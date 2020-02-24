KRISPY KREME® is Making the Leap to National Doughnut Delivery!

Will Celebrate Saturday with Special Deliveries of Free Dozens to Parents and Hospital Staff Who Deliver Leap Day Babies

Krispy Kreme is making fans’ dreams of having fresh doughnuts delivered to their doorstep a reality with the rollout of delivery at nearly all its U.S. shops starting Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29.

To mark the occasion, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to dozens of hospitals on Leap Day, celebrating the most special deliveries of all: Leap Day babies, their parents, and the doctors, nurses and the other professionals who help deliver them.

On Leap Day, expectant parents, families, doctors, nurses and other maternity ward staff at hospitals within 10 miles of most Krispy Kreme shops can post on social media when a baby is delivered, citing the hospital, tagging @KrispyKreme and using #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery. Throughout the day, Krispy Kreme will surprise and delight families and hospital staff with deliveries of five dozen FREE doughnuts for sweet celebrations of the most special deliveries: Leap Day babies.

“Krispy Kreme doughnut delivery is pretty sweet, and so are Leap Day babies. Using 2020’s extra day to make the leap to national delivery, while celebrating Leap Day babies, will be a fun moment for our brand and fans,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme began testing online ordering and delivery in select U.S. markets in 2018 as part of its initiative to give customers access to fresh doughnuts whenever, wherever and however they want. Now, fans near most Krispy Kreme shops can order delicious, mouth-watering doughnuts for delivery at https://www.krispykreme.com/ or via the Krispy Kreme app.

