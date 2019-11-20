KSH Hungarian Central Statistical Office : HCSO has published the calendar of its first releases for 2020

Log in
HCSO has published the calendar of its first releases for 2020

11/20/2019 | 07:40am EST

HCSO has published the calendar of its first releases for 2020

The Hungarian Central Statistical Office (HCSO) has today published on its website the dissemination calendar of its first releases for the year 2020. In the first releases, the office publishes the first available preliminary results representing economic activity indicators based on sub-annual surveys. It also facilitates the rapid provision of information to users and supports informed decision making.

The calendar includes the publication of the most recent data, broken down by title and calendar day. Publication dates are in line with international recommendations, the processing of data collection results and the dissemination calendar of the Statistical Office of the European Union (Eurostat).

In 2020, a total of 182 first releases will be published on a monthly, quarterly, or yearly basis.

The dissemination calendar is available at the following link: http://www.ksh.hu/docs/hun/xftp/2020_tajeknaptar.xls

Hungarian Central Statistical Office

H-1024 Budapest, Keleti Károly u. 5-7. Phone: +36 (1) 345 6000
Postal address: P.O.B. 51 Budapest, H-1525
http://www.ksh.hu

Disclaimer

KSH - Hungarian Central Statistical Office published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 12:39:00 UTC
