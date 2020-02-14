Log in
KTIS Kaset Thai International Sugar : Reviewed financial performance Quarter 1 (F45)

02/14/2020 | 12:42pm EST

Headline:

Reviewed financial performance Quarter 1 (F45)

Security Symbol:

KTIS

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

KASET THAI INTERNATIONAL SUGAR CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY

LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 1

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 1

Status

Reviewed

Ending

31 December

Year

2020

2019

Profit (loss) attributable to equity

(680,044)

(195,719)

holders of the Company *

EPS (baht)

(0.18)

(0.05)

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mr.Nathapun Siriviriyakul)

Deputy Chief Executive Officer - KTIS Group Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

KTIS - Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation pcl published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 17:41:04 UTC
