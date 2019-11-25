Log in
KTIS Kaset Thai International Sugar : The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Distribution.

11/25/2019 | 08:48pm EST

Ref. CS.4/2020

25 November 2019

Subject:

The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Distribution.

Attention:

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors' Meeting No. 1/2020 of Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company"), held on November 25, 2019 passed the resolutions of the schedule for 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 13.30 hrs. at the Cattleya room, 1st Floor, Rama Garden Hotel, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Bangkok. The Record Date to determine the shareholders who are entitled to attend the meeting on December 9, 2019. The agenda of the

2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be as follows:

  1. To consider and acknowledge the Management Performance Report for the year 2019.
    Opinion of the Board of Directors: Agreed to propose that the Meeting of Shareholders consider and acknowledge the Management Performance Report for the year 2019.
  2. To consider and approve the Financial Statements for the year ending 2019 as at September 30, 2019.

Opinion of the Board of Directors: Agreed to propose that the Meeting of Shareholders consider and approve the financial statements for the year ending 2019 as at September 30, 2019, which have been audited by the Certified Public Accountant and considered by the Audit Committee.

3. To consider and approve the allocation of the net profits as legal reserves and dividend payment for the year 2019.

Opinion of the Board of Directors: Agreed to propose that the Meeting of Shareholders consider and approve the allocation of the net profits as legal reserves in the amount of Baht 18,958,006.00 and the total dividend payment for the year 2019 would be Baht 579,000,001.50 at the rate of Baht 0.15 per share which is paid from retained earnings (calculated as 152.71 percent of the net profits from Separate Financial Statements for the fiscal year 2019). In this regard, the date to determine the names of the shareholders who are entitled to receive the payment of dividends (Record Date) is scheduled on February 7, 2020 and the

dividend payment date is scheduled on February 21, 2020.

4. To consider and approve the appointment of directors in replacement of the directors who will retire by rotation. Opinion of the Board of Directors: The Board of Directors, excluding the Directors who have conflict of interest in this matter, agreed with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee's recommendation to propose that the Meeting of Shareholders consider and approve appointment the new election of directors in replacement of the directors who will retire by rotation as the Company's directors for another term:

1.

Mr. Nathapun

Siriviriyakul

Director

2.

Mr. Prasert

Siriviriyakul

Director

3.

Ms. Darat

Vibhatakalasa

Director

4.

Mr. Sathaporn

Kotheeranurak

Independent Director

5 .Mr. Phoonsak

Boonsalee

Independent Director

5. To consider and approve the remuneration and attendance fee of directors for the year 2020.

Opinion of the Board of Directors: The Board of Directors, agreed with the Nomination and Remuneration

Committee's recommendation to propose

that the Meeting of

Shareholders consider

and approve

the

remuneration and attendance fee of directors and sub-committee for the year 2020 at the same rate as

that

approved for the year 2019, the details of which are as follows:

Committee

Remuneration

Attendance Fee

per month

per meeting

Board of Director

Chairman

50,000

50,000

Director

25,000

25,000

Audit Committee

Chairman

-

60,000

Member

-

30,000

Risk Management Committee

Chairman

-

40,000

Member

-

20,000

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Chairman

-

40,000

Member

-

20,000

RemarkThere are not any other benefit

  1. To consider and approve the appointment of the Company's auditor and the auditor's fee for the year 2020. Opinion of the Board of Directors: Agreed to propose that the Meeting of Shareholders consider and approve the appointment of the Company's auditor and the auditor's fee for the year 2020. The Board of Directors proposed that Miss Vilailak Laohasrisakul, Certified Public Accountant Registration No. 6140and/or Mr. Termphong Opanaphan, Certified Public Accountant Registration No. 4501 and/or Miss Manee Rattanabunnakit, Certified Public Accountant Registration No. 5313 of EY Office Limited be appointed as the auditors of the Company for the year 2020 with a total remuneration of not exceeding Baht 1,290,000
  2. Other matters (if any)

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr.Nathapun Siriviriyakul) Director and Deputy to Chief Executive Officer

Authorized to sign on behalf of the Company

Company secretary

Tel (+66) 2-692-0869-73 ext. 175

Fax (+66) 2-692-0876

Email cs@ktisgroup.com

Disclaimer

KTIS - Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation pcl published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 01:47:05 UTC
