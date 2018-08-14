KTIS Kaset Thai International Sugar : To propose agenda and nominate candidate to be elected as director of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in advance

No. cs 40/2018

14 August 2018

Subject :To propose agenda and nominate candidate to be elected as director of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in advance

Attention :

President

Stock Exchange of Thailand

Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that regarding the determination of agenda for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), the company would like to invite shareholders to propose the AGM agenda and nominate qualified candidate to be elected as director to the Board of Director in advance. The submission period open from 16 August 2018 to 30 September 2018. Shareholders can download details of criteria and documents on the Company's website www.ktisgroup.com

