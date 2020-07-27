Log in
KTK Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Kompaniya : Bilan Uzhakhov was elected General Director of PJSC "KTK"

07/27/2020 | 01:56pm EDT

On July 23, 2020, a general meeting of shareholders of the public joint stock company 'Kuzbass Fuel Company' was held. At it, the shareholders unanimously voted for the election of Bilan Uzhakhov as the general director of the company.

Bilan Uzhakhov oversees the development of coal assets in the SAFMAR group and has extensive experience in the industry. From 2012 to 2017, he held senior positions at JSC Russian Coal, and currently serves on the boards of directors of Russian Coal and CPC, his skills and experience will ensure a synergistic effect in the development of both companies.

Bilan Uzhakhov has been working in the companies of the SAFMAR group since 2010. Currently, he is also a member of the boards of directors of several companies of the Group, including PJSC M.Video and PJSC SAFMAR Financial Investments.

Media contacts:

Elena Sarycheva
Head of Strategic Communications Department

E-mail: es@ktk.company

Disclaimer

OAO KTK - Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Kompaniya published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 17:55:06 UTC
