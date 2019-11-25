KTIS Kaset Thai International Sugar : Notification on the subscription of the newly issued shares in Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company

1
No. 3/2020
November 25, 2019
Re: Notification on the subscription of the newly issued shares in Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company
Attn: The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors' Meeting of Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") No. 1/2020 held on November 25, 2019 resolved to approve that the Company subscribes for newly issued shares of Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited ("TIS"), (a subsidiary of the Company in which the Company holds 99.99 percent of the total shares) as follow:
1. To approve the Company's purchase of additional shares of Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited ("the subsidiary"). The extraordinary general meeting of subsidiary will approve to increase the registered capital from Baht 1,215,000,000 to 3,600,000,000. The capital increase will be the amount of Baht 2,385,000,000 and will be divided into 23,850,000 ordinary shares with par value at Baht 100 per share with these following details:
|
1.)
|
Transaction Date
|
Within the First quarter of 2020 (November 2019)
|
|
2.)
|
Registered capital of Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered capital
|
No. of shares (shares)
|
Par Value (Baht)
|
|
|
(Baht)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before capital increase
|
1,215,000,000
|
12,150,000
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
After capital increase
|
3,600,000,000
|
36,000,000
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
3.)
|
Shareholding structure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
|
Prior to entering into
|
After entering into transaction
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares
|
Ratio
|
No. of Shares
|
Ratio (Percentage)
|
The Company
|
|
|
12,149,994
|
99.999951
|
35,999,994
|
99.999983
|
Mr. Nathapun Siriviriyakul
|
|
|
1
|
0.00000823
|
1
|
0.00000278
|
Mrs. Darat Vibhatakalasa
|
|
|
1
|
0.00000823
|
1
|
0.00000278
|
Mr. Parphan Siriviriyakul
|
|
|
1
|
0.00000823
|
1
|
0.00000278
|
Mr. Prasert Siriviriyakul
|
|
|
1
|
0.00000823
|
1
|
0.00000278
|
Mr. Sirapak Siriviriyakul
|
|
|
1
|
0.00000823
|
1
|
0.00000278
|
Mr. Sirivuthi Siamphakdee
|
|
|
1
|
0.00000823
|
1
|
0.00000278
|
|
Total
|
|
12,150,000
|
100
|
36,000,000
|
100
|
4.)
|
Source of fund
|
Working capital of the Company
|
|
|
5.)
|
Purpose of investment
|
|
|
|
-
To invest in operating assets.
-
To use as working capital of Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited
-
To partially use to repay debt between Thai Identity Sugar Factory Company Limited and
Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited
6.) Size of transaction 12.47% based on total value of consideration paid which has the highest value compared to other criteria.
The transaction is considered as an asset acquisition transaction of the Company under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor. Jor. 21/2551 regarding Rules for entering into Substantial Transactions within the Definition of an Acquisition or Disposal of Assets dated August 31, 2008, and the Notification of Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand regarding Disclosure and Compliance by Listed Companies relating to Acquisition or Disposal of Assets B.E. 2547 dated October 29, 2017, as amended (the "Acquisition and Disposition Notification"). The said transaction has the maximum size equal to 12.47 percent of the total value for consideration as set out in the Company's Financial Statement on September 30, 2019. Therefore,
3
the total value of the said transaction and the other transactions which the Company has entered into during the 6 months prior to this is lower than 15 percent. As a result, the Company is not required to report or disclose the information relating to such transaction nor obtain the shareholders' approval therefor.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
(Mr. Nathapan Siriviriyakul)
Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer - KTIS Group
Company Secretary Department
Tel: 02 692 0869 ext. 175
Fax: 02 246 9125
