KTIS Kaset Thai International Sugar : To propose agenda and nominate candidate to be elected as director of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in advance

08/14/2018 | 01:51pm CEST

No. cs 40/2018

14 August 2018

Subject :To propose agenda and nominate candidate to be elected as director of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in advance

Attention :

President

Stock Exchange of Thailand

Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that regarding the determination of agenda for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), the company would like to invite shareholders to propose the AGM agenda and nominate qualified candidate to be elected as director to the Board of Director in advance. The submission period open from 16 August 2018 to 30 September 2018. Shareholders can download details of criteria and documents on the Company's website www.ktisgroup.com

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours

Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited

(Mr.Suchart Pipattanachaiyapong)

Company Secretary and Authorized person to sign on behalf of the Company

Company Secretary Office

Tel: 66 692 0869 ext. 175

Email :cs@ktisgroup.com

Disclaimer

KTIS - Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation pcl published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 11:50:03 UTC
