Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KSQ Therapeutics : Announces Discovery of Gene Targets with Potential Activity Superior to PD-1 for Development of Engineered Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (eTIL™) Therapies for Solid Tumors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 03:01pm EST

Data demonstrate potential to increase efficacy of TIL adoptive cell therapy in preclinical models

KSQ Therapeutics, a biotechnology company using its proprietary CRISPRomics® discovery platform to systematically screen the whole genome to identify optimal gene targets for oncology and autoimmune disease, today announced the identification and validation of a novel target, CT-1, for the development of engineered tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (eTIL™) therapies for refractory solid tumors. Data from two large-scale CRISPR-Cas9 functional screens using the company’s novel CRISPRomics® platform and in vivo validation data will be presented today at the Engineering the Genome conference, which takes place in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

“Adoptive cell therapies have long been hypothesized to be potentially curative treatments for refractory solid tumors, but their efficacy has been limited by the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment,” said Frank Stegmeier, Chief Scientific Officer of KSQ Therapeutics. “Our CRISPRomics® platform enables us to identify gene targets that improve the ability of the T cell to function in this hostile tumor microenvironment. These insights allowed us to develop a pipeline of CRISPR/Cas9 eTIL™ programs that have the potential to unlock adoptive cell therapy in PD-1 refractory solid tumors.”

KSQ’s proprietary CRISPRomics® platform was used to identify the top targets across the T- cell genome that increase the efficacy of adoptive T cell transfer therapy (ACT) in PD-1 refractory mouse solid tumor models. CT-1, an undisclosed target identified by KSQ, emerged as a top target from these screens. CT-1-edited T cells produced a 10-fold increase in anti-tumor activity in vivo, and CT-1 edited human TILs exhibit an enhanced cytokine production profile. The data presented support the development of eTIL™ products with the potential to increase the efficacy of TIL adoptive cell therapy.

About KSQ Therapeutics

KSQ Therapeutics is advancing a pipeline of tumor- and immune-focused drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, across multiple drug modalities including targeted therapies, adoptive cell therapies and immuno-therapies. KSQ’s proprietary CRISPRomics® discovery engine enables genome-scale, in vivo validated, unbiased drug discovery across broad therapeutic areas. KSQ was founded by thought leaders in the field of functional genomics and pioneers of CRISPR screening technologies, and the company is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.ksqtx.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pCONTACT ENERGY : 1st Half Net Profit NZD59 Million
DJ
03:01pKSQ THERAPEUTICS : Announces Discovery of Gene Targets with Potential Activity Superior to PD-1 for Development of Engineered Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (eTIL™) Therapies for Solid Tumors
BU
02:37pAMAZON COM : withdraws from Barcelona's Mobile World Congress tech conference over coronavirus - El Mundo
RE
02:04pCOMSCORE : 'Birds of Prey' flies low on Oscars weekend with tepid debut
AQ
01:55pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Protesters continue to block railway traffic near Belleville, Ont.
AQ
01:54pEXOR N : in Talks to Sell Reinsurer for About $9 Billion -- Update
DJ
01:48pINTERTEK : Update On Novel Coronavirus
PU
01:23pCHINA TO FRANCE : Don't discriminate against Huawei on 5G networks
RE
01:23pEXOR N : confirms it has received an approach from Covéa regarding the acquisition of PartnerRe
PU
01:04pGSMA : Update on Coronavirus
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Dollar's Surprise Surge Challenges Stock Market Rally
2EBAY INC. : NYSE Owner's Exploration of eBay Deal Opens New Era for Exchanges
3ERICSSON AB : CHINA TO FRANCE: Don't discriminate against Huawei on 5G networks
4U.S. energy secretary hopes Mexico, Canada will help export American coal
5OPEC+ panel calls for more oil cuts on coronavirus impact - Algeria

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group