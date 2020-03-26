Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

KTK Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Kompaniya : PJSC KTK supported the order of Governor Sergei Tsivilev on the introduction of a high-availability regime in Kuzbass

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 12:38am EDT

The enterprises of PJSC 'KTK' introduced a high-readiness regime, which is aimed at implementing measures for the non-proliferation of the COVID-19 virus and protecting employees of the company's enterprises.

In all divisions of the Company, specialists responsible for carrying out the necessary activities have been appointed, and outreach work is being carried out.

In addition, every day all employees of the Company who come to work are monitored for temperature and sanitized. If a person with a fever is identified, he will be isolated and, if necessary, sent to a medical institution.

All rooms and canteens are equipped with antiseptic agents, control over compliance with sanitary standards has been tightened, an enhanced ventilation and sanitation regime has been introduced.

All employees returning from overseas business trips and from vacation are sent to home two-week quarantine. It was recommended not to hold face-to-face meetings, to postpone mass, corporate and sports events.

Disclaimer

OAO KTK - Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Kompaniya published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 04:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39aLatest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world
RE
01:35aNewly jobless Americans worry about making ends meet
RE
01:33aU.S. braces for record surge in jobless claims amid coronavirus fallout
RE
01:33aMURKOWSKI, COLLEAGUES TO SECRETARY POMPEO : Push Back on Saudi Arabia and Russia to Protect American Jobs
PU
01:29aJapan to set up coronavirus task force; no emergency now
RE
01:28aSingapore factories post biggest output drop on record as virus bites
RE
01:25aCoronavirus slows U.S. push to produce electric vehicle minerals
RE
01:25aDollar down before jobless claims, U.S. stimulus passes Senate
RE
01:25aWhat's in the $2 Trillion Senate Coronavirus Bill -3-
DJ
01:25aWhat's in the $2 Trillion Senate Coronavirus Bill -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
4India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
5KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION : KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set f..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group