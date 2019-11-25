Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KTIS Kaset Thai International Sugar : Notification on the subscription of the newly issued shares in Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 08:48pm EST

1

No. 3/2020

November 25, 2019

Re: Notification on the subscription of the newly issued shares in Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company

Attn: The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors' Meeting of Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") No. 1/2020 held on November 25, 2019 resolved to approve that the Company subscribes for newly issued shares of Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited ("TIS"), (a subsidiary of the Company in which the Company holds 99.99 percent of the total shares) as follow:

1. To approve the Company's purchase of additional shares of Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited ("the subsidiary"). The extraordinary general meeting of subsidiary will approve to increase the registered capital from Baht 1,215,000,000 to 3,600,000,000. The capital increase will be the amount of Baht 2,385,000,000 and will be divided into 23,850,000 ordinary shares with par value at Baht 100 per share with these following details:

1.)

Transaction Date

Within the First quarter of 2020 (November 2019)

2.)

Registered capital of Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited

Registered capital

No. of shares (shares)

Par Value (Baht)

(Baht)

Before capital increase

1,215,000,000

12,150,000

100

After capital increase

3,600,000,000

36,000,000

100

2

3.)

Shareholding structure

Shareholder

Prior to entering into

After entering into transaction

No. of Shares

Ratio

No. of Shares

Ratio (Percentage)

The Company

12,149,994

99.999951

35,999,994

99.999983

Mr. Nathapun Siriviriyakul

1

0.00000823

1

0.00000278

Mrs. Darat Vibhatakalasa

1

0.00000823

1

0.00000278

Mr. Parphan Siriviriyakul

1

0.00000823

1

0.00000278

Mr. Prasert Siriviriyakul

1

0.00000823

1

0.00000278

Mr. Sirapak Siriviriyakul

1

0.00000823

1

0.00000278

Mr. Sirivuthi Siamphakdee

1

0.00000823

1

0.00000278

Total

12,150,000

100

36,000,000

100

4.)

Source of fund

Working capital of the Company

5.)

Purpose of investment

  • To invest in operating assets.
  • To use as working capital of Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited
  • To partially use to repay debt between Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited and

Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited

6.) Size of transaction 12.47% based on total value of consideration paid which has the highest value compared to other criteria.

The transaction is considered as an asset acquisition transaction of the Company under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor. Jor. 21/2551 regarding Rules for entering into Substantial Transactions within the Definition of an Acquisition or Disposal of Assets dated August 31, 2008, and the Notification of Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand regarding Disclosure and Compliance by Listed Companies relating to Acquisition or Disposal of Assets B.E. 2547 dated October 29, 2017, as amended (the "Acquisition and Disposition Notification"). The said transaction has the maximum size equal to 12.47 percent of the total value for consideration as set out in the Company's Financial Statement on September 30, 2019. Therefore,

3

the total value of the said transaction and the other transactions which the Company has entered into during the 6 months prior to this is lower than 15 percent. As a result, the Company is not required to report or disclose the information relating to such transaction nor obtain the shareholders' approval therefor.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Nathapan Siriviriyakul)

Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer - KTIS Group

Company Secretary Department

Tel: 02 692 0869 ext. 175

Fax: 02 246 9125

Disclaimer

KTIS - Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation pcl published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 01:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:08pORION MINERALS : Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold phone talks
PU
10:08pARMOUR ENERGY : 26 November 2019 - Results of Meeting
PU
10:00pCamurus Announces New Study Results Showing Superior Patient Reported Outcomes With Buvidal® Versus Standard of Care in Treatment of Opioid Dependence
PR
09:58pCARL DATA : Digital Technology Supercluster Signs Master Agreement for Fresh Water Data Commons Project
AQ
09:56pChina establishes world's largest shipbuilding group - state media
RE
09:52pTIME INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Announces 2019 Interim Results
AQ
09:48pSEEK LIMITED (ASX : SEK) AGM - CEO Presentation incl. Trading & Guidance Update
AQ
09:40pOil prices steady amid hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
09:37pERO COPPER : files Technical Report for Vale do Curaçá Property
AQ
09:28pBROADWAY GOLD MINING : Announces Brokered Financing for MindMed
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2WH GROUP LIMITED : GOING WHOLE HOG: U.S. tells exporters to report pig carcass sales as China buying soars
3CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update
4AMAZON.COM : Activist investors to pressure privately held Palantir on human rights
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Tiffany is latest jewel for French luxury group LVMH’s crown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group