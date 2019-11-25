KTIS Kaset Thai International Sugar : Notification on the subscription of the newly issued shares in Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company

1

No. 3/2020

November 25, 2019

Re: Notification on the subscription of the newly issued shares in Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company

Attn: The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors' Meeting of Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") No. 1/2020 held on November 25, 2019 resolved to approve that the Company subscribes for newly issued shares of Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited ("TIS"), (a subsidiary of the Company in which the Company holds 99.99 percent of the total shares) as follow:

1. To approve the Company's purchase of additional shares of Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited ("the subsidiary"). The extraordinary general meeting of subsidiary will approve to increase the registered capital from Baht 1,215,000,000 to 3,600,000,000. The capital increase will be the amount of Baht 2,385,000,000 and will be divided into 23,850,000 ordinary shares with par value at Baht 100 per share with these following details: