and Hospital Staff Who Deliver Leap Day Babies (Photo: Business Wire)

To mark the occasion, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to dozens of hospitals on Leap Day, celebrating the most special deliveries of all: Leap Day babies, their parents, and the doctors, nurses and the other professionals who help deliver them.

On Leap Day, expectant parents, families, doctors, nurses and other maternity ward staff at hospitals within 10 miles of most Krispy Kreme shops can post on social media when a baby is delivered, citing the hospital, tagging @KrispyKreme and using #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery. Throughout the day, Krispy Kreme will surprise and delight families and hospital staff with deliveries of five dozen FREE doughnuts for sweet celebrations of the most special deliveries: Leap Day babies.

Krispy Kreme doughnut delivery is pretty sweet, and so are Leap Day babies. Using 2020’s extra day to make the leap to national delivery, while celebrating Leap Day babies, will be a fun moment for our brand and fans,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme began testing online ordering and delivery in select U.S. markets in 2018 as part of its initiative to give customers access to fresh doughnuts whenever, wherever and however they want. Now, fans near most Krispy Kreme shops can order delicious, mouth-watering doughnuts for delivery at https://www.krispykreme.com/ or via the Krispy Kreme app.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation
Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2020
