KTK Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Kompaniya : PJSC KTK supported the order of Governor Sergei Tsivilev on the introduction of a high-availability regime in Kuzbass

The enterprises of PJSC 'KTK' introduced a high-readiness regime, which is aimed at implementing measures for the non-proliferation of the COVID-19 virus and protecting employees of the company's enterprises.

In all divisions of the Company, specialists responsible for carrying out the necessary activities have been appointed, and outreach work is being carried out.

In addition, every day all employees of the Company who come to work are monitored for temperature and sanitized. If a person with a fever is identified, he will be isolated and, if necessary, sent to a medical institution.

All rooms and canteens are equipped with antiseptic agents, control over compliance with sanitary standards has been tightened, an enhanced ventilation and sanitation regime has been introduced.

All employees returning from overseas business trips and from vacation are sent to home two-week quarantine. It was recommended not to hold face-to-face meetings, to postpone mass, corporate and sports events.