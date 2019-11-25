KTIS Kaset Thai International Sugar : The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Distribution.

-Translation - Page 1 From 3 Ref. CS.4/2020 25 November 2019 Subject: The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Distribution. Attention: President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors' Meeting No. 1/2020 of Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company"), held on November 25, 2019 passed the resolutions of the schedule for 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 13.30 hrs. at the Cattleya room, 1st Floor, Rama Garden Hotel, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Bangkok. The Record Date to determine the shareholders who are entitled to attend the meeting on December 9, 2019. The agenda of the

2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be as follows:

To consider and acknowledge the Management Performance Report for the year 2019.

Opinion of the Board of Directors : Agreed to propose that the Meeting of Shareholders consider and acknowledge the Management Performance Report for the year 2019. To consider and approve the Financial Statements for the year ending 2019 as at September 30, 2019.

Opinion of the Board of Directors: Agreed to propose that the Meeting of Shareholders consider and approve the financial statements for the year ending 2019 as at September 30, 2019, which have been audited by the Certified Public Accountant and considered by the Audit Committee.

3. To consider and approve the allocation of the net profits as legal reserves and dividend payment for the year 2019.

Opinion of the Board of Directors: Agreed to propose that the Meeting of Shareholders consider and approve the allocation of the net profits as legal reserves in the amount of Baht 18,958,006.00 and the total dividend payment for the year 2019 would be Baht 579,000,001.50 at the rate of Baht 0.15 per share which is paid from retained earnings (calculated as 152.71 percent of the net profits from Separate Financial Statements for the fiscal year 2019). In this regard, the date to determine the names of the shareholders who are entitled to receive the payment of dividends (Record Date) is scheduled on February 7, 2020 and the