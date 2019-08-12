Log in
KROST CPAs and Consultants Named Inside Public Accounting Best of the Best and Top 200 Firms

08/12/2019

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Inside Public Accounting (IPA) named KROST CPAs & Consultants and its affiliated tax consulting practice Best of the Best and Top 200 Firms for the fourth year in a row. The firm placed 109th on the prestigious top 200 list, a substantial leap from 157th in 2016 when it first made the rankings.

KROST CPA - Inside Public Accounting

PASADENA, Calif., Aug 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Inside Public Accounting (IPA) named KROST CPAs & Consultants and its affiliated tax consulting practice Best of the Best and Top 200 Firms for the fourth year in a row. The firm placed 109th on the prestigious top 200 list, a substantial leap from 157th in 2016 when it first made the rankings.

Recipients of these distinguished awards will be highlighted in the August and September 2019 issues of IPA's monthly newsletter.

"We challenged ourselves again this year to meet and exceed our own expectations of what we could accomplish," remarked Greg Kniss, Managing Principal. "We've taken great efforts to seek out the most talented staff and show our appreciation to those who have been with us through it all. We are so passionate about our work and the industries that we serve. It is an honor to be chosen as a leader by IPA which is so highly regarded in our profession."

IPA is a highly regarded independent publication that produces one of the most comprehensive benchmarking reports in the profession. The independent and confidential report is a valuable tool to improve firm management, which is why firms across the country trust IPA with detailed financial information annually.

This is IPA's 29th annual independent ranking of top firms in the nation and is one of the highest honors in the industry today. Over 70 metrics are analyzed from more than 550 accounting firms across the nation to tally the results.

ABOUT KROST CPAS & CONSULTANTS:

Established in 1939 in Pasadena, California, KROST is a full-service certified public accounting and consulting firm serving clients across various industries such as manufacturing and distribution, financial services, sports and entertainment, real estate, grocery, hospitality, and restaurant/foodservice. For more information, visit: https://www.krostcpas.com/

News Source: KROST CPAs and Consultants

Related link: https://www.krostcpas.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/krost-cpas-and-consultants-named-inside-public-accounting-best-of-the-best-and-top-200-firms/
